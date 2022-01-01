Arlington American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Arlington
WRAPS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Eats
604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Platter
|$7.99
New York Halal Street Cart Classic - Grilled & Chopped Chicken served over our seasoned Rice and some Romaine Lettuce. Topped with our Signature White Sauce. Spice level and toppings optional.
|Jackson Heights Platter
|$8.99
Our "Desi Platter" - Tasty Chicken served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries, our signature White sauce, and green sauce. Mix-in your choice of veggies and choose spice level.
|Manhattan Mix Plate
|$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
SMOOTHIES
Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Mozz
|$6.95
Fresh hand-cut mozzarella cheese. flash fried. served with marinera or ranch.
|Gumbo Nation
|$6.95
Scratch made. shrimp. crawfish. chicken. sausage. rice. Served with bread.
|CheeseBurger
|$8.50
Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side.
*Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.