El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
25089 hwy 46
Spring Branch, TX 78070
Popular Items
Food
A La Carta
Enchilada
Flautas
Small Quesadilla
Large Quesadilla
Quesadilla with meat
Quesadilla with shrimp
Pork Chop
Catfish Filet
T-Bone Steak A La Carta
Shrimp (2pc)
Lb Barbacoa
1LB Beef Fajita
1LB Chicken Fajita
Beef Skirt Steak
Tortillas (12)
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Extra Cheese
ON ANY PLATE
Pancake
Side of Country
Side of Charros
Side of Bacon
Side of Toast
Rice
Beans
Salsa
1/2 lb barbacoa
Egg
Jalapeño pickles
Side hash brown
Chicken breast a la carta
Bake potato
Orden toreados
Side breakfast potatoes
Side Ham
1 Slice Of Bacon
Salsa Ranchera
Crispy Taco Shell
Side Nopales
Rib Eye Steak
Chalupa Shell
1 Toast
Side Of Gravy
sopapillas
Appetizers
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Nacho Fries
Your Choice of Asada, Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Fries and Cheese Dip
Bean & Cheese Fajita Nachos
your choice of beef or chicken fajita.
Bean & Cheese Nachos w Asada
Cheese Nachos
Chicken Salad
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Avocado and Cheese
Choriqueso
Melted Cheese Mixed with Spicy Pork Chorizo, Served with Four Tortillas.
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Monterey and Cheddar cheese
Nachos Supreme
Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
1\2 Orden Beef Fajita Nachos
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita
1\2 Orden De Nachos Supreme
Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
1\2 Orden Beans Cheese Nachos
1\2 Orden Asada Nachos
Bns chs Nachos w picadillo
Steaks
T-Bone Steak plate
8-10 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado, a Baked Potato or French Fries.
Steak Ranchero plate
8-10 oz. Steak, Grilled and Covered with Our Special Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.
Tampiqueña Steak
8 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Salad Avocado and Charro Beans.
Sirloin Steak plate
10 oz. Steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, salad, avocado, baked potato or french fries.
Steak a la Mexicana plate
8-10 oz. Steak cut and grilled with onions, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, salad, avocado, and charro beans.
Pork Chops Plate
Two pork chops, covered with onions and our special sauce. Served with rice, salad, avocado and charro beans.
Chicken Breast Steak plate
1/2 pound of chicken breast covered with our special sauce and Monterrey Jack. Served with rice, salad, avocado, and french fries.
STEAK FLAMEADO W/SHRIMP
Your Choice of Steak on a Sizzling Hot Plate with Flaming Cheese and 6 Jumbo Shrimps. Served with 4 Tortillas, Salad and guacamole.
New York steak plate
8-10 oz. Steak Grilled to Perfection. Served with Rice, Salad and Charro Beans.
Seafood
Fried Fish mojarra
Deep Fried Whole Tilapia. Served with French Fries, Salad and Rice.
Fried Fish Filet plate
Three Deep Fried Filets. Served with Salad, avocado, Fries and Rice.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled to Perfection Salmon. Served with Broccoli, Salad, Rice and Two Slices of White Bread.
Quesadillas de Camaron plate
One large Shrimp Quesadillas Grilled with Onions and Tomato. Served with Rice, Salad, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Camarones Rancheros
One Dozen Shrimps, Marinated and Grilled with Onions, Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Peppers and our Special Sauce. Served with Rice; Salad, Fries and Avocado.
Camarones a la Plancha
One Dozen Shrimps, Marinated and Grilled with Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and French Fries.
Camarones Vaqueros
One Dozen Shrimps, Cooked with Tomato, Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno in our Special Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Fries and Avocado.
Camarones a la Diabla
(Extra Spicy) One Dozen Shrimps, Cooked with Jalapeno Peppers, Bell Peppers, Onions and Hot Red Sauce Covered with Monterrey Jack. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Fries.
Small Coctel de Camaron
Boiled Shrimp Mixed with Sweet Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and Slices of Avocado. Served with Crackers.
Large Coctel de Camaron
Boiled Shrimp Mixed with Sweet Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and Slices of Avocado. Served with Crackers.
Caldo de camaron
Seasoned and Boiled Shrimp with Potato, Celery, Onion and Avocado.
Sides
Hamburgers & Tortas
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Three Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice and Beans, Salad and One Tortilla.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Three Enchiladas of Chicken. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
Beef Enchilada Plate
Three Enchiladas of Beef. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
Enchiladas Mex plate
Green Enchiladas plate
Three Chicken Enchiladas Covered with our Special Green Sauce and Monterrey Jack. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
Burritos
From the Streets
Huaraches
Fried Mexican Tortilla Served with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream and Avocado.
Orden Mini Taquitos al Carbon
Four Asada Tacos with Onion, Cilantro, Ranchero Cheese. Served with Charro Beans a chile toreado.
Orden Tacos Callejeros
Four Pork Steak and Chorizo Tacos with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Charro Beans and a Chile Toreado.
Mini tacos al pastor
Four Corn Tortilla Tacos, Served with Charro Beans.
Mini tacos campechanos
Four Asada Steak and Chorizo Tacos with Onion and Cilantro. Served with Charro Beans and a Chile Toreado.
Mexican Plates
House Special Plate
8-10 Oz Marinated Beef Skirt Steak, Grilled to Perfection with Onions. Served with Nopalitos, Rice, Beans, Salad and Avocado.
Fajita Plate
Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Grilled with Onions and Bell Peppers: Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Salad and Guacamole.
Fajita Flameada Plate
Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Grilled with Onions, Bell Peppers and Covered with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Charro Beans.
Carne Guisada Plate
Beef Stew, Cooked with Chili and Gravy. Served with Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.
Flautas Plate
Three Chicken Deep Fried Taquitos. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Salad and Guacamole.
Al Pastor Plate
Tender Pork Marinated with Our Special Sauce, Cooked with Onions. Served with Nopalitos, Rice, Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.
Gorditas Plate
Two Gorditas Stuffed with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo and Salad.
Crispy Taco Plate
Three Crispy Tacos Stuffed with Beef or Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Salad and Charro Beans.
Chicken Milanesa plate
8 oz. Chicken Breaded Steak. Served with Rice, Salad and Avocado.
Quesadilla Plate
Personal Size Quesadilla Stuffed with Onions, Tomato and your Choice of Meat. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Carnitas Rancheras Plate
Jalisco Style Fried Pork Cooked with Our Special Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice. Salad, Avocado and Charro Beans.
Chalupa Plate
Two Crispy Corn Tortillas with Beans, your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and Avocado. Served with Rice and Salad.
Barbacoa Plate
8 oz, All Meat Barbacoa. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charro Beans.
Puffy Taco Plate
Two Puffy Tacos Stuffed with Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Rice, Charro Beans and Guacamole.
Jalisco Fajita Plate
Tender Marinated Beef or Chicken Fajita and Grilled Shrimp with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Salad and Guacamole.
Picadillo plate
Asada a la mexicana plate
Plato De Asada
Combinations
Jalisco combination Plate
One Beef Chalupa and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
HWY 46 Plate
Beef or Chicken Fajita and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Salad and Guacamole.
Spring Branch Plate
One Puffy Taco (Beef or Chicken) and Two Cheese Enchiladas. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Texas Plate
Two Cheese Enchiladas and Carne Guisada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
Mexican Plate
Two Cheese Enchiladas and One Beef Crispy Taco. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
Tacos
Taco de Asada
Taco de Chicharron
Pork Leg Taco
Taco de Guisada
Taco al Pastor
Taco de Barbacoa
Beef Fajita Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Carnitas Taco
Carne a la Mexicana Taco
Puffy Taco
Taco de nopal
Shredded chicken taco
Picadillo taco
Bistec taco
Taco camarón
Taco chicharrón
Chorizo Taco
Taco De Aguacate
Mini Taco A La Carta
Pork Chop Taco
Children's Menu
Chalupas, Crispy Tacos & Gorditas
Chalupa
Crispy Corn Tortilla with your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans and Avocado.
Crispy Taco
Crispy taco with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Bean and Cheese Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.
Gordita
Stuffed with Beans, your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.
Parrilladas
Parrillada #1
Serves 1 Person. Half Pound of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 8 Oz. Rice, 8 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 4 Tortillas.
Parrillada #2
Serves 2 or 3 People. One Pound of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 16 Oz. Rice, 16 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 8 Tortillas.
Jalisco parrillada
Serves 3 or 4 People. One Pound of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with 12 Shrimps and Four Pieces of Country Sausage (2 Oz. each) on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with 16 Oz. Rice, 16 Oz. Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and 10 Tortillas.
Parrillada de Camarones
36 Shrimps Grilled with Onions and Bell Peppers on a Sizzling Hot Plate. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and 8 Slices of White Bread.
Wings and tenders
Molcajete Jalisco
Drinks
Agua Fresca Small
(NO REFILL)
Agua Fresca Large
(NO REFILL)
Mexican Coke
Barrilito
Sidral
SODA REGULAR
Orange Juice
Ice Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple juice
Water
Decaf coffee
Hot chocolate
Topo chico
Red Bull
Water bottle
Fresca
Sidral
Tarro De Cerveza
Fanta Mexicana
FOUNTAIN SODAS
REFIL FOUNTAIN SODAS
Tarro De Barro
Cocktails
Alfonso XIII
Kahlua, Condensed Milk and Beer
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Fresh Lemon, Tapatio, Celery and Olives
Cantaritos
Mezcal, Orange Juice, Fresca Soda, Fresh Lime and Orange and Lime Wedge.
Carajillo
Liquor 43, Coffee and Ice
Cuba
White Rum, Fresh Lime and Coke
Daiquiri
White Rum, Simple Syrup, Strawberries and Sugar Rim
Long Island
Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour and Coke
Mimosa
Champagne, Orange or Cranberry Juice and Orange Wedge.
Mojito
Tequila, Peppermint, Sugar, Club Soda and Peppermint Leaf
Paloma
Tequila, Grapefruit, Agave Nectar and Club Soda.
Piña Colada
White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Cream, Coconut Flakes, Pineapple and a Cherry.
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, Grenadine and Orange Juice.
Vampiritos
Vida de Sanchez or Orange Juice, Tomato and Lime Juice, Grenadine and Salsa.
Blue hawarian
Mexican Martini
Jalisco Paleta Sandia
Barra de Shots
Baby Mango, Tamarindo, Cucumber and Strawberry.