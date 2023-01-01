Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Etna Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

131 Callahan St.

Etna, CA 96027

Beer

PINT

Blackberry Blonde

$6.00

Export Lager

$6.00

El Jefe

$6.00

Phoenix Red Ale

$6.00

Etna Ale

$6.00

Mossback IPA

$6.00

Heli-Hazy IPA

$6.00

Old Grind Porter

$6.00

El Jefe Amber

$6.00

Full Send

$6.00

Kappler 1/2

$12.00

SAMPLE

4 Beer Sampler

$9.00

Single Sample

$3.00

HALF PINT

HALF Blackberry Blonde

$4.00

HALF Lager

$4.00

Half El Jefe

$4.00

HALF Phoenix Red

$4.00

HALF Etna Ale

$4.00

HALF Mossback IPA

$4.00

HALF Heli Hazy

$4.00

HALF Porter

$4.00

Half Full Send

$4.00

Spirits

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mule

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Collins

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

BEER COCKTAILS

RASPBERRY BERET

$11.00

KILLER B's

$11.00

DR PORTER

$11.00

LAUST DOG

$11.00

SUMMIT SUNSET

$11.00

HOT COCKTAILS

Spiked Cider

$12.00

Spiked Cocoa

$12.00

Spiked Coffee

$12.00

Apple Pie

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

VODKA

Unisex Vodka

$5.00

DB Lemon Vodka

$8.00

DB Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

GIN

Laust Sparrow Gin

$8.00

Blackberry Laust Sparrow

$8.00

RUM

Plantation LIght

$5.00

Plantation Dark

$6.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

TEQUILA

Olmecas Altos Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$13.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$20.00

Chamucos Blanco

$12.00

Olmecas Altos Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Lunazul Reposado

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Riazul Anejo

$20.00

Chinaco Anejo

$18.00

Chinaco Cristalino Anejo

$18.00

1800 Anejo

$11.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$11.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

MEZCAL

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$15.00

Sombra Mezcal

$9.00

WHISKEY

Hearts Creed

$15.00

Roosevelt Rye

$9.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Greenspot Irish

$15.00

Old Crow

$5.00

Famous Grouse

$5.00

LIQUEURS

Cinnamon Whiskey

$7.00

Zen de la Creme

$8.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Cider & Wine

CIDER & SMIR

Jefferson Dry

$7.00

2T Original

$5.00

2T Tropical

$5.00

2T Berry

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

WINE

GLASS Red Wine

$7.00

GLASS White Wine

$7.00

GLASS Bubbles

$5.00

GLASS Pear Wine

$7.00

Pear Spritzer

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

BTL Pear Wine

$25.00

BTL Red Wine

$22.00

BTL White Wine

$22.00

NA Beverages

COLD BEVS

Root Beer

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

HOT BEVS

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Food

Starters

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Chicharrons

$10.00

Tacos

$12.00

Roast Beef Sliders

$12.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Fried Shrooms

$13.00

Mains

Main-Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$18.00

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Mexxi Burger

$19.00

Sandos

Patty Melt

$16.00

French Dip

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

BLT

$15.00

Buffalo & Bleu Chicken

$20.00

Zesty Dill Chicken

$18.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Garden House Salad

$10.00

Sides

4 oz Side Queso

$4.00

2 oz Queso

$2.00

Side Mac

$7.00

Tots

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fries

$8.00

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Red Salsa 2 Oz

$1.50

Red Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Kids

KIDS Mac n cheese

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Chz

$10.00

KIDS Strips

$10.00

KIDS Burger

$11.00

Dessert

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

OREO Sundae

$8.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Fruit Crisp

$9.00

Specials

Special Wrap

$19.00

Special Burger/Sando

$19.00

Happy Hour 3-530pm

HH Chips/Salsa or Cheese

$8.00

HH Mushrooms

$8.00

HH Cheese Sticks

$8.00

HH Taco

$3.00

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Retail

HAT

Ball Cap

$22.95

Beanie

$15.95

Sun Hat

$19.95

SHIRTS

Yeti T-Shirt

$19.95

Brown T

$19.95

Teal Tank

$19.95

Grey Tank

$19.95

Dark Blue Tank

$19.95

Long Sleeved T

$24.95

SWEATSHIRT/JACKET

Tan Hooded

$45.95

Red Flannel

$42.95

Men's Zip Hoodie

Men's Orvis

$54.95

Women's Jacket

$54.95

Grey Hooded

$45.95

Green Flannel

$42.95

GLASSWARE

Belgian Pint

$4.95

Belgian Taster

$2.95

1/2 Pint

$6.95

150 Mug

$19.95

Coffee Mug

$19.95

Pint

$4.95

Taster

$2.95

Growler

$15.95

EXTRAS

Sticker Pack

$4.00

BBQ Set

$28.95

Koozie

$4.95

Off Sale

Bottles and Cans

4 Pk Cans Blackberry Blonde

$12.99

4 Pk Cans Mossback IPA

$13.99

4pk Cans Heli Hazy

$13.99

6 Pack Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$13.99

6 Pack Snozzberry

$13.99

6 Pack Car~Red HS

$13.99

6 Pack Baja HS

$13.99

El Jefe 6 Pack

$13.99

KAPPLER

$24.66

6 Pack EBC Root Beer

$12.99

Growlers

Growler Fill Blonde

$20.00

Growler Fill Lager

$20.00

El Jefe

$20.00

Growler Fill Red

$20.00

Growler Fill Etna Ale

$20.00

Growler Fill Mossback IPA

$20.00

Growler Fill Heli-Hazy

$20.00

Growler Fill Porter

$20.00

Growler FILL Jeffe Amber

$20.00

Growler Fill Session

$20.00

Growler Fill Seltzer

$20.00

Growler Fill Rootbeer

$15.00

Kegs

Jockey Box Rental

$20.00

Keg Jacket and Tub Rental

Party Pump Rental

$10.00

Coors Light Keg

$157.00

1/2 BBL Blackberry Blonde

$180.00

1/2 BBL Old Grind Porter

$180.00

1/2 BBL Export Lager

$180.00

1/2 BBL Phoenix Red

$180.00

1/2 BBL Mossback IPA

$180.00

1/2 BBL Etna Ale

$180.00

1/2 BBL Hei Hazy

$180.00

El Jefe

$180.00

1/2 BBL EBC Rootbeer

$150.00

Keg Shell Deposit

$75.00

Jockey Box and CO2 Deposit

$75.00

Keg Return

-$75.00

Jockey Box Return

$20.00

Keg Return Full

-$165.00

1/6 BBL Blackberry Blonde

$95.00

1/6 BBL Old Grind Porter

$95.00

1/6 BBL Export Lager

$95.00

1/6 BBL Phoenix Red

$95.00

1/6 BBL Mossback IPA

$95.00

1/6 BBL Etna Ale

$95.00

1/6 BBL Heli Hazy

$95.00

El Jefe

$95.00

1/6 BBL EBC Root Beer

$80.00

Keg Shell Deposit

$75.00

Jockey Box and CO2 Deposit

$75.00

Keg Return

-$75.00

Jockey Box Return

$20.00

Seltzer

$95.00

Jockey/Co2 Deposit

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

131 Callahan St., Etna, CA 96027

Directions

Gallery
Etna Brewing Company image
Etna Brewing Company image
Etna Brewing Company image

