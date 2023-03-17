Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

25089 hwy 46

Spring Branch, TX 78070

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Taco
Puffy Taco
Agua Fresca Large

Food

A La Carta

Enchilada

$2.60

Flautas

$3.25

Small Quesadilla

$3.99

Large Quesadilla

$8.89

Quesadilla with meat

$5.99

Quesadilla with shrimp

$6.75

Pork Chop

$4.75

Catfish Filet

$5.25

T-Bone Steak A La Carta

$10.99

Shrimp (2pc)

$1.99

Lb Barbacoa

$19.99

1LB Beef Fajita

$27.99

1LB Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Beef Skirt Steak

$10.99

Tortillas (12)

$6.25

Small Cheese Dip

$5.25

Large Cheese Dip

$7.25

Extra Cheese

$1.95

ON ANY PLATE

Pancake

$2.45

Side of Country

$3.75

Side of Charros

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$3.25

Side of Toast

$1.55

Rice

$3.65+

Beans

$3.25+

Salsa

$3.25+

1/2 lb barbacoa

$10.99

Egg

$1.55

Jalapeño pickles

$2.45

Side hash brown

$3.95

Chicken breast a la carta

$5.50

Bake potato

$5.99

Orden toreados

$1.25

Side breakfast potatoes

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.75

1 Slice Of Bacon

$1.39

Salsa Ranchera

$2.25

Crispy Taco Shell

$1.25

Side Nopales

$2.85

Rib Eye Steak

$10.99

Chalupa Shell

$1.25

1 Toast

$0.75

Side Of Gravy

$2.99

sopapillas

$2.24

Appetizers

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Nacho Fries

$14.99

Your Choice of Asada, Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Fries and Cheese Dip

Bean & Cheese Fajita Nachos

$15.99

your choice of beef or chicken fajita.

Bean & Cheese Nachos w Asada

$13.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.15

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Avocado and Cheese

Choriqueso

$10.99

Melted Cheese Mixed with Spicy Pork Chorizo, Served with Four Tortillas.

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Monterey and Cheddar cheese

Nachos Supreme

$16.99

Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

1\2 Orden Beef Fajita Nachos

$8.50

Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita

1\2 Orden De Nachos Supreme

$8.50

Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

1\2 Orden Beans Cheese Nachos

$4.50

1\2 Orden Asada Nachos

$7.00

Bns chs Nachos w picadillo

$13.99

Soups

Caldo de Res

$11.25+

Caldo de Pollo

$11.25+

Menudo

$11.75+

Pozole

$11.25+

Tortilla Soup

$11.25+

Steaks

8 OZ. STEAK GRILLED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, RICE, SALAD, AVOCADO AND CHARRO BEANS.

T-Bone Steak plate

$15.99

8-10 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado, a Baked Potato or French Fries.

Steak Ranchero plate

$16.25

8-10 oz. Steak, Grilled and Covered with Our Special Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.

Tampiqueña Steak

$16.25

8 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Salad Avocado and Charro Beans.

Sirloin Steak plate

$15.75

10 oz. Steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, salad, avocado, baked potato or french fries.

Steak a la Mexicana plate

$16.25

8-10 oz. Steak cut and grilled with onions, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, salad, avocado, and charro beans.

Pork Chops Plate

$14.65

Two pork chops, covered with onions and our special sauce. Served with rice, salad, avocado and charro beans.

Chicken Breast Steak plate

$14.55

1/2 pound of chicken breast covered with our special sauce and Monterrey Jack. Served with rice, salad, avocado, and french fries.

STEAK FLAMEADO W/SHRIMP

$16.99

Your Choice of Steak on a Sizzling Hot Plate with Flaming Cheese and 6 Jumbo Shrimps. Served with 4 Tortillas, Salad and guacamole.

New York steak plate

$16.25

8-10 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with Rice, Salad and Charro Beans.

Seafood

Fried Fish mojarra

$16.99

Deep Fried Whole Tilapia. Served with French Fries, Salad and Rice.

Fried Fish Filet plate

$16.75

Three Deep Fried Filets. Served with Salad, avocado, Fries and Rice.

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled to Perfection Salmon. Served with Broccoli, Salad, Rice and Two Slices of White Bread.

Quesadillas de Camaron plate

$16.75

One large Shrimp Quesadillas Grilled with Onions and Tomato. Served with Rice, Salad, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Camarones Rancheros

$16.75

One Dozen Shrimps, Marinated and Grilled with Onions, Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Peppers and our Special Sauce. Served with Rice; Salad, Fries and Avocado.

Camarones a la Plancha

$16.75

One Dozen Shrimps, Marinated and Grilled with Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and French Fries.

Camarones Vaqueros

$16.75

One Dozen Shrimps, Cooked with Tomato, Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno in our Special Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Fries and Avocado.

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.75

(Extra Spicy) One Dozen Shrimps, Cooked with Jalapeno Peppers, Bell Peppers, Onions and Hot Red Sauce Covered with Monterrey Jack. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Fries.

Small Coctel de Camaron

$10.25

Boiled Shrimp Mixed with Sweet Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and Slices of Avocado. Served with Crackers.

Large Coctel de Camaron

$16.75

Boiled Shrimp Mixed with Sweet Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and Slices of Avocado. Served with Crackers.

Caldo de camaron

$15.99

Seasoned and Boiled Shrimp with Potato, Celery, Onion and Avocado.

Sides

Guacamole

$4.50+

Pico de Gallo

$3.25

Spanish Rice

$3.75

Refried Beans

$3.55

Beans with Cheese

$5.25

Tortillas (each)

$0.55

Chips

$3.25

Sour Cream

$2.75

Fries

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

SIDE CHEESE

$3.35

Side avocado

$4.50

Side patties

$3.99

Side Breakfast potatoes

$3.85

Hamburgers & Tortas

Jalisco Burger

$10.99

1/3 Pound Burger Stuffed with Mayonnaise, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Avocado, Cheese, Jalapeño and Soda.

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Torta

$9.15

Mexican Sandwiches with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeño.

Enchiladas

Three Enchiladas, Filled with Monterrey Jack and Covered with our Special Red Enchilada Sauce and White Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad and Guacamole.

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$12.15

Three Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice and Beans, Salad and One Tortilla.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.35

Three Enchiladas of Chicken. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.35

Three Enchiladas of Beef. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

Enchiladas Mex plate

$13.35

Green Enchiladas plate

$13.35

Three Chicken Enchiladas Covered with our Special Green Sauce and Monterrey Jack. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

Burritos

Jalisco Burrito

$11.99

Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream Wrapped and Covered with Chili Gravy and Cheese.

Regular Burrito

$10.99

Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream.

From the Streets

Huaraches

$9.35

Fried Mexican Tortilla Served with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream and Avocado.

Orden Mini Taquitos al Carbon

$11.75

Four Asada Tacos with Onion, Cilantro, Ranchero Cheese. Served with Charro Beans a chile toreado.

Orden Tacos Callejeros

$11.75

Four Pork Steak and Chorizo Tacos with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Charro Beans and a Chile Toreado.

Mini tacos al pastor

$11.75

Four Corn Tortilla Tacos, Served with Charro Beans.

Mini tacos campechanos

$11.99

Four Asada Steak and Chorizo Tacos with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Charro Beans and a Chile Toreado.

Mexican Plates

House Special Plate

$15.99

8-10 Oz Marinated Beef Skirt Steak, Grilled to Perfection with Onions. Served with Nopalitos, Rice, Beans, Salad and Avocado.

Fajita Plate

$16.25

Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Grilled with Onions and Bell Peppers: Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Salad and Guacamole.

Fajita Flameada Plate

$16.50

Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers and Covered with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Charro Beans.

Carne Guisada Plate

$13.95

Beef Stew, Cooked with Chili and Gravy. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.

Flautas Plate

$12.75

Three Chicken Deep Fried Taquitos. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Salad and Guacamole.

Al Pastor Plate

$13.85

Tender Pork Marinated with Our Special Sauce, Cooked with Onions. Served with Nopalitos, Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.

Gorditas Plate

$13.50

Two Gorditas Stuffed with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo and Salad.

Crispy Taco Plate

$13.25

Three Crispy Tacos Stuffed with Beef or Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Salad and Charro Beans.

Chicken Milanesa plate

$13.25

8 oz. Chicken Breaded Steak. Served with Rice, Salad and Avocado.

Quesadilla Plate

$14.25

Personal Size Quesadilla Stuffed with Onions, Tomato and your Choice of Meat. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Carnitas Rancheras Plate

$13.55

Jalisco Style Fried Pork Cooked with Our Special Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice. Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.

Chalupa Plate

$11.99

Two Crispy Corn Tortillas with Beans, your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and Avocado. Served with Rice and Salad.

Barbacoa Plate

$14.25

8 oz, All Meat Barbacoa. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charro Beans.

Puffy Taco Plate

$14.50

Two Puffy Tacos Stuffed with Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Charro Beans and Guacamole.

Jalisco Fajita Plate

$16.50

Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajita and Grilled Shrimp with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Salad and Guacamole.

Picadillo plate

$12.99

Asada a la mexicana plate

$13.50

Plato De Asada

$13.50

Combinations

Jalisco combination Plate

$13.50

One Beef Chalupa and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

HWY 46 Plate

$15.99

Beef or Chicken Fajita and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Salad and Guacamole.

Spring Branch Plate

$13.99

One Puffy Taco (Beef or Chicken) and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Texas Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Two Cheese Enchiladas and Carne Guisada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

Mexican Plate

$13.95

Two Cheese Enchiladas and One Beef Crispy Taco. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$3.70

Taco de Chicharron

$3.60

Pork Leg Taco

$3.70

Taco de Guisada

$3.70

Taco al Pastor

$3.70

Taco de Barbacoa

$3.70

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.65

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.70

Carnitas Taco

$3.65

Carne a la Mexicana Taco

$3.99

Puffy Taco

$4.95

Taco de nopal

$2.53

Shredded chicken taco

$3.70

Picadillo taco

$3.70

Bistec taco

$3.70

Taco camarón

$4.99

Taco chicharrón

$3.60

Chorizo Taco

$3.70

Taco De Aguacate

$3.89

Mini Taco A La Carta

$3.70

Pork Chop Taco

$4.75

Children's Menu

Children's #1

$7.50

Cheeseburger with Fries.

Children's #2

$7.50

Fried fish with fries

Children's #3

$7.50

Cheese enchilada with Rice and Beans

Children's #4

$7.50

Beef enchilada with Rice and Beans

Children's #5

$7.50

Four fried chicken strips with fries

Children's #6

$7.50

1 pancake 1 egg 1 bacon

Chalupas, Crispy Tacos & Gorditas

Chalupa

$4.25

Crispy Corn Tortilla with your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans and Avocado.

Crispy Taco

$3.55

Crispy taco with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Bean and Cheese Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

Gordita

$4.85

Stuffed with Beans, your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

Parrilladas

Parrillada #1

$19.99

Serves 1 Person. Half Pound of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 8 Oz. Rice, 8 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 4 Tortillas.

Parrillada #2

$38.99

Serves 2 or 3 People. One Pound of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 16 Oz. Rice, 16 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 8 Tortillas.

Jalisco parrillada

$43.99

Serves 3 or 4 People. One Pound of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with 12 Shrimps and Four Pieces of Country Sausage (2 Oz. each) on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 16 Oz. Rice, 16 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 10 Tortillas.

Parrillada de Camarones

$39.99

36 Shrimps Grilled with Onions and Bell Peppers on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and 8 Slices of White Bread.

Wings and tenders

Served with Fries

6 Pices Wings

$8.99

12 Pices Wings

$13.99

4 Pices Chicken Tenders

$8.99

6 Pices Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Molcajete Jalisco

Molcajete Jalisco

$22.99

Beef Fajita, Chicken Breast, 8 Shrimps, 2 Country (2 Oz.), Cactus Mexican Style, Grilled Ranchero Cheese and Avocado. Served with 4 Tortillas

Drinks

Drinks

Agua Fresca Small

$2.75

(NO REFILL)

Agua Fresca Large

$3.25

(NO REFILL)

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Barrilito

$3.55

Sidral

$3.55

SODA REGULAR

$2.45

Orange Juice

$2.45

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.55

Milk

$2.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.25

Water

Decaf coffee

$2.35

Hot chocolate

$3.25

Topo chico

$2.80

Red Bull

$3.99

Water bottle

$1.75

Fresca

$4.25

Sidral

$3.25

Tarro De Cerveza

$17.00

Fanta Mexicana

$3.75

FOUNTAIN SODAS

$3.25

REFIL FOUNTAIN SODAS

$1.00

Tarro De Barro

$10.00

Cocktails

Alfonso XIII

$11.00

Kahlua, Condensed Milk and Beer

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Fresh Lemon, Tapatio, Celery and Olives

Cantaritos

$13.00

Mezcal, Orange Juice, Fresca Soda, Fresh Lime and Orange and Lime Wedge.

Carajillo

$10.00

Liquor 43, Coffee and Ice

Cuba

$11.00

White Rum, Fresh Lime and Coke

Daiquiri

$8.00

White Rum, Simple Syrup, Strawberries and Sugar Rim

Long Island

$13.00

Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour and Coke

Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne, Orange or Cranberry Juice and Orange Wedge.

Mojito

$8.00

Tequila, Peppermint, Sugar, Club Soda and Peppermint Leaf

Paloma

$8.00

Tequila, Grapefruit, Agave Nectar and Club Soda.

Piña Colada

$8.00

White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Cream, Coconut Flakes, Pineapple and a Cherry.

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tequila, Grenadine and Orange Juice.

Vampiritos

$9.00

Vida de Sanchez or Orange Juice, Tomato and Lime Juice, Grenadine and Salsa.

Blue hawarian

$9.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Jalisco Paleta Sandia

$9.00

Barra de Shots

$20.00

Baby Mango, Tamarindo, Cucumber and Strawberry.

Sangria

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Cruzan

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

smirnoff

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Jose cuervo

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Buchanan's