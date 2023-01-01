- Home
Etna Brewing Company
131 Callahan St.
Etna, CA 96027
Beer
PINT
HALF PINT
Spirits
COCKTAILS
BEER COCKTAILS
HOT COCKTAILS
TEQUILA
Olmecas Altos Blanco
$8.00
Milagro Silver
$8.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$13.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$20.00
Chamucos Blanco
$12.00
Olmecas Altos Reposado
$10.00
Herradura Reposado
$13.00
Tres Generaciones Reposado
$10.00
Lunazul Reposado
$5.00
Cazadores Reposado
$8.00
Riazul Anejo
$20.00
Chinaco Anejo
$18.00
Chinaco Cristalino Anejo
$18.00
1800 Anejo
$11.00
Tres Agaves Anejo
$11.00
Codigo Rosa
$16.00
WHISKEY
Food
Starters
Sandos
Sides
Happy Hour 3-530pm
Retail
SHIRTS
SWEATSHIRT/JACKET
GLASSWARE
Off Sale
Bottles and Cans
Growlers
Growler Fill Blonde
$20.00
Growler Fill Lager
$20.00
El Jefe
$20.00
Growler Fill Red
$20.00
Growler Fill Etna Ale
$20.00
Growler Fill Mossback IPA
$20.00
Growler Fill Heli-Hazy
$20.00
Growler Fill Porter
$20.00
Growler FILL Jeffe Amber
$20.00
Growler Fill Session
$20.00
Growler Fill Seltzer
$20.00
Growler Fill Rootbeer
$15.00
Kegs
Jockey Box Rental
$20.00
Keg Jacket and Tub Rental
Party Pump Rental
$10.00
Coors Light Keg
$157.00
1/2 BBL Blackberry Blonde
$180.00
1/2 BBL Old Grind Porter
$180.00
1/2 BBL Export Lager
$180.00
1/2 BBL Phoenix Red
$180.00
1/2 BBL Mossback IPA
$180.00
1/2 BBL Etna Ale
$180.00
1/2 BBL Hei Hazy
$180.00
El Jefe
$180.00
1/2 BBL EBC Rootbeer
$150.00
Keg Shell Deposit
$75.00
Jockey Box and CO2 Deposit
$75.00
Keg Return
-$75.00
Jockey Box Return
$20.00
Keg Return Full
-$165.00
1/6 BBL Blackberry Blonde
$95.00
1/6 BBL Old Grind Porter
$95.00
1/6 BBL Export Lager
$95.00
1/6 BBL Phoenix Red
$95.00
1/6 BBL Mossback IPA
$95.00
1/6 BBL Etna Ale
$95.00
1/6 BBL Heli Hazy
$95.00
El Jefe
$95.00
1/6 BBL EBC Root Beer
$80.00
Keg Shell Deposit
$75.00
Jockey Box and CO2 Deposit
$75.00
Keg Return
-$75.00
Jockey Box Return
$20.00
Seltzer
$95.00
Jockey/Co2 Deposit
$20.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
131 Callahan St., Etna, CA 96027
Gallery
