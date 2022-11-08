Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

1,965 Reviews

$$

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101

Arlington, TX 76018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon/Spicy Basil Rice
Tilapia/Spicy Basil Rice
Crawfish Fusion Spicy Rice

Appetizers

Buffalo Chomps

Buffalo Chomps

$7.95

Fresh hand breaded white meat chicken. buffalo sauce. Served with celery and carrots.

Crunchy Calamari

Crunchy Calamari

$10.95

Tender squid strips with a crisp coat. Served with marinara or ranch.

Kakuni Pork Buns

Kakuni Pork Buns

$8.95

2 slow braised pork belly in chunks a steamed clam-shell bun with greens, carrots, and spicy Kewpie Mayo

The Mozz

The Mozz

$7.95

Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.

Gumbo Nation

Gumbo Nation

$7.95Out of stock

Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.

Burgers

DownTown Burger

DownTown Burger

$11.95

Built like a skyscraper! Whole-cut avocado. spinach. tomato. grilled shrooms. twisted fried onions. Apple wood smoked bacon. fried egg. mayo. American cheese on top of fresh premium angus beef*. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

Wild West Burger

Wild West Burger

$11.95

Sweet, spicy, & tangy. Whole-cut avocado. lettuce. tomato. grilled jalepenos + onions. Apple wood smoked bacon. fried egg. Masterpiece BBQ sauce. pepperjack cheese on top of premium Angus beef* Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$12.95

Topped with cajun shrimp + crawfish tails. blackened seasoning. pepperjack cheese on premium Angus beef* lettuce. tomato. purple onion. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

Seoul City Burger

Seoul City Burger

$12.95

K inspired! Slow braised pork belly. runny egg. kim chi. lettuce. pepperjack cheese. tomato. grilled onions. avocado. spicy kewpie mayo. Fresh premium Angus beef* Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

CheeseBurger

CheeseBurger

$9.50

Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

Chef's Corner

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95

Petite shrimp tossed in a crispy batter. A very fun way to crunch down your shrimps served with a side of your choice.

Korean PepperJack CheeseSteak

Korean PepperJack CheeseSteak

$11.95

Our version of a Philly cheesesteak with a twist. Thinly sliced bulgogi marinated in our special housemade sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and pepper-jack cheese, served with a side of your choice.

Crawfish Fusion Spicy Rice

Crawfish Fusion Spicy Rice

$12.95

Spicy stir-fried rice with an egg scrambled in, onions, jalapeños, all topped with crispy shallots and fried crawfish tails, tossed in our housemade cajun seasoning.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$12.95

2 hand battered catfish fillets and served with your side of choice.

Butterflied Shrimp

Butterflied Shrimp

$12.95

8 hand battered butterflied shrimp served with a side of your choice.

Catfish+Shrimp Combo

Catfish+Shrimp Combo

$12.95

The best of both worlds for those who just can't decide! 1 fried catfish and 4 fried butterflied shrimp served with your choice of side.

Po Boys

Po Boys

$11.95

An 8″ French bread dressed with our House-made Kewpie-Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with your choice of side. Choose from our Fried Catfish, Crispy chicken, Popcorn Shrimps, or Crawfish Tails.

Entrees

Build your own entree with two easy steps! Step 1: Pick your protein. Step 2: Pick your base.
Catfish/Cobb Salad

Catfish/Cobb Salad

$10.95
Catfish/Autumn Salad

Catfish/Autumn Salad

$10.95
Catfish/Caesar Salad

Catfish/Caesar Salad

$10.95
Catfish/Spicy Basil Rice

Catfish/Spicy Basil Rice

$10.95
Catfish/Southeast Rice

Catfish/Southeast Rice

$10.95
Catfish/Jasmine Rice

Catfish/Jasmine Rice

$10.95Out of stock

Catfish/Creole Rice

$10.95
Tilapia/Cobb Salad

Tilapia/Cobb Salad

$9.95
Tilapia/Autumn Salad

Tilapia/Autumn Salad

$9.95
Tilapia/Caesar Salad

Tilapia/Caesar Salad

$9.95
Tilapia/Spicy Basil Rice

Tilapia/Spicy Basil Rice

$9.95
Tilapia/Southeast Rice

Tilapia/Southeast Rice

$9.95
Tilapia/Jasmine Rice

Tilapia/Jasmine Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Tilapia/ Creole Rice

$9.95
Salmon/Cobb Salad

Salmon/Cobb Salad

$11.95
Salmon/Autumn Salad

Salmon/Autumn Salad

$11.95
Salmon/Ceasar Salad

Salmon/Ceasar Salad

$11.95
Salmon/Spicy Basil Rice

Salmon/Spicy Basil Rice

$11.95
Salmon/Southeast Rice

Salmon/Southeast Rice

$11.95
Salmon/Jasmine Rice

Salmon/Jasmine Rice

$11.95Out of stock

Salmon/Creole Rice

$11.95
Shrimp/Cobb Salad

Shrimp/Cobb Salad

$10.95
Shrimp/Autumn Salad

Shrimp/Autumn Salad

$10.95
Shrimp/Caesar's Salad

Shrimp/Caesar's Salad

$10.95
Shrimp/Spicy Basil Rice

Shrimp/Spicy Basil Rice

$10.95
Shrimp/Southeast Rice

Shrimp/Southeast Rice

$10.95
Shrimp/Jasmine Rice

Shrimp/Jasmine Rice

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp/Creole Rice

$10.95
Chicken/Cobb Salad

Chicken/Cobb Salad

$9.95
Chicken/Autumn Salad

Chicken/Autumn Salad

$9.95
Chicken/Caesar Salad

Chicken/Caesar Salad

$9.95
Chicken/Spicy Basil Rice

Chicken/Spicy Basil Rice

$9.95
Chicken/Southeast Rice

Chicken/Southeast Rice

$9.95
Chicken/Jasmine Rice

Chicken/Jasmine Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken/Creole Rice

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Cobb Salad

Sliced Beef/Cobb Salad

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Autumn Salad

Sliced Beef/Autumn Salad

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Caesar Salad

Sliced Beef/Caesar Salad

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Spicy Basil Rice

Sliced Beef/Spicy Basil Rice

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Southeast Rice

Sliced Beef/Southeast Rice

$9.95
Sliced Beef/Jasmine Rice

Sliced Beef/Jasmine Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Sliced Beef/Creole Rice

$9.95
Tofu/Cobb Salad

Tofu/Cobb Salad

$8.75Out of stock
Tofu/Autumn Salad

Tofu/Autumn Salad

$8.75Out of stock
Tofu/Caesar Salad

Tofu/Caesar Salad

$8.75Out of stock
Tofu/Spicy Basil Rice

Tofu/Spicy Basil Rice

$8.75Out of stock
Tofu/Southeast Rice

Tofu/Southeast Rice

$8.75Out of stock
Tofu/Jasmine Rice

Tofu/Jasmine Rice

$8.75Out of stock

Tofu/Creole Rice

$8.75Out of stock

Boiled (after 4pm)

Boiled Crawfish (after 4pm)

Boiled Crawfish (after 4pm)

$9.00+Out of stock

Boiled Shrimp (after 4pm)

$9.00+Out of stock

Boiled Corn (after 4pm)

$1.25Out of stock

3 Boiled Cajun Potatoes

$1.99Out of stock

1/2 lb Boiled Sausage

$9.00Out of stock

GARLIC NOODLES

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Crispy fries tossed in our signature Cajun seasoning. Served with your choice of dip.

Regular Fries

$3.99

Crispy fries tossed in our signature House seasoning. Served with your choice of dip.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fried sweet potatoes tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Garden Salad

$3.99

Green spinach, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, and shredded cheese on a bed of crisp romaine.

Carrots+Celery

$2.95

Cool down the spice level with cold, crisp cuts of celery and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

Garlic Noodles

$8.00Out of stock

Jasmine Rice SIDE

$2.75Out of stock

Steamed jasmine rice peppered with black rice.

Creole Rice

$3.99

A smaller portion of our Cajun rice. Spicy fried rice with carrots and celery.

Kid's

Kid's Popcorn Chicken

$6.95

Tender white meat chicken with a crisp coat of Japanese Panko. Served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

A smaller portion of our perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95

A smaller portion of our shrimp tossed in a crisp coat of Japanese Panko. Served with a side of your choice.

Kids Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Kids Chocolate Shake

Kids Original Limeade

Kids Limeade (Strawberry)

Kids Limeade (Strb Mango)

Kids Banana Smoothie

Dessert

White Crown

White Crown

$6.95Out of stock

A warm white chocolate brownie made in house. Served with cranberries, cashews, and vanilla ice cream.

Fried Bananas

$6.95Out of stock

Fresh cut bananas coated in our house-made dessert breading and fried until golden brown for a soft center. Served with vanilla ice cream.

A La Carte

Spicy Basil Rice a la carte

Spicy Basil Rice a la carte

$6.95

Bell peppers. onions. carrots. runny egg. fresh basil. spice.

Southeast Rice a la carte

Southeast Rice a la carte

$6.95

Carrots. onions. runny egg. mushrooms.

Jasmine Rice a la carte

$6.95Out of stock

Purple rice. garlic-sauteed cabbages+carrots. boiled egg.

Creole Rice Full a la carte

$6.95

Spicy fried rice with carrots, celery, and a runny egg.

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$6.95

Fresh greens. sun-dried tomatoes. purple onions. avocado. croutons. cheese. dried cranberries. carrots. cashews. apples.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$6.95

Crisp romaine. Caesar’s dressing. parmesan. croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.95

Fresh greens. tomatoes. purple onions. avocado. croutons. bacon. feta cheese. boiled egg.

Add Ons

Add-on Six Shrimp

Add-on Six Shrimp

$7.50

Choose from 6 succulent jumbo shrimp or fried popcorn shrimp.

Add-on Salmon

Add-on Salmon

$8.50

Wild-caught Atlantic salmon fillet.

Add-on Catfish

Add-on Catfish

$7.50

Grain-fed catfish fillet.

Add-on Tilapia

Add-on Tilapia

$6.50

Sweet farm-raised tilapia fillet.

Add-on 3 Chicken

Add-on 3 Chicken

$5.75

Juicy chicken tenderloins marinated in our O.C.C spices.

Add-on 6 Tofu

Add-on 6 Tofu

$4.75Out of stock

Lemongrass red pepper tofu. Choose between pan-seared or fried.

Add-on Sliced Beef

$6.25

Thinly sliced bulgogi marinated in our special housemade sauce.

Fried Egg

$1.00

Warm pan-fried egg. Choose from runny or well done.

Bacon

$1.50

Two crispy strips of apple wood smoked bacon.

Add-on Crawfish Tails (Fried)

$5.00

Crispy crawfish tails. Hand-battered in our house-made cornmeal.

Toast

$1.00

Vietnamese Bread

$1.50

A warm toasted roll sprouting with flavors of Vietnam in every bite.

Noodles (Ramen)

$1.50Out of stock

Noodles (Pho)

$1.50Out of stock

Pho Broth (Side Order Only)

$2.00Out of stock

Pate

$1.00

RETAIL

SUPREME SEAFOOD SAUCE

$14.00

Bring home our signature Orchid City flavors! Add an extra kick to your next boiled seafood cook out with our Supreme Seafood Sauce.

16oz. Ranch

$4.99

Rich buttermilk ranch made in house with our signature Cajun spices.

Regular Tea +Soda+ Water

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50

Quench your thirst with 12 different flavors! This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz and is made with real fruit flavors and 100% cane sugar. Served chilled in a glass bottle. 370 ml.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Cool down your hot summer nights with carbonated notes of lemon and lime!

Fanta

Fanta

$2.50

Imported straight from México this refreshing drink