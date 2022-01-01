Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie DOCO

Restaurant info

Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available. Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.

