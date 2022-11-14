Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falls Pizza and Craft Bar 185 Grove Street

185 Grove Street

Chicopee, MA 01020

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

185 Grove Street, Chicopee, MA 01020

