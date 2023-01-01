Ville Platte restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering

714 W. LaSalle Street, Ville Platte

Popular items
Whiskey Glazed Smash Burger$11.00
Beef Patty topped w/ Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Whiskey
Glaze Sauce,
S&S Burger$8.50
BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, & PICKLES
California Dreaming$11.50
ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PESTO AIOLI, & MAYO ON MULTI-GRAIN BREAD
Crawfish Barn image

 

Crawfish Barn

1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte

Popular items
Kids Shrimp$10.00
Six of our large hand battered shrimp that comes with side of fries for your tiny cajuns.
Hamburger Steak$17.00
A 12 oz all beef patty seasoned and grilled topped with grilled onions and a side of brown gravy. Served with a side item of your choice, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll.
Shrimp Evangeline$12.00
Six shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese and wrapped with bacon. Your choice of fried or grilled.
BG pic

 

Dgriff’z Ka’jaun Spice’z - 816 MLK Dr

816 MLK Dr, Ville Platte

Popular items
8 PC Tender Basket$15.75
8 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries
4 PC Tender Basket$8.75
4 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries
8 PC Wings with Fries$14.75
8 Pieces Griff'z Tender Basket with Fries
