Farrelly's Southern Bar and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5532 Grove Blvd

Birmingham, AL 35226

Popular Items

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Stone-ground Mustard Aioli

5.4 Summer Wine Tasting

$40.00

Crab Fried Rice

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODAS

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pibb Extra

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

OTHER

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

San Pellegrino

$5.00

River Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

DINNER

Shareable Snacks

Bread Service

$4.00

Whipped Honey Butter

Trio Dip

$14.00

2 oz. Pimento Cheese Dip, Black-Eyed Pea Hummus, and Homemade French Onion Dip, Fresh Potato Chips

Black Eyed Pea Hummus

$8.00

Fried Pita Chips & Pickled Vegetables

Baked Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

Fried Pita Chips

Friend Green Tomatoes

$12.00

House Remoulade, Summer Succotash Relish, Dill Mircogreens

Fried Okra & Banana Peppers

$9.00

Jalapeño Ranch

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Stone-ground Mustard Aioli

Catfish Bites

$18.00

House Horseradish Aioli

Crab & Tomato Stack

$20.00

Deep-Fried Crab Cake, Fried Green Tomatoes, House Remoulade, Succotash

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Chip Refill

Salads/Soup

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Buttermilk Biscuit Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pork Belly, Pickled Onions, Point Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing

Beet & Feta

$10.00

Roasted Beets Sliced Thin, Topped With Feta, Diced Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Farmhouse

$10.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Candied Walnuts, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Honey Lemon Dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Entrees

Panned Chicken

$26.00

Creamed Mashed Potatoes, Wilted Spinach, Lemon Caper Pan Sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Stoneground Cheese Grits, Garlic & Black Pepper Butter Sauce'

Meatloaf

$26.00

Lima Bean Mash, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, House Barbecue Sauce

Fried Chicken

$30.00

8 Oz Joyce Farms Airline Chicken Breast, Orecchiette White Cheddar Pasta, And Fresh Collard Greens, Hot Honey

Pork Shank

$28.00

Orecchiette Pasta, White Cheddar Mornay, Collard Greens, Demi-Glace

Grilled Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Cajun Parmesan Salmon, Creamy Bacon Swiss Chard

Waygu Burger

$22.00

Sharp Cheddar, Grilled Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Dijonnaise, Brioche Bun, Hand Cut Parmesan Fries

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Fresh Cut Parmesan Fries And House Made Chimichurri Sauce

Red Snapper

$40.00Out of stock

Crab Fried Rice, Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped With Grilled Shrimp

Filet

$54.00

8 Oz Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon, Creamed Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Farrelly's Pasta

$22.00

Orecchiette Pasta Cooked With Sautéed Spinach, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Cajun Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Farmers Plate

$20.00

Chef's Selection

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Swiss Chard

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Lima Bean Mash

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Crab Fried Rice

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Chessecke

$10.00Out of stock

Cream Brulee

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Kids Meals

Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Burger and Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Events

5.4 Summer Wine Tasting

$40.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
At Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, it is more than a delicious meal that awaits you - it is an experience that will make you feel right at home. Located conveniently in the Grove of Hoover near numerous shopping amenities, Farrelly’s is home-cooking so that you don’t have to cook at home. Enjoy southern cooking at its finest at home or in-house.

5532 Grove Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35226

