Bakeries

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie DOCO

review star

No reviews yet

615 David J. Stern Walk

Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95814

LUNCH

Le Petite (serves 4-6)

Le Petite (serves 4-6)

$85.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of ONE side dish, and assorted cookies

Le Medium (serves 8-10)

Le Medium (serves 8-10)

$145.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of TWO side dishes, and assorted cookies

Le Grande (serves 12-15)

Le Grande (serves 12-15)

$195.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of THREE side dishes, and assorted cookies

À LA CARTE

Quiche - Ham, Whole

$40.00

(sliced into 8) ham, onion, ricotta

Quiche - Vegetable, Whole

$40.00

(sliced into 8) asparagus, spinach, zucchini, and ricotta

Farmstand Salad Regular

$42.00+

mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic vinegar

Green Salad Bowl (serves 6-8

$32.00

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, vinaigrette

Fruit Salad Regular

$35.00+

seasonal fruit

Bowtie Pasta Salad Bowl

$52.00+

salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Fruit Cup

$4.25

(minimum order: 5) small seasonal fruit cups

Party Size Croissants (min 20)

$3.50

Mini Quiche (min 20)

$3.85

Green Salad10-12

$56.00

Potato Salad 8-10

Nicoise 6-8

$72.00

DELIVERY & FEES

Flat Delivery Fee, any order WITHIN 5 miles

$20.00

Price Per Mile, any order outside of 5 miles

$5.00

Add On

$790.30

Packaging Fee Flat Rate

$20.00

Bag/Box Fee

Single Tart Box

$0.95

Double Tart Box

$1.50

8x8 Box

$2.00

Large Pastry Box (10x14)

$2.50

6 Macaron Box

$1.75

12 Macaron Box

$2.50

24 Macaron Box

$5.00

Tall Cup Water

$0.50

Brown Paper Bag

$0.10

Small Estelle Handle Bag

$0.75

Large Estelle Handle Bag

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available. Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.

Location

