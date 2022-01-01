Ezio's Restaurant 182 S Broadway Ave
182 S Broadway Ave
Salem, OH 44460
Appetizer
Buffalo Shrimp
5pc Pan-seared Shrimp in house made Buffalo sauce
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices topped with basil pesto and balsamic reduction.
Carpaccio
Thin Sliced tenderloin (Rare) topped w/ Capers, Romano, Citrus & Balsamic Drizzle.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
served with marinara sauce.
Italian Fries
Fried dough sprinkled with romano w/ side of red sauce
Boneless Wings
Tossed w/ your choice of sauce.
Lamb Chops
Seared to perfection w/Balsamic Drizzle
Momma's Peppers & Oil
Momma's own hand cut Hot Peppers & Oil served w/ Garlic Toast.
Mozzarella Block
Hand dipped Mozzarella cheese block in Japanese breadcrumbs served over Marinara.
Pesto Bruschetta
Basil Pesto, Tomatoes & Mozzarella on a 10" thin crust.
Stuffed Hungarian Peppers
Filled w/ DiRusso's Sausage topped w/ Mozz serve in a bed of Marinara.
Italian Greens
Traditional Bruschetta
Calamari
Salads
Chicken Salad
Chicken on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and crispy fresh cut french fries
Family Salad
romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber
Garden Salad
side salad-romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled Steak on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and crispy fresh cut french fries
Haddock Salad
lightly dusted in seasoned flour Pan seared romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber
Party Salad
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
Calamari Salad
Entrées & Pasta
8 oz Sirloin
Grilled to your liking served with a side spaghetti.
Angel Hair & Meatballs
Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs
Black & Blue Ribeye
our handcut ribeye blackened topped with crumbled blue cheese
Bolognese Spaghetti
Sweet & Zesty Tuscan Meat sauce
Bucatini Carbonara
Tossed w/ creamy Egg Sauce & Bacon
Cavatelli & Meatballs
Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs
Cheese Ravioli
w/ a blend of Ricotta, Romano & Parmesan in Marinara.
Chicken Alfredo
fettuccine tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken
Chicken and Greens
A serving of our homemade greens topped with a grilled chicken breast
Chicken Broccolini
Chicken Breast Sauteed w/ Broccolli & Garlic in a Buttery Sauce served over Linguine
Chicken Francaise
Egg battered Chicken breast in Beurre Blanc sauce served over Capellini.
Chicken Marsala With Side
Sautéed Chicken breast & Portabella Mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served w/ Spaghetti Marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana
topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella served w/ Spaghetti.
Deep Fried Lasagna
Our famous home made lasagna panko breaded and fried then topped with a pink vodka sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella served w/ Spaghetti.
Fettuccine Alfredo
fettuccine tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken
Francobollo
Frank's FAMOUS Bolognese sauce w/ Ricotta cheese tossed with Rigatoni
Gnocchi & Meatballs
Our FAMOUS Gnocchi with 2 hand rolled Meatballs topped with Marinara.
Gnocchi Lombardi
Gnocchi Blended with Alfredo sauce, infused with Thick cut Bacon & Green Peas.
Gnocchi Marsala
Sautéed Chicken breast & Portabella Mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce then poured over Gnocchi
Hungarian Pepper & Greens Dinner
Our famous stuffed hungarian pepper topped with marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of Italian greens with a side of spaghetti.
Hungarian Pepper Dinner
Our famous stuffed hungarian pepper Over Spaghetti
Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna Pasta with Dirusso's Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Pecorino, & Mozzarella cheese topped with Marinara sauce.
Momma's Braised Veal
Hand cut in a Sweet Vermouth sauce served w/ Broccoli.
Mushroom Spin Alfredo
Sautéed Portabella Mushrooms & Baby Spinach in creamy Alfredo over Fettuccine pasta.
Panko Chicken
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast served over Penne Marinara
Pasta Primavera
Portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers & baby spinach sautéed in garlic aglio e olio tossed
Penne & Meatballs
Portabella Penne
Burgundy Wine Red sauce dressed with Baby Bellas tossed with Penne pasta.
Rack O Lamb
Frenched Bone-in Lamb Rack (Med-Rare) Roasted in a Red Wine, Au Jus sauce served w/ brocolli & a baked potato
Ribeye
14oz flame broiled ribeye cooked to your liking and served with a side.
Sausage Bake
Penne tossed in a pink blush sauce with dirusso sausage links topped with melted mozzarella.
Sausage Diavolo
DiRusso Sausage sautéed in our Spicy Diavolo served over Penne.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs
Spicy Chicken Penne
Grilled Chicken Breast & baby peas tossed in our Spicy Mafalda sauce with Penne pasta.
Steak Mac N Cheese
Blackened Choice cut Sirloin tips over creamy cheese Radiatore pasta
Stuffed Shells
JUMBO Shells filled with Ricotta cheese topped with Marinara sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Pan seared Veal cutlets topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella over Cavatelli.
Veal Picatta
veal sautéed in a lemon wine sauce topped with capers and served with mushroom risotto.
Zitibake
Penne Pasta tossed in our House Marinara smothered w/ Mozzarella.
Chicken Primavera
Gnocchi Bolognese
Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Marsala over pasta
Seafood
Baked Whitefish
Haddock filet baked in Lemon, Wine sauce served w/ Spaghetti Marina
Cioppino
JUMBO butterflied Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Grouper in a Zesty Clam Brodo served w/ Hand pressed Potato Perogies.
Clams & Linguine
Ocean Clams, Onions, Garlic & Red Pepper Flake in a White Sauce.
Creamy Pesto Seafood Delight
Penne tossed with a creamy pesto, tomato, then topped with seared scallops and jumbo shrimp.
Fish & Fries
Panko Breaded Haddock fried to perfection side of tarter.
Grillled Haddock
Dusted and Grilled to perfection served with a side.
Haddock Picatta
veal sautéed in a lemon wine sauce topped with capers served over linguine.
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Shrimp in House made Alfredo sauce over Fettuccin
Shrimp Marinara
in a Burgundy Wine sauce with diced tomato & Fresh Basil tossed with Linguine.
Shrimp Mediterranean
Shrimp, tomatoes & spinach in roasted garlic beurre blanc sauce tossed with linguini
Shrimp Scampi Dinner Over Ling
4 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter garlic sauce tossed with linguine pasta.
Stuffed Haddock
Baked Haddock filet, topped with Italian Greens & Mozzarella cheese served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.
Whitefish Francaise
Haddock filet in a parmesan egg batter, pan fried, set atop angel hair pasta tossed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over broccoli.
Lobster Mac
Pizza
Baby Bella & Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Baby Bella & Roasted Pizza sauce & Mozzarella
Brier Hill Pizza
Marinara, Green Peppers & Romano cheese.
Build your own 10in
($1 a topping 8 slices)
Classico Pizza
DiRussos Sausage, Pepperoni w/ Marinara & Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Pesto Marinara, Mozzerella Cheese, Tomatos
Sheet Pizza ($2 a topping 16 slices)
($2 a topping 16 slices)
Steak portabella pizza
Shaved Sirloin w/ Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarella.
Tuscan Veggie
Aglio, Baby Spinach Tomato & Mozzarella
Sausage Diavolo Pizza
Calzones
Build your own calzone
($1 a topping 8 slices)
Chicken & Spinach Calzone
w/ Mozzarella.
Classico Calzone
DiRussos Sausage, Pepperoni w/ Marinara & Mozzarella
Momma's Calzone
Italian Greens & Mozzarella
Spinach & Portabella Calzone
w/ Mozzarell
Tuscan Steak Calzone
Thin sliced tender Sirloin w/ Baby Spinach & Mozzarella.
Tuscan Veggie Calzone
Panini
Angus Burger
comes plain cheese is $1.00 upcharges may apply
Bacon Cheddar Burger
With thick cut Bacon, Cheddar cheese,Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich
With thick cut Bacon, Cheddar cheese,Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo
Black N Blue Burger
Blackened w/ Herbs & Spices, Blue cheese topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo
Chicken & Greens Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with our famous greens and mozzarella
Chicken and Broccoli
Classic Chicken Sandwich
6oz chicken breast grilled to perfection on a ciabatta bun and topped with lettuce, tomato,mayo on the side .
Meatball Sub
Pizza Burger
Sausage Sandwich
DiRusso's Italian sausage patty grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onions, bell pepper and mozzarella cheese. Served with hand cut fries.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Mozzarella,Roasted Reds, Pesto Served on a Ciabattabun.
Sides
Soup
Trays
25 Meatball Tray
Chicken Alfredo Tray
Chicken Francaise Tray
(No pasta) 12 pieces
Chicken Parm Tray
(No pasta) 12 piece
Chicken Primavera Tray
Family Pasta Tray
Penne or Spaghetti
Francobollo Tray
Gnocchi Tray
Party Salad
Pasta Primavera Tray
Penne Alfredo Tray
Penne Bolognese Tray
Pesto penne Tray
Ravioli Tray
Spicy Chicken Penne Tray
Upgrade to Party Salad
30 wings
Pasta & Meatballs Tray
50 Wings
Lasagna Tray
Baked Ziti Tray
Kids
Apple Sauce
Kids Alfredo (no Chicken)
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
Kids Itialian Fries
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
kids Meatball Splash
Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.
Kids Pasta Bowl
Upcharges May Apply
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Grilled Cheese
Pick Your Platter
Dessert
UP Charges/add ons
Add Alfredo
Add Blue Cheese Crumbs
Add Bolo
Add Chicken
Add Diovlo
Add Dressing
Add Haddock
Add Lobster
Add Red Sauce
Add Scallops
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Add Vodka Sauce
Extra Meatball
Side of Alfredo
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Bolo
Side of Diovlo
Side of Ranch
Side of Red Sauce
Side of Vodka Sauce
Sub Alfredo
Sub Bolo
Sub Chicken
Sub Diovlo
Sub Haddock
Sub Red Sauce
Sub Scallops
Sub Shrimp
Sub Steak
Sub Vodka Sauce
Add Mozzarella
Add Mushrooms
Add Onions
Chicken Breast
Steak Tips
Sausage Link
Wings
Jars
Lunch
Tuscan Steak Calzone
Sliced Sirloin, Spinach & Mozzarella Wrapped In Hand Pressed Crust
Pesto Bruschetta
Tomatoes, Pesto & Mozzarella on our Hand Pressed Crust
Blackened Steak Mac & Cheese Lunch
Blackened Sirloin Tips Over our Homemade Cheese Sauce & Radiatore Pasta
Spicy Pink Vodka Cavatelli
Blend of spicy Diavolo, Vodka Blush sauce tossed w/ Cavatelli pasta
Chili Spiced Calamari Salad
Crispy Calamari over Romaine w/ Red Onions, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Thai Chili 12
Francobollo Lunch
Frank’s FAMOUS Bolognese w/ Ricotta cheese tossed w/ Rigatoni pasta
Chicken Marsala over Gnocchi Lunch
Sauteed Chicken Breast w/ Baby Bellas in Marsala wine sauce tossed w/ Gnocchi
Fish & Fries Lunch
Hand breaded Haddock in panko breadcrumbs served with Fresh cut Fries
Italian Combo Trio
Penne Pasta & Marinara w/ Hand rolled Meatball & Italian Greens
Lobster & Spinach Risotto Lunch
Sauteed Lobster & Baby Spinach in our creamy Risotto.
Shrimp Mediterranean Lunch
JUMBO Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes & Spinach Tossed in a Beurre Blanc over Linguini
Veal Parmigiana Lunch
Tender Veal cutlets topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella over Cavatelli pasta
Meatball Bake
3 Hand rolled Meatballs Baked with Mozzarella and Served w/ Garlic toast 9
Baked Haddock Lunch
Oven baked Haddock Fillet served w/ Italian Greens. “Mamma Mia”
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib w/ sauteed Mushrooms & Onions smothered in Mozzarella served on thick cut Italian Garlic Toast w/ fresh cut Fries 12
Kenny Special
Chicken Francaise Lunch
Chicken Broccolini Lunch
Express Lunch
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
182 S Broadway Ave, Salem, OH 44460
