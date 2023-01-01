Ville Platte restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ville Platte restaurants
More about Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
714 W. LaSalle Street, Ville Platte
|Popular items
|Whiskey Glazed Smash Burger
|$11.00
Beef Patty topped w/ Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Whiskey
Glaze Sauce,
|S&S Burger
|$8.50
BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, & PICKLES
|California Dreaming
|$11.50
ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PESTO AIOLI, & MAYO ON MULTI-GRAIN BREAD
More about Crawfish Barn
Crawfish Barn
1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte
|Popular items
|Kids Shrimp
|$10.00
Six of our large hand battered shrimp that comes with side of fries for your tiny cajuns.
|Hamburger Steak
|$17.00
A 12 oz all beef patty seasoned and grilled topped with grilled onions and a side of brown gravy. Served with a side item of your choice, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
|Shrimp Evangeline
|$12.00
Six shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese and wrapped with bacon. Your choice of fried or grilled.
More about Dgriff’z Ka’jaun Spice’z - 816 MLK Dr
Dgriff’z Ka’jaun Spice’z - 816 MLK Dr
816 MLK Dr, Ville Platte
|Popular items
|8 PC Tender Basket
|$15.75
8 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries
|4 PC Tender Basket
|$8.75
4 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries
|8 PC Wings with Fries
|$14.75
8 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries