Ezio's Restaurant 182 S Broadway Ave

Appetizer

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

5pc Pan-seared Shrimp in house made Buffalo sauce

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices topped with basil pesto and balsamic reduction.

Carpaccio

$15.00

Thin Sliced tenderloin (Rare) topped w/ Capers, Romano, Citrus & Balsamic Drizzle.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

served with marinara sauce.

Italian Fries

$10.00

Fried dough sprinkled with romano w/ side of red sauce

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tossed w/ your choice of sauce.

Lamb Chops

$18.00

Seared to perfection w/Balsamic Drizzle

Momma's Peppers & Oil

$9.00

Momma's own hand cut Hot Peppers & Oil served w/ Garlic Toast.

Mozzarella Block

$14.00

Hand dipped Mozzarella cheese block in Japanese breadcrumbs served over Marinara.

Pesto Bruschetta

$14.00

Basil Pesto, Tomatoes & Mozzarella on a 10" thin crust.

Stuffed Hungarian Peppers

Stuffed Hungarian Peppers

$11.00

Filled w/ DiRusso's Sausage topped w/ Mozz serve in a bed of Marinara.

Italian Greens

$12.00

Traditional Bruschetta

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and crispy fresh cut french fries

Family Salad

$15.00

romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber

Garden Salad

$5.00

side salad-romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Steak on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and crispy fresh cut french fries

Haddock Salad

$20.00

lightly dusted in seasoned flour Pan seared romain lettuce,tomato,red onions, cucumber

Party Salad

$25.00

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

Calamari Salad

$20.00

Entrées & Pasta

8 oz Sirloin

$22.00

Grilled to your liking served with a side spaghetti.

Angel Hair & Meatballs

$15.00

Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs

Black & Blue Ribeye

$33.00

our handcut ribeye blackened topped with crumbled blue cheese

Bolognese Spaghetti

$18.00

Sweet & Zesty Tuscan Meat sauce

Bucatini Carbonara

$16.00

Tossed w/ creamy Egg Sauce & Bacon

Cavatelli & Meatballs

Cavatelli & Meatballs

$20.00

Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

w/ a blend of Ricotta, Romano & Parmesan in Marinara.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

fettuccine tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken

Chicken and Greens

$18.00

A serving of our homemade greens topped with a grilled chicken breast

Chicken Broccolini

$22.00

Chicken Breast Sauteed w/ Broccolli & Garlic in a Buttery Sauce served over Linguine

Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$20.00

Egg battered Chicken breast in Beurre Blanc sauce served over Capellini.

Chicken Marsala With Side

$20.00

Sautéed Chicken breast & Portabella Mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served w/ Spaghetti Marinara.

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella served w/ Spaghetti.

Deep Fried Lasagna

$18.00

Our famous home made lasagna panko breaded and fried then topped with a pink vodka sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella served w/ Spaghetti.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

fettuccine tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken

Francobollo

Francobollo

$22.00

Frank's FAMOUS Bolognese sauce w/ Ricotta cheese tossed with Rigatoni

Gnocchi & Meatballs

$18.00

Our FAMOUS Gnocchi with 2 hand rolled Meatballs topped with Marinara.

Gnocchi Lombardi

Gnocchi Lombardi

$19.00

Gnocchi Blended with Alfredo sauce, infused with Thick cut Bacon & Green Peas.

Gnocchi Marsala

$22.00

Sautéed Chicken breast & Portabella Mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce then poured over Gnocchi

Hungarian Pepper & Greens Dinner

$20.00

Our famous stuffed hungarian pepper topped with marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of Italian greens with a side of spaghetti.

Hungarian Pepper Dinner

$18.00

Our famous stuffed hungarian pepper Over Spaghetti

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Homemade Lasagna Pasta with Dirusso's Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Pecorino, & Mozzarella cheese topped with Marinara sauce.

Momma's Braised Veal

Momma's Braised Veal

$23.00

Hand cut in a Sweet Vermouth sauce served w/ Broccoli.

Mushroom Spin Alfredo

Mushroom Spin Alfredo

$20.00

Sautéed Portabella Mushrooms & Baby Spinach in creamy Alfredo over Fettuccine pasta.

Panko Chicken

Panko Chicken

$20.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast served over Penne Marinara

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers & baby spinach sautéed in garlic aglio e olio tossed

Penne & Meatballs

$14.00

Portabella Penne

$18.00

Burgundy Wine Red sauce dressed with Baby Bellas tossed with Penne pasta.

Rack O Lamb

$40.00

Frenched Bone-in Lamb Rack (Med-Rare) Roasted in a Red Wine, Au Jus sauce served w/ brocolli & a baked potato

Ribeye

$30.00

14oz flame broiled ribeye cooked to your liking and served with a side.

Sausage Bake

$18.00

Penne tossed in a pink blush sauce with dirusso sausage links topped with melted mozzarella.

Sausage Diavolo

$19.00

DiRusso Sausage sautéed in our Spicy Diavolo served over Penne.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Our Family's Marinara recipe w/ hand rolled Meatballs

Spicy Chicken Penne

Spicy Chicken Penne

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast & baby peas tossed in our Spicy Mafalda sauce with Penne pasta.

Steak Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Blackened Choice cut Sirloin tips over creamy cheese Radiatore pasta

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$17.00

JUMBO Shells filled with Ricotta cheese topped with Marinara sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Pan seared Veal cutlets topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella over Cavatelli.

Veal Picatta

$25.00

veal sautéed in a lemon wine sauce topped with capers and served with mushroom risotto.

Zitibake

$17.00

Penne Pasta tossed in our House Marinara smothered w/ Mozzarella.

Chicken Primavera

$21.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Chicken Marsala over pasta

$22.00

Seafood

Baked Whitefish

Baked Whitefish

$23.00

Haddock filet baked in Lemon, Wine sauce served w/ Spaghetti Marina

Cioppino

Cioppino

$25.00

JUMBO butterflied Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Grouper in a Zesty Clam Brodo served w/ Hand pressed Potato Perogies.

Clams & Linguine

$25.00

Ocean Clams, Onions, Garlic & Red Pepper Flake in a White Sauce.

Creamy Pesto Seafood Delight

$28.00

Penne tossed with a creamy pesto, tomato, then topped with seared scallops and jumbo shrimp.

Fish & Fries

$23.00

Panko Breaded Haddock fried to perfection side of tarter.

Grillled Haddock

$23.00

Dusted and Grilled to perfection served with a side.

Haddock Picatta

$25.00

veal sautéed in a lemon wine sauce topped with capers served over linguine.

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp in House made Alfredo sauce over Fettuccin

Shrimp Marinara

$22.00

in a Burgundy Wine sauce with diced tomato & Fresh Basil tossed with Linguine.

Shrimp Mediterranean

Shrimp Mediterranean

$25.00

Shrimp, tomatoes & spinach in roasted garlic beurre blanc sauce tossed with linguini

Shrimp Scampi Dinner Over Ling

$25.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter garlic sauce tossed with linguine pasta.

Stuffed Haddock

$25.00

Baked Haddock filet, topped with Italian Greens & Mozzarella cheese served with a side of Spaghetti Marinara.

Whitefish Francaise

$25.00

Haddock filet in a parmesan egg batter, pan fried, set atop angel hair pasta tossed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over broccoli.

Lobster Mac

$22.00

Pizza

Baby Bella & Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

$15.00

Baby Bella & Roasted Pizza sauce & Mozzarella

Brier Hill Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, Green Peppers & Romano cheese.

Build your own 10in

$13.00

($1 a topping 8 slices)

Classico Pizza

$15.00

DiRussos Sausage, Pepperoni w/ Marinara & Mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pesto Marinara, Mozzerella Cheese, Tomatos

Sheet Pizza ($2 a topping 16 slices)

$15.00

($2 a topping 16 slices)

Steak portabella pizza

$15.00

Shaved Sirloin w/ Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarella.

Tuscan Veggie

$15.00

Aglio, Baby Spinach Tomato & Mozzarella

Sausage Diavolo Pizza

$15.00

Calzones

Build your own calzone

$13.00

($1 a topping 8 slices)

Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$15.00

w/ Mozzarella.

Classico Calzone

Classico Calzone

$15.00

DiRussos Sausage, Pepperoni w/ Marinara & Mozzarella

Momma's Calzone

$15.00

Italian Greens & Mozzarella

Spinach & Portabella Calzone

Spinach & Portabella Calzone

$15.00

w/ Mozzarell

Tuscan Steak Calzone

$15.00

Thin sliced tender Sirloin w/ Baby Spinach & Mozzarella.

Tuscan Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Panini

Angus Burger

$12.00

comes plain cheese is $1.00 upcharges may apply

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

With thick cut Bacon, Cheddar cheese,Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

With thick cut Bacon, Cheddar cheese,Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo

Black N Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened w/ Herbs & Spices, Blue cheese topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & side of Mayo

Chicken & Greens Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast topped with our famous greens and mozzarella

Chicken and Broccoli

$13.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6oz chicken breast grilled to perfection on a ciabatta bun and topped with lettuce, tomato,mayo on the side .

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

DiRusso's Italian sausage patty grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onions, bell pepper and mozzarella cheese. Served with hand cut fries.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Mozzarella,Roasted Reds, Pesto Served on a Ciabattabun.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Side Greens

$7.00

Mushroom Rissoto

$7.00

Pasta

$5.00

up charges may apply

Meat Ball

$1.75

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Soup

French Onion Bowl

$5.50

Pasta Fagoli

$5.50Out of stock

Wedding Bowl

$5.00

Wedding Cup

$4.00

QUART OF SOUP

$11.00

Trays

25 Meatball Tray

$44.00

Chicken Alfredo Tray

$65.00

Chicken Francaise Tray

$62.00

(No pasta) 12 pieces

Chicken Parm Tray

$58.00

(No pasta) 12 piece

Chicken Primavera Tray

$62.00

Family Pasta Tray

$40.00

Penne or Spaghetti

Francobollo Tray

$62.00

Gnocchi Tray

$68.00

Party Salad

$21.00

Pasta Primavera Tray

$55.00

Penne Alfredo Tray

$58.00

Penne Bolognese Tray

$58.00

Pesto penne Tray

$62.00

Ravioli Tray

$60.00

Spicy Chicken Penne Tray

$65.00

Upgrade to Party Salad

$10.50

30 wings

$40.00

Pasta & Meatballs Tray

$46.00

50 Wings

$58.00Out of stock

Lasagna Tray

$55.00

Baked Ziti Tray

$58.00

Kids

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Kids Alfredo (no Chicken)

$8.00

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

Kids Itialian Fries

$8.50

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

kids Meatball Splash

$9.00

Kids 10 and under includes soft drink.

Kids Pasta Bowl

$9.00

Upcharges May Apply

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pick Your Platter

Choice of 3

$16.45

Choice of 4

$18.45

Choice of 5

$20.45

Choice of 6

$22.45

Choice of 7

$24.45

Dessert Platter Per Person

$4.00

Per Person POP up Charge

$1.00

Per Person Sauce up Charge

$3.00

Premium Dessert Per Person

$6.00

Dessert

Affogato

$6.00

Banana Foster

$9.50

Cannoli

$6.50

Cinnamon Twist

$6.50

Dessert platter

$27.00

Dish of Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream

$9.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cannoli Cake

$12.00

UP Charges/add ons

Add Alfredo

$3.50

Add Blue Cheese Crumbs

$1.50

Add Bolo

$3.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Diovlo

$3.50

Add Dressing

$0.75

Add Haddock

$7.50

Add Lobster

$9.00

Add Red Sauce

$1.50

Add Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Steak

$5.50

Add Vodka Sauce

$3.50

Extra Meatball

$2.00

Side of Alfredo

$3.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Bolo

$3.50

Side of Diovlo

$3.50

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce

$1.50

Side of Vodka Sauce

$3.50

Sub Alfredo

$3.50

Sub Bolo

$3.50

Sub Chicken

$5.00

Sub Diovlo

$2.50

Sub Haddock

$10.00

Sub Red Sauce

Sub Scallops

$10.00Out of stock

Sub Shrimp

$4.00

Sub Steak

$3.00

Sub Vodka Sauce

$2.00

Add Mozzarella

$1.50

Add Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Onions

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Steak Tips

$5.00

Sausage Link

$3.95

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tossed w/ your choice of sauce.

30 wings

$40.00

50 Wings

$58.00Out of stock

Wings & Fries

$15.50Out of stock

Wings & Pasta

$15.50Out of stock

Jars

QT Red Sauce

$12.00

QT Bolo

$16.00

QT Diavolo

$12.00

QT Alfredo

$16.00

Dressing

$6.00

Pint of Peppers

$12.00

Infused Oil

$8.00

Hot Cauliflower

$12.00

Beverages

7-up

$2.00

Bottled Rootbeer

$3.00

Choc Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Jucie

$2.75

Diet

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

GInger Ale

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

RootBeer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Espresso

$4.00

Lunch

Tuscan Steak Calzone

$13.00

Sliced Sirloin, Spinach & Mozzarella Wrapped In Hand Pressed Crust

Pesto Bruschetta

$10.00

Tomatoes, Pesto & Mozzarella on our Hand Pressed Crust

Blackened Steak Mac & Cheese Lunch

Blackened Steak Mac & Cheese Lunch

$14.50

Blackened Sirloin Tips Over our Homemade Cheese Sauce & Radiatore Pasta

Spicy Pink Vodka Cavatelli

$13.00

Blend of spicy Diavolo, Vodka Blush sauce tossed w/ Cavatelli pasta

Chili Spiced Calamari Salad

$12.00

Crispy Calamari over Romaine w/ Red Onions, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Thai Chili 12

Francobollo Lunch

Francobollo Lunch

$14.50

Frank’s FAMOUS Bolognese w/ Ricotta cheese tossed w/ Rigatoni pasta

Chicken Marsala over Gnocchi Lunch

Chicken Marsala over Gnocchi Lunch

$17.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast w/ Baby Bellas in Marsala wine sauce tossed w/ Gnocchi

Fish & Fries Lunch

$14.50

Hand breaded Haddock in panko breadcrumbs served with Fresh cut Fries

Italian Combo Trio

Italian Combo Trio

$12.00

Penne Pasta & Marinara w/ Hand rolled Meatball & Italian Greens

Lobster & Spinach Risotto Lunch

$14.50

Sauteed Lobster & Baby Spinach in our creamy Risotto.

Shrimp Mediterranean Lunch

Shrimp Mediterranean Lunch

$15.00

JUMBO Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes & Spinach Tossed in a Beurre Blanc over Linguini

Veal Parmigiana Lunch

Veal Parmigiana Lunch

$17.50

Tender Veal cutlets topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella over Cavatelli pasta

Meatball Bake

Meatball Bake

$9.00

3 Hand rolled Meatballs Baked with Mozzarella and Served w/ Garlic toast 9

Baked Haddock Lunch

Baked Haddock Lunch

$15.50

Oven baked Haddock Fillet served w/ Italian Greens. “Mamma Mia”

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.50

Shaved Prime Rib w/ sauteed Mushrooms & Onions smothered in Mozzarella served on thick cut Italian Garlic Toast w/ fresh cut Fries 12

Kenny Special

$11.00

Chicken Francaise Lunch

$14.50

Chicken Broccolini Lunch

$14.50

Express Lunch

Penne Bake

$9.50

Spag Bake

$9.50

Angel Bake

$9.50

Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$11.50

Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Soup & Salad

$9.50

Bucatini Carbonara Lunch

$13.50

MB Splash

$9.50

Lunch Specials

Potato Perogies

$12.00

BLT and Fries

$12.00

Kenny Special

$12.00

Meatballs & Fries

$11.00

Chicken and Broccoli

$13.00

Appetizers

Caprese Saled

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Cheesy Garlic Flatbread

$8.00

Oil Plate

$5.00

Entrees

Deep Fried Lasagna

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Florentine

$19.00

Fish and Fries

$22.00

Shrimp & Lob Med

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

182 S Broadway Ave, Salem, OH 44460

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

