Elevated Tea & Coffee House 650 West Laurel Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are your ultimate coffee and tea shop in Eunice, LA! Our quaint little shop offers our very own version of loaded teas, all varieties of coffee and espresso, light breakfast and lunch options, grab and go baked goods, fruit smoothies and healthy shakes!
650 West Laurel Ave, Eunice, LA 70535
