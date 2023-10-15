Kayenne's Bar & Grill 603 E Landry Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kayenne's Bar & Grill, located in the old Frank's Poboys features sports-bar favorites, like wings, burgers, draft beers, wine, and cocktails. Come check us out!
Location
603 E Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
No Reviews
714 W. LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA 70586
View restaurant
Elevated Tea & Coffee House - 650 West Laurel Ave
No Reviews
650 West Laurel Ave Eunice, LA 70535
View restaurant