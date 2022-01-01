A map showing the location of El Atascadero 22989 Pahute RdView gallery

El Atascadero 22989 Pahute Rd

22989 Pahute Rd

Apple Valley, CA 92308

Drinks

7up

$2.00

Cactus Cooler

$2.00

Coke

$2.00+

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Horchata

$3.00+

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Fanta - Orange

$2.50+

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.50+

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$2.50+

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$2.50+

Fanta - Strawberry

$2.50+

Manzanita Sol

$2.50+

Jarritos - Sparkling Water

$2.50+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Gatorade - Orange

$3.00

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$3.00

Gatorade - Frost Cool

$3.00

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$3.00

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pina

$3.00+

Jamaica - Bottled

$4.25

Horchata - Bottled

$4.25

Food

Taco

$2.75

Burrito

$9.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Mulita

$3.50

Quesabirria

$7.50

QuesaTaco

$4.50

Sides

Beans

$2.75

Rice

$2.75

Meat

$4.00

Extra Meat

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Condiments

Salsa Roja

Salsa Verde

Salsa de Aguacate

Cebolla y Cilantro

Limones

Zanaorias

Cebolla Morada

Chiles Toreados

Cebolla Azada

Cebolla

Cilantro

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
22989 Pahute Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308

