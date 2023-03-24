- Home
Crawfish Barn
1789 Mayeauxville Road
Ville Platte, LA 70586
Popular Items
Appetizer
Fried Mushrooms
Freshly hand-battered juicy mushrooms, served with our homemade ranch
Cheese Sticks
Battered and fried mozzarella cheese sticks, served with our house marinara.
Green Beans
Our fried green beans are one of a kind! Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Fried Alligator
Louisiana farm-raised gator specially marinated, hand battered, and fried. Served with our homemade honey mustard sauce!
Fried Pickles
Hand-battered crispy fried pickles, served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Shrimp Evangeline
Six shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese and wrapped with bacon. Your choice of fried or grilled.
Corn Nuggets
These cream corn treats are deliciously paired with our homemade cool ranch dip for a delightful tastebud treat!
Onion Rings
Try our Homemade Onion Rings! Hand-cut, hand-battered, then fried golden brown!
Fried Jalapeno Slices
Our hot jalapeno slices are deliciously spicy! We serve these with our cool homemade ranch dressing.
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes fried to perfection then smothered in our amazing seafood cream sauce.
Fried Eggplant
Round slices of eggplant that are deep fried and served with your choice of crawfish etouffee or our seafood cream sauce.
Fried Okra
Traditional battered fried okra, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Zydeco Rolls
Six bite sized eggrolls stuffed with boudin, pepper jack cheese, and a few diced jalapenos. Served with our cheese sauce for dipping!
Onion Blossom
A super colossal onion cut perfectly, hand battered, and deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade crawfish dip.
Fish Bites
Hand-battered crispy fish fillet chunks, served with our homemade tarter sauce.
Sampler
an't decide? Pick two, three or four! Our sampler comes with your choice of fried green beans, corn nuggets, fried pickles, fried okra, fried mushrooms, cheese sticks, or fried jalapeno slices.
Fried Crawfish App
Try our delicious hand-battered fried crawfish tails, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Homemade Dishes
Chix/Saus Gumbo Cup
Our hot Cajun gumbo features fresh boneless chicken breast and locally made sausage. Served with our homemade potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Chix/Saus Gumbo Bowl
Our hot Cajun gumbo features fresh boneless chicken breast and locally made sausage. Served with our homemade potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Shr/Crab Gumbo Cup
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Shr/Crab Gumbo Bowl
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Louisiana crawfish etouffee served over a pile of rice with a side of bread.
Crawfish Etouffee Bowl
Louisiana crawfish etouffee served over a pile of rice with a side of bread and house salad.
Duos Duo
A cup of crawfish etouffee with your choice of fried shrimp or fried crawfish. Served with a buttery bread roll and a side salad.
Fettuccini Cup
Your choice of chicken, crawfish, or shrimp sauteed in a cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccine noodles and a side buttery bread roll.
Fettuccini Bowl
Your choice of chicken, crawfish, or shrimp sauteed in a cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccine noodles and a side buttery bread roll. Served with a side salad.
Stuffed Potatoes
Fiesta Potato
A large baked potato stuffed with taco ground beef and cheese sauce topped with diced tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos, grilled onions, and picante sauce.
Cajun Potato
Large baked potato topped with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapenos, butter, and topped with our cheese sauce.
Cheesy Potato
A large baked potato smothered in our homemade cheese sauce topped with shredded cheese.
Barn Potato
A cheesy potato that's topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.
Seafood Potato
A large baked potato topped with your choice of our seafood cream sauce or crawfish etouffee.
Fried Baskets
Shrimp Basket
A dozen hand battered golden fried gulf shrimp served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Oyster Basket
A dozen hand battered golden fried gulf oysters served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Fish Basket
Four farm-raised fish fillets hand-battered in corn meal and fried crispy served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Alligator Basket
Fried alligator chunks served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Crawfish Basket
A pile of hand battered, deep fried Louisiana crawfish served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Chicken Basket
Six hand cut, seasoned, and deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and side, a house salad, and one of our fresh buttery bread rolls.
Barn Burner Basket
Large fried "Hope y'all hungry!" seafood basket featuring our Louisiana favorites: shrimp, oysters, catfish, crawfish tails, and a stuffed crab. All baskets are served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our delicious buttery bread rolls.
Two- Step Combination
Can't decide? Choose two of any of our fried seafood items and we'll make it a combo! All baskets are served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our delicious buttery bread rolls.
Country Fried Steak
Golden fried steak topped with white country gravy. All baskets are served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and one of our delicious butter breads.
Grilled Dinner
Grilled Shrimp
Twelve Louisiana Gulf shrimp grilled to perfection. Served with a side item of your choice, a house salad, and a buttery bread roll.
12-Grilled Oysters
A dozen grilled Louisiana Gulf oysters topped with our special blend of bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
6-Grilled Oysters
A half dozen Louisiana Gulf oysters topped with our special blend of bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
Grilled Chicken
Six marinated chicken breast strips marinated and grilled perfectly served with your choice of side, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Mixed Grill
Four grilled Louisiana Gulf oysters (seasonal), six grilled shrimp, and a grilled catfish fillet with garlic butter dipping sauce. Served with a side of your choice, a house salad, and a buttery baked roll.
The Ribeye
A 16 ounce hand cut ribeye seasoned, marinated, and flame grilled just the way you like it! Served with your choice of side, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Cajun Ribeye
A Cajun's dream! Our 16 ounce flame grilled ribeye topped with our homemade crawfish etouffee with a pile of steamed rice. Served with a house salad and fresh baked bread roll. *Picture is additionally topped with grilled shrimp.
Hamburger Steak
A 12 oz all beef patty seasoned and grilled topped with grilled onions and a side of brown gravy. Served with a side item of your choice, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Grilled Fish
Two farm-raised Louisiana catfish fillets seared and cooked to perfection. Served with a side item of your choice, a house salad, and a buttery bread roll.
Catfish Acadian
Two farm-raised Louisiana catfish filets seared and topped with our crawfish etouffee over a pile of steamed rice. Served with a side item, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Tuna Steak
An 8 oz. juicy tuna steak marinated and flame-broiled to your liking. Served with a side item of your choice, a house salad, and a buttery bread roll.
Stuff Catfish
Two farm-raised Louisiana catfish filets stuffed with our homemade crab stuffing that is grilled perfectly and topped with your choice of our signature seafood cream sauce or crawfish etouffee.
New York Strip
A flame grilled 8 oz strip seasoned, marinated, and cooked to your liking! Served with your choice of side item, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Sandwiches
Hamburger
Our everyday, average Joe, hamburger just like we all love it! A half-pound flame-grilled beef patty served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
Cheeseburger
Our hamburger, topped with cheese, just like we all love it! A half-pound flame-grilled beef patty served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our hamburger, topped with cheese & bacon, just like we all love it! A half-pound flame-grilled beef patty served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
Cajun Burger
A grilled half-pound juicy beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and mustard. Served with fries.
Shrimp Poboy
Fried Gulf shrimp on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Fish Poboy
Fried fish on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Chicken Poboy
Your choice of a fried or flame grilled chicken poboy topped with grilled onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Fried Oyster Poboy
Fried Gulf oysters on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Fried Crawfish Poboy
Fried Louisiana crawfish on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Fried Alligator Poboy
Fried alligator on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Salads
Barn Salad
Our barn salad is made with fresh lettuce topped with cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits, and croutons. Additional toppings available.
Shrimp Salad
Our barn salad is made with fresh lettuce topped with cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits, and croutons. Additional toppings available.
Chicken Salad
Our barn salad is made with fresh lettuce topped with cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits, and croutons. Additional toppings available.
Fried Crawfish Salad
Our barn salad is made with fresh lettuce topped with cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits, and croutons. Additional toppings available.
Steak Salad
Tuna Salad
Boiling Room
Lb B Shrimp
A pound of boiled shrimp with a boiled potato and one boiled corn.
1/2 Dozen Boiled Shrimp
Dozen Boiled Shrimp
Crawfish 3 lbs
3lbs of our deliciously juicy boiled Louisiana crawfish! A fan favorite! Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
Crawfish 5 Lbs
5lbs of our deliciously juicy boiled Louisiana crawfish! A fan favorite! Prices are subject to change. Seasonal
Boiled Mushrooms
Dozen Raw Oysters
A dozen of freshly shucked Louisiana Oysters served raw on the half shell.
1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters
A half dozen of freshly shucked Louisiana Oysters served raw on the half shell.
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Hand toasted and slowly cooked grilled cheese sandwich served with our crispy fries.
Kids Corn Dog
Traditional corn dog served with our crispy fries.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Six Little Cajun chicken nuggets served with crispy fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered and fried crispy chicken tenders for your Little Cajun, served with fries.
Kids Shrimp
Six of our large hand battered shrimp that comes with side of fries for your tiny cajuns.
Kids Crawfish
A small handful of our fried crawfish tails that comes with side of fries for your tiny cajuns.
Kids Fish
Two pieces of our deep fried fish thats battered in our blend of cornmeal and flour that comes with side of fries for your tiny cajuns.
Kids Burger
Our juicy kid version of our delicious hamburger! This juicy kid burger is served on a fresh bun dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Kids Cheeseburger
Our kids burger with a slice of American cheese, served with our crispy fries.
Side Items
Corn on the Cobb
Boiled Potatoes
Dinner Rolls (3)
Steamed Vegetables
Potato Salad
French Fries
Onion Rings
Corn Nuggets-Side
House Salad
Baked Potato
(1) Corn & (1) Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Veggies
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Fries
Stuffed Crab
Cup of SCS
Small SCS
Cheese Sauce
Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Bread (1)
Desserts
Bread Pudding
This is our traditional homemade bread pudding made with our house rum sauce and topped with powdered sugar.
Fried Bread Pudding
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Brownie Explosion
Pure Perfection! A warm brownie with a chocolate chip cookie bottom topped with a scoop of ice cream, white and chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate syrup! Excellent to share or eat alone! You can't go wrong with this incredible dessert!
Red Velvet Cheesecake
A wonderful combo of red velvet cake and deliciously smooth cheesecake in one delightful dessert! We add an extra taste of chocolate drizzle!
Ice Cream
Two scoops of our ice cream topped with a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Turtle Cheesecake
Try our newest dessert, the Turtle Cheesecake! This delicious cheesecake made by the Cheesecake Factory is a must have! Topped with an additional drizzle of caramel and chocolate syrup!
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Fun friendly atomostphere! We serve Cajun and Creole recipes that are popular and native to our area. We are proud to serve our delicious homemade recipes and sauces. Come in and enjoy!
1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte, LA 70586