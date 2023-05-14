Farrelly's Southern Bar and Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, it is more than a delicious meal that awaits you - it is an experience that will make you feel right at home. Located conveniently in the Grove of Hoover near numerous shopping amenities, Farrelly’s is home-cooking so that you don’t have to cook at home. Enjoy southern cooking at its finest at home or in-house.
Location
5532 Grove Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake's Soulfood Cafe - 3075 John Hawkins Parkway
No Reviews
3075 John Hawkins Parkway Birmingham, AL 35244
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham