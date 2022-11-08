Fat Straws 5 Fat Straws Arlington

Half gallon of Cold Brew Coffee

$18.99

Coffee steeped for about 12 to 18 hours to soak up the coffee’s color, flavor and caffeine. The cold extraction process produces a sweeter and smoother result. Half gallon of cold brew will serve approximately 6 people. Cold brew steeps for 12-18 hours, so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons. INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.