Arlington American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Arlington

WRAPS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Eats

604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Platter$7.99
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
Jackson Heights Platter$8.99
Our "Desi Platter" - Tasty Chicken served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries, our signature White sauce, and green sauce. Mix-in your choice of veggies and choose spice level.
Manhattan Mix Plate$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mozz$6.95
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
Gumbo Nation$6.95
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
CheeseBurger$8.50
Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side.
*Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar

4914 Little Rd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Eats

6407 S Cooper St STE 101, Arlington

Avg 3.7 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
