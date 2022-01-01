  • Home
Elevated Tea & Coffee House 650 West Laurel Ave

650 West Laurel Ave

Eunice, LA 70535

Order Again

Loaded Tea

Aquaman

$6.00

Autumn Breeze

$6.00

Back the Blue

$6.00

BlueJay Blast

$6.00

Bobcat Bite

$6.00

Bora Bora

$6.00

Boss Babe

$6.00

Cabana Boy

$6.00

Candy Crush

$6.00

Captain America

$6.00

Caramel Apple Sucker

$6.00

Circus

$6.00

Coco Cabana

$6.00

Crawfish Tail

$6.00

Dole Whip

$6.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Endless Summer

$6.00

Fiji Falls

$6.00

Frankenstein

$6.00

Frog in a Blender

$6.00

Golden Leaves

$6.00

Gummi Bear

$6.00

Hocus Pocus

$6.00

Island Girl

$6.00

Jackie's Special

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

LSU

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Morgan Wallen

$6.00

Ocean Water

$6.00

Outer Banks

$6.00

Panama

$6.00

Peach Sangria

$6.00

Pink Drink

$6.00

Purple Rain

$6.00

Raspberry Apple Cooler

$6.00

Raspberry Beret

$6.00

Snow White

$6.00

Sour Berry Bomb

$6.00

Sunkiss

$6.00

Swamp Thang

$6.00

Unicorn

$6.00

Warm Sunset

$6.00

Custom Loaded Tea

$6.00

The Grinch

$6.00

Run Run Rudolph

$6.00

Elf

$6.00

Cranberry Candy

$6.00

Shopaholic

$6.00

Jack Frost

$6.00

Sour Santa

$6.00

Elf on the Shelf

$6.00

Deck the Halls

$6.00

Angry Elf

$6.00

Coffee

Latte

$5.50+

Espresso mixed with milk

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Black coffee brewed while refrigerated

Frappe'

$5.50+

Espresso blended with cream and ice

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Black, hot coffee

Macchiato

$5.50+

Milk topped with espresso

Mocha Espresso

$5.50+

SF Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso and milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Sugar free hot chocolate

Shot of Espresso

$1.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$4.50

Kid's Drinks

No caffeine, flavor and electrolytes

Kid's Nemo

$3.50

Orange, Orange Pineapple

Kid's Aquaman

$3.50

Blue Raz, Lemonade, Blue Sweetart

Kid's Mermaid

$3.50

Orange, Blue Sweetart

Kid's Wonder Woman

$3.50

Orange, Strawberry, Blue Sweetart

Kid's Gummi Bear

$3.50

Strawberry, Watermelon

Kid's Unicorn

$3.50

Watermelon, Blue Sweetart

Kid's Custom

$3.50

1/2 Gal Loaded Tea

Aquaman 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Back the Blue 1/2 Gal

$24.00

BlueJay Blast 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Bobcat Bite 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Bora Bora 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Boss Babe 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Cabana Boy 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Candy Crush 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Captain America 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Circus 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Coco Cabana 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Crawfish Tail 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Berry Blend, Lavender

Dole Whip 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Dreamsicle 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Endless Summer 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Fiji Falls 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Frog in a Blender 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Gummi Bear 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Strawberry. Watermelon

Island Girl 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Jackie's Special 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Jolly Rancher 1/2 Gal

$24.00

LSU 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Margarita 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Ocean Water 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Outer Banks 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Panama 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Peach Sandria 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Purple Rain 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Raspberry Beret 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Snow White 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Sour Berry Bomb 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Sunkiss 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Swamp Thang 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Unicorn 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Blue Sweetart, Watermelon

Custom 1/2 Gal

$24.00

Hydration Drink

Aquaman Hydr.

$4.75

Autumn Leaves Hydr.

$4.75

Back the Blue Hydr.

$4.75

BlueJay Blast Hydr.

$4.75

Bobcat Bite Hydr.

$4.75

Bora Bora Hydr.

$4.75

Boss Babe Hydr.

$4.75

Cabana Boy Hydr.

$4.75

Candy Crush Hydr.

$4.75

Captain America Hydr.

$4.75

Caramel Apple Sucker Hydr.

$4.75

Circus Hydr.

$4.75

Coco Cabana Hydr.

$4.75

Crawfish Tail Hydr.

$4.75

Dole Whip Hydr.

$4.75

Dreamsicle Hydr.

$4.75

Endless Summer Hydr.

$4.75

Fiji Falls Hydr.

$4.75

Frog in a Blender Hydr.

$4.75

Golden Leaves Hydr.

$4.75

Gummi Bear Hydr.

$4.75

Hocus Pocus Hydr.

$4.75

Island Girl Hydr.

$4.75

Jackie's Special Hydr.

$4.75

Jolly Rancher Hydr.

$4.75

LSU Hydr.

$4.75

Margarita Hydr.

$4.75

Morgan Wallen Hydr.

$4.75

Ocean Water Hydr.

$4.75

Outer Banks Hydr.

$4.75

Panama Hydr.

$4.75

Peach Sangria Hydr.

$4.75

Pink Drink Hydr.

$4.75

Purple Rain Hydr.

$4.75

Raspberry Beret Hydr.

$4.75

Snow White Hydr.

$4.75

Sour Berry Bomb Hydr.

$4.75

Sunkiss Hydr.

$4.75

Swamp Thang Hydr.

$4.75

Unicorn Hydr.

$4.75

Warm Sunset Hydr.

$4.75

Custom Hydr.

$4.75

Smoothies

PB&J

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Berry

$8.00

Chocolate Banana

$8.00

Strawberry Banana w/ Protein

$8.00

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Mango Tango

$7.00Out of stock

Tropical Blast

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Island Sunrise

$7.00

Just Peachy

$7.00

Slushy

Small Slushy

$3.50

Protein Shakes

Nutter Butter

$8.50

Sweetheart

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.50

Triple Chocolate Extreme

$8.50

Banana Split

$8.50

Cookies and Milk

$8.50

King Cake

$8.50

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Small Cup of Water

$1.00

Large Cup of Water

$1.25

Milk

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Cup of Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Regular Tea

Small Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Small Sweet Tea

$1.75

Large Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

Small Lemonade

$1.75

Large Lemonade

$2.50

Small Half Tea/Half Lemonade

$1.75

Large Half Tea/Half Lemonade

$2.50

Ice

Small Cup of Ice

$1.00

Large Cup of Ice

$1.25

Breakfast Wrap

All wraps served with chips

Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Omelet

Omelet

$7.00

Stuffed Waffle

Waffle stuffed with sausage, eggs and cheese

Stuffed Waffle

$4.25

Bacon

Side of Bacon

$1.75

Biscuit

Biscuit with Gravy

$2.75

Plain Biscuit

$1.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich on White

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwich on Wheat

$2.50

Croissant

Croissant

$2.50

Belgian Waffle

Plain Waffle

$4.00

Deluxe Waffle

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

Brownies

Single Brownies

$2.50

Double Doozie Brownie

$3.50

Cream Cheese Brownies

$3.50

Cookies

Cake Cookies

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk 2-Pack

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk Double Doozie

$2.50

Mini Chocolate Candy Double Doozie

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

Cup of Fresh Fruit

$1.75

Fresh Fruit Add-In

$1.00

Pretzels

Salted Pretzels

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$3.50

Plain Pretzels

$3.50

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Gooey Cake Bars

Gooey Cake Bars

$3.00

Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$3.00

Pretzel Rods

Pretzel Rods

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.50

Taco Salad

$11.25Out of stock

Fruit and Nut Salad

$11.25

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$7.50

Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.50

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.00

Ranch Pasta Salad

Grilled Shrimp Ranch Pasta Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Ranch Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

ONLY Ranch Pasta Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Ranch Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Ranch Pasta Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Soup

Small (12oz) Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$7.50Out of stock

Large (24 oz) Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$12.50Out of stock

Small (12oz) Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$7.00

Large (24oz) Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$10.50

Small (12oz) Taco Soup

$6.50

Large (24oz) Taco Soup

$12.50

Small (12oz) Loaded Potato Soup

$7.00

Large (24oz) Loaded Potato Soup

$10.50

Chicken Salad

12oz Cup of Chicken Salad

$10.00

24oz Cup of Chicken Salad

$20.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich on White

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Wheat

$5.00

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad-12oz Cup

$8.00

Tuna Salad-24oz Cup

$16.00

Tuna Sandwich On White

$5.00

Tuna Sandwich on Wheat

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Beefy Nacho Cheese Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza Panini

$8.00Out of stock

Club Panini

$8.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Panini

$8.00Out of stock

Boudin Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Hamburger Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$12.00Out of stock

Pepper Jelly Panini

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Crawfish Fettuccine in Bread Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Avocado Turkey Panini

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl of Crawfish Fettuccine

$12.00+Out of stock

Zydeco Caesar Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Panini

$8.00Out of stock

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

California Club Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Cups

Reusable Tumblers

$30.00

Coffee Mugs

$15.00

Shirts

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Koozies

Tea Cup SIze Koozie

$10.00

Kids Cup Size Koozie

$8.00
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are your ultimate coffee and tea shop in Eunice, LA! Our quaint little shop offers our very own version of loaded teas, all varieties of coffee and espresso, light breakfast and lunch options, grab and go baked goods, fruit smoothies and healthy shakes!

650 West Laurel Ave, Eunice, LA 70535

Main pic

