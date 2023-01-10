  • Home
  • /
  • Caldwell
  • /
  • Glaze - West Caldwell - WC - 554 Passaic Avenue
Main picView gallery

Glaze - West Caldwell WC - 554 Passaic Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

554 Passaic Avenue

West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

speed screen

Coffee

$2.45+

Classic Donuts

Black & White Cake

$1.90

Blueberry Cake

$1.90

Chocolate Cake

$1.90

Chocolate Frosted

$1.90

Chocolate M&M

$1.90

Chocolate with Sprinkles

$1.90

Churro

$1.90

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.90

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$1.90

Ebony & Ivory

$1.90

Fruity Pebbles

$1.90

Glaze Cake

$1.90

Glaze Jelly

$1.90

Glazed Yeast

$1.90

Jersey Cream

$1.90

Jersey Devil

$1.90

Lemon Burst

$1.90

Maple Frosted

$1.90

Powdered

$1.90

Powdered Jelly

$1.90

Red Velvet Cake

$1.90

Strawberry Frosted

$1.90

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles

$1.90

Strawberry Sugar Jelly

$1.90

Toasted Coconut

$1.90

Traditional

$1.90

Triple Chocolate

$1.90

Vanilla Frosted

$1.90

Vanilla Frosted with Sprinkles

$1.90

Vanilla M&M

$1.90

Yellow Submarine

$1.90

Artisan Donuts

Apple Crumb

$3.95

Banana Foster

$3.95

Better Than Entemanns

$3.95

Black and White

$3.95

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$3.95

Cannoli

$3.95

Cinnamon Sugar Nutella

$3.95

Coconut Cream

$3.95

French Toast

$3.95

Glaze Birthday Cake

$3.95

Kronut

$3.95

Maple Bacon

$3.95

New Jersey Cheesecake

$3.95

Nutella Crunch

$3.95

Nutella Rocher

$3.95

Oreo

$3.95

PB&J

$3.95

Red Velvet Cream Cheese

$3.95

Reece's

$3.95

Ring Ding a Ling

$3.95

Rum Raisin

$3.95

Smores

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake Nutella

$3.95

Twix

$3.95

Signature Donuts

Italian Rainbow

$5.85

Napoleon

$5.85

Flan

$4.25

Christmas Donuts

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

$3.95

Christmas Wreaths

$3.95

Gift Boxes

$3.95

Christmas Cheer

$3.95

Santas Belt

$3.95

Christmas Tree

$3.95

Deck the Halls

$3.95

Valentines Day Donuts

Happy Valentines Day

$3.95

Strawberry Better than Entemanns

$3.95

Berries and Cream

$3.95

Valentines Classic

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

4th of July Donuts

Apple Pie

$3.50

Happy 4th of July

$3.50

American Flag

$3.50

Memorial Day Donuts

American Flag

$3.50

Blueberry Pie

$3.50

Memorial Day Classics

$2.50

St. Patricks Day Donuts

Guiness Glaze

$3.50

Happy St. Patricks Day

$3.50

Irish Rainbow

$5.85

Easter Donuts

Easter Egg

$3.50

Where My Peeps

$3.50

Happy Easter

$3.50

Chickadee Chick

$3.50

Easter Flowers

$3.50

Mothers Day Donuts

Happy Mothers Day

$3.95

Strawberry Better than Entenmanns

$3.95

Mothers Day Flowers

$3.95

Mini Donuts

Mini Classics

$1.25

Mini Artisan

$1.95

Mini 1/2 Dzn Classic

$6.75

Mini 1/2 Dzn Artisan

$12.00

Mini Classic Dzn

$12.00

Mini Artisan Dzn

$21.00

Mega Donut

10" Yeast Ring

$25.00

10" Yeast Shell

$45.00

10" Artisan

$70.00

Box Deals

1/2 Dzn Classic

$10.25

1/2 Dzn Artisan

$21.25

Dzn Classic Donuts

$18.25

Dzn Artisan Donuts

$38.25

Three and Three

$16.00

Six and Six

$28.00

1/2 Dzn Signature

$30.00

Dzn Signature

$65.00

Baked Goods

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Leek and Parmesan Croissant

$4.25

Spinach And Feta Croissant

$4.25

Sfogliatelle

$4.25

Coffee Roll

$3.25

Apple Fritter

$3.25

Corn Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Seasonal Muffin

$3.25

Flavors of the Month

Lemon Cake

$3.95

Peppermint Chocolate

$3.95

Cranberry Sweet Potato

$3.95

Ginger Cake Frosted

$3.95

Cinnamon Sugar Ginger Cake

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.25

Eggwhite Sandwich

$2.45

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$2.50

Eggwhite and Cheese Sandwich

$2.70

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Bacon and Eggwhite Sandwich

$3.25

Bacon, Eggwhite and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Sausage, Eggwhite and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Sausage and Eggwhite Sandwich

$3.25

Meatlovers Sandwich (Bacon, Sausage, Egg)

$3.99

Meatlovers with Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Meatlovers Eggwhite Sandwich

$4.25

Meatlovers Eggwhite and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Retail Beverage

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Monster Can

$3.25

Red Bull Can

$3.25

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Merchandise

Black Thermo Cup

$35.00

Red Cold Cup

$14.95

Coffee Mug

$19.95

Glaze T-Shirt

$15.00

Star Wars T-Shirt

$18.95

Glaze Tote Bag

$15.00

Glaze Scully Hat

$25.00

Hot Beverage

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Espresso Shot

$2.95

Coffee

$2.45+

Tea

$2.45+

Redeye

$3.25+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Matcha

$4.75+

Cold Beverage

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Redeye

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Faccino

$3.95+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Retail Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Monster Can

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

554 Passaic Avenue, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82
orange starNo Reviews
1275 Bloomfield Avenue Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Tavern
orange star4.3 • 2,228
395 Bloomfield Avenue Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Wright Kind of Soul - 350 Bloomfield Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
350 Bloomfield Avenue Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba - Kebabs & Kurries by Dhaba
orange starNo Reviews
244 US 46 FAIRFIELD, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse
orange starNo Reviews
410 US-46 Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Caldwell

Cloverleaf Tavern
orange star4.3 • 2,228
395 Bloomfield Avenue Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Ringside Pub - Caldwell
orange star4.2 • 107
379 Bloomfield Ave Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Caldwell
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston