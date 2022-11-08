Orchid City Fusion Cafe
Appetizers
Buffalo Chomps
Fresh hand breaded white meat chicken. buffalo sauce. Served with celery and carrots.
Crunchy Calamari
Tender squid strips with a crisp coat. Served with marinara or ranch.
Kakuni Pork Buns
2 slow braised pork belly in chunks a steamed clam-shell bun with greens, carrots, and spicy Kewpie Mayo
The Mozz
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
Gumbo Nation
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
Burgers
DownTown Burger
Built like a skyscraper! Whole-cut avocado. spinach. tomato. grilled shrooms. twisted fried onions. Apple wood smoked bacon. fried egg. mayo. American cheese on top of fresh premium angus beef*. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Wild West Burger
Sweet, spicy, & tangy. Whole-cut avocado. lettuce. tomato. grilled jalepenos + onions. Apple wood smoked bacon. fried egg. Masterpiece BBQ sauce. pepperjack cheese on top of premium Angus beef* Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Cajun Burger
Topped with cajun shrimp + crawfish tails. blackened seasoning. pepperjack cheese on premium Angus beef* lettuce. tomato. purple onion. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Seoul City Burger
K inspired! Slow braised pork belly. runny egg. kim chi. lettuce. pepperjack cheese. tomato. grilled onions. avocado. spicy kewpie mayo. Fresh premium Angus beef* Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
CheeseBurger
Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side. *Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Chef's Corner
Chicken Tenders
Perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.
Popcorn Shrimp
Petite shrimp tossed in a crispy batter. A very fun way to crunch down your shrimps served with a side of your choice.
Korean PepperJack CheeseSteak
Our version of a Philly cheesesteak with a twist. Thinly sliced bulgogi marinated in our special housemade sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and pepper-jack cheese, served with a side of your choice.
Crawfish Fusion Spicy Rice
Spicy stir-fried rice with an egg scrambled in, onions, jalapeños, all topped with crispy shallots and fried crawfish tails, tossed in our housemade cajun seasoning.
Fried Catfish
2 hand battered catfish fillets and served with your side of choice.
Butterflied Shrimp
8 hand battered butterflied shrimp served with a side of your choice.
Catfish+Shrimp Combo
The best of both worlds for those who just can't decide! 1 fried catfish and 4 fried butterflied shrimp served with your choice of side.
Po Boys
An 8″ French bread dressed with our House-made Kewpie-Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with your choice of side. Choose from our Fried Catfish, Crispy chicken, Popcorn Shrimps, or Crawfish Tails.
Entrees
Catfish/Cobb Salad
Catfish/Autumn Salad
Catfish/Caesar Salad
Catfish/Spicy Basil Rice
Catfish/Southeast Rice
Catfish/Jasmine Rice
Catfish/Creole Rice
Tilapia/Cobb Salad
Tilapia/Autumn Salad
Tilapia/Caesar Salad
Tilapia/Spicy Basil Rice
Tilapia/Southeast Rice
Tilapia/Jasmine Rice
Tilapia/ Creole Rice
Salmon/Cobb Salad
Salmon/Autumn Salad
Salmon/Ceasar Salad
Salmon/Spicy Basil Rice
Salmon/Southeast Rice
Salmon/Jasmine Rice
Salmon/Creole Rice
Shrimp/Cobb Salad
Shrimp/Autumn Salad
Shrimp/Caesar's Salad
Shrimp/Spicy Basil Rice
Shrimp/Southeast Rice
Shrimp/Jasmine Rice
Shrimp/Creole Rice
Chicken/Cobb Salad
Chicken/Autumn Salad
Chicken/Caesar Salad
Chicken/Spicy Basil Rice
Chicken/Southeast Rice
Chicken/Jasmine Rice
Chicken/Creole Rice
Sliced Beef/Cobb Salad
Sliced Beef/Autumn Salad
Sliced Beef/Caesar Salad
Sliced Beef/Spicy Basil Rice
Sliced Beef/Southeast Rice
Sliced Beef/Jasmine Rice
Sliced Beef/Creole Rice
Tofu/Cobb Salad
Tofu/Autumn Salad
Tofu/Caesar Salad
Tofu/Spicy Basil Rice
Tofu/Southeast Rice
Tofu/Jasmine Rice
Tofu/Creole Rice
Sides
Cajun Fries
Crispy fries tossed in our signature Cajun seasoning. Served with your choice of dip.
Regular Fries
Crispy fries tossed in our signature House seasoning. Served with your choice of dip.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried sweet potatoes tossed in cinnamon sugar.
Garden Salad
Green spinach, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, and shredded cheese on a bed of crisp romaine.
Carrots+Celery
Cool down the spice level with cold, crisp cuts of celery and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Noodles
Jasmine Rice SIDE
Steamed jasmine rice peppered with black rice.
Creole Rice
A smaller portion of our Cajun rice. Spicy fried rice with carrots and celery.
Kid's
Kid's Popcorn Chicken
Tender white meat chicken with a crisp coat of Japanese Panko. Served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
A smaller portion of our perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
A smaller portion of our shrimp tossed in a crisp coat of Japanese Panko. Served with a side of your choice.
Kids Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Kids Chocolate Shake
Kids Original Limeade
Kids Limeade (Strawberry)
Kids Limeade (Strb Mango)
Kids Banana Smoothie
Dessert
A La Carte
Spicy Basil Rice a la carte
Bell peppers. onions. carrots. runny egg. fresh basil. spice.
Southeast Rice a la carte
Carrots. onions. runny egg. mushrooms.
Jasmine Rice a la carte
Purple rice. garlic-sauteed cabbages+carrots. boiled egg.
Creole Rice Full a la carte
Spicy fried rice with carrots, celery, and a runny egg.
Autumn Salad
Fresh greens. sun-dried tomatoes. purple onions. avocado. croutons. cheese. dried cranberries. carrots. cashews. apples.
Ceasar Salad
Crisp romaine. Caesar’s dressing. parmesan. croutons.
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens. tomatoes. purple onions. avocado. croutons. bacon. feta cheese. boiled egg.
Add Ons
Add-on Six Shrimp
Choose from 6 succulent jumbo shrimp or fried popcorn shrimp.
Add-on Salmon
Wild-caught Atlantic salmon fillet.
Add-on Catfish
Grain-fed catfish fillet.
Add-on Tilapia
Sweet farm-raised tilapia fillet.
Add-on 3 Chicken
Juicy chicken tenderloins marinated in our O.C.C spices.
Add-on 6 Tofu
Lemongrass red pepper tofu. Choose between pan-seared or fried.
Add-on Sliced Beef
Thinly sliced bulgogi marinated in our special housemade sauce.
Fried Egg
Warm pan-fried egg. Choose from runny or well done.
Bacon
Two crispy strips of apple wood smoked bacon.
Add-on Crawfish Tails (Fried)
Crispy crawfish tails. Hand-battered in our house-made cornmeal.
Toast
Vietnamese Bread
A warm toasted roll sprouting with flavors of Vietnam in every bite.
Noodles (Ramen)
Noodles (Pho)
Pho Broth (Side Order Only)
Pate
RETAIL
Regular Tea +Soda+ Water
Jarritos
Quench your thirst with 12 different flavors! This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz and is made with real fruit flavors and 100% cane sugar. Served chilled in a glass bottle. 370 ml.
Mexican Sprite
Cool down your hot summer nights with carbonated notes of lemon and lime!
Fanta
