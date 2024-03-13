- Home
- /
- Ocean City
- /
- Express Pizza & Subs
Express Pizza & Subs
No reviews yet
719 Battersea Rd
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Stromboli
- Cheesesteak Stromboli$22.00
Stuffed with 15 oz of steak. Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and sauce
- Pepperoni Stromboli$19.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and sauce
- Sausage and Pepperoni Stromboli$21.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and sauce
- Sausage, Pepperoni & Mushrooms Stromboli$22.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and sauce
"Express" Pizzas - Large
- Express Pizza - Large 16” - BYO$20.00
16" pizza. Our famous pizzas are created with fresh handmade dough, the finest crushed tomatoes, and whole milk mozzarella cheese
- 4 Cheese Pizza - Large 16”$20.00
A blend of sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- BBQ Chicken - Large 16"$23.00
- Buffalo Blu - Large 16"$23.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Pizza - Large 16”$23.00
Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large 16"$24.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza - Large 16”$23.00
Our famous pizza topped with mozzarella and chicken cutlet. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Express Supreme Pizza - Large 16”$27.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and mushrooms. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Hawaiian Pizza - Large 16”$22.00
Pineapple and ham. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Spicy Roni - Large 16”$20.00
Our famous pizza topped with pepperoni cups, pickled jalapeños, Pecorino Romano & Mike’s Hot Honey. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables.
- Veggie Pizza - Large 16”$28.00
Your choice of Broccoli, green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms & spinach. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest ingredients.
- White Pizza - Large 16”$18.00
Mozzarella, garlic, and basil. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
"Express" Pizzas - Small
- Express Pizza - Small 14” - BYO$17.00
14" pizza. Our famous pizza are created with fresh handmade dough, the finest crushed tomatoes, and whole milk mozzarella cheese
- 4 Cheese Pizza - Small 14”$17.00
A blend of sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- BBQ Chicken - Small 14'$20.00
- Buffalo Blu - Small 14'$20.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Pizza - Small 14”$20.00
Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small 14'$20.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza - Small 14”$20.00
Our famous pizza topped with mozzarella and chicken cutlet. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Express Supreme Pizza - Small 14”$23.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and mushrooms. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Hawaiian Pizza - Small 14”$19.00
Pineapple and ham. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Spicy Roni - Small 14”$24.00
Our famous pizza topped with pepperoni cups, pickled jalapeños, Pecorino Romano & Mike’s Hot Honey. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables.
- Veggie Pizza - Small 14”$25.00
Your choice of Broccoli, green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms & spinach. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest ingredients.
- White Pizza - Small 14”$16.00
Mozzarella, garlic, and basil. We make our specialty pizza with fresh, homemade dough and use only the finest meats, cheese, and vegetables
"Island Square" Pizzas
- Half & Half - Island Square
- BYO Pizza - Island Square$32.00
- 4 Cheese Pizza- Island Square$32.00
- BBQ Chicken - Island Square$38.00
- Buffalo Blu - Island Square$38.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Pizza- Island Square$38.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Island Square$36.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza - Island Square$38.00
- Express Supreme Pizza - Island Square$38.00
- Hawaiian Pizza - Island Square$32.00
- Margarita - Island Square$32.00
Topped with fresh basil.
- Spicy Roni - Island Square$38.00
- Veggie Pizza - Island Square$42.00
- White Pizza - Island Square$30.00
Combos
Calzones
- Broccoli & Spinach Calzone$21.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
- Crispy Chicken Calzone$21.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
- Ham Calzone$20.00
Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
- Hawaiian Calzone$21.00
With ham and pineapple. Our fresh hand made dough stuffed with fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
Everything Else
Steaks
- Bacon Cheese Steak$14.50
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped Philadelphia steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll. Comes with American Cheese standard.
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Cheese and BBQ sauce. Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll. Comes with American Cheese standard.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll. Comes with American Cheese standard.
- Cheesesteak$12.50
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped Philadelphia steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll. Comes with American Cheese standard.
- Chicken Cheesesteak - Fajita Style$14.00
Cheese, green peppers and tomatoes, and sautéed onions. Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
- Chicken Cheesesteak$13.75
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
- Mushroom Cheese Steak$13.50
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped Philadelphia steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
- Pizza Steak$12.50
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped Philadelphia steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
- Plain Chicken Steak$11.25
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
- Plain Steak$11.25
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped Philadelphia steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll.
Specialty Wraps
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$12.75
Cheeseburger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.75
Buffalo grilled chicken, fresh romaine, mozzarella, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.75
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh romaine, mozzarella, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap$12.75
Grilled chicken with ham and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Ranchero Wrap$12.75
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing
- Hot Vegetarian Wrap$11.75
Broccoli, green peppers, fried onions, mushrooms, spinach and American cheese
- South of the Border Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream
- Turkey Club Wrap$12.75
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Extras and Sides
- Munchie Box$35.00
Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeño Poppers, Onion Rings & Fries, loaded up in a pizza box for easy transport.
- Cheese Fries$6.75
Side of french fries with a side of cheese sauce.
- Chicken Tenders (5pcs)$10.00
5 pcs. of chicken with you choice of sauce.
- Chicken Wings - (Various Count)$14.75
Our famous wings served smothered in your choice of sauce.
- Chili (8oz)$6.00
Homemade beef chili served with a side of bread.
- French Fries$5.75
- Jalapeño Poppers (7pcs)$8.75
7 pcs
- Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries (3pcs)$12.00
Three tenders and a small side of fries.
- Lays Chips$2.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (7pcs)$9.75
7 pcs
- Onion Rings$8.75
- Pizza Fries$7.75
Our french fries topped with pizza sauce and melted cheese
- Slice of Pizza$3.75
- Slice of Pizza (Island Square)$4.25
- Soup of the Day (8oz)$3.00
Homemade soup, made fresh!
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$14.95
A crisp bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomato, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni and Italian meats, and cheeses. Served with your choice of Italian, French, ranch, blue cheese, balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Crispy or grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
A fresh bed of romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of Italian, French, ranch, blue cheese, balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Classic Caesar salad with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken
- House Salad$9.95
A crisp bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of Italian, French, ranch, blue cheese, balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
- Waldorf Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken with walnuts, dried cranberries, sliced apples, and mixed greens. Served with your choice of Italian, French, ranch, blue cheese, balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
Hoagies & Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sub$13.50
Breaded chicken cutlet in our house buffalo sauce with American Cheese. Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Chicken Caesar Sub$12.50
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, and mozzarella cheese. Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Chicken Parm Sub$14.50
Our chicken parm with homemade sauce on a 10" roll.
- Grilled Vegetarian with Cheese$12.50
Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Ham and Cheese Sub$12.50
Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Italian Sandwich$12.50
Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- The Hollywood Sandwich$13.50
Tender grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette. Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Tuna Sandwich$12.50
Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$12.50
With cheese. Our sandwiches are made with the finest of meats and cheeses. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet, hot and roasted peppers on a 10" roll
Catering
- Chicken Tender & Fry Tray$55.00
Our Chicken Tenders & Fries served with your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Wings$14.75
Our famous wings smothered in your choice of Hot, Mild, Spicy Honey BBQ sauce or Dry.
- Steak Tray$80.00
A variety of sandwiches including Cheesesteak, Chicken Cheesesteak & Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak. Cut and served on a party tray.
- Hoagie Tray$80.00
A variety of sandwiches including Italian, Turkey & Cheese and Ham & Cheese. Cut and served on a party tray. Sandwiches includes lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper & oregano.
Burgers & Chicken
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Our burger are made with 100% black angus beef and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Breakfast Burger$13.00
Our Burger with bacon, fried egg, American Cheese and your choice of toppings.
- Cheeseburger$7.75
Our burger are made with 100% black angus beef and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.25
- Hamburger$7.00
Our burger are made with 100% black angus beef and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Pork Roll Sandwich$7.50
With cheese
Beverages
- Blue Powerade$4.00
- Fountain Drink$3.00
- Chocolate Milk 14oz - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Coke - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Coke ZERO - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Diet Dr. Pepper - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Dr. Pepper - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Ginger Ale - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Gold Peak Green Tea - Bottle$3.50
Bottle
- Gold Peak Lemon Tea - Bottle$3.50
Bottle
- Gold Peak Raspberry Tea - Bottle$3.50
Bottle
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea - Bottle$3.50
Bottle
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea - Bottle$3.50
Bottle
- La Colombe Double Latte Can$4.50
9oz Can
- La Colombe Mocha Latte Can$4.50
9oz Can
- La Colombe Nitro Cold Brew Can$4.50
9oz Can
- La Colombe Vanilla Latte Can$4.50
9oz Can
- Monster Energy Green$5.00
- Monster Energy Ultra Zero$5.00
- Orange Soda - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Red Powerade$4.00
Bottle
- Rootbeer - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Smart Water - Bottle$4.75
- Sprite - Bottle$3.00
Bottle
- Strawberry Milk 14oz - Bottle (1)$3.00
Bottle
- Vitamin Water - Power C - Bottle$4.00
Bottle
- Vitamin Water - XXX - Bottle$4.00
Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
A Local Favorite. Serving pizza, steaks, coffee and much more.
719 Battersea Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226