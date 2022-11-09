Main picView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Southern Eats 6407 S Cooper St STE 101

400 Reviews

$$

6407 S Cooper St STE 101

Arlington, TX 76001

Popular Items

Collard Greens
Yams
Red beans n Rice

Southern Teasers

Fried Pickle Fries

$7.95

6 Mac Bites

$6.95

Catfish Bites

$12.95

6 Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Happy Hour

$5.00

Southern Sampler

$20.00

Salads

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Entrees

1 Big Texas Chicken Tender

$4.00

1 Catfish

$6.00

1 Whole Wing

$4.00

1PC Pork Chop

$18.95

2 Catfish Filet

$18.95

2 Chicken, 2Fish, & 6Shrimp

$28.95

2 Pork Chops

$28.95

3 Tenders

$18.95

3 Whole Wings

$18.95

6 Fried Shrimp

$18.95

6 Grilled Shrimp

$18.95

Chk Fry Chk

$18.95

Chk N Waffles

$16.95

Ctry Fry Steak

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.95

Meatloaf

$18.95

Seafood Platter 2 Fish 6 Shrimp

$25.95

Turkey Wing & Dressing

$20.95

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$6.95

Peach Praline Pecan Waffle

$8.95

Strawberry n Cream Waffle

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95

Wings

6pc Party Wings + Fries

$14.95

10pc Party Wings + Fries

$18.95

15pc Party Wings + Fries

$22.95

Burger

Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Catfish Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Sweet Chili Tender Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Nashville Tender Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.99+

Yams

$4.99+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.99+

Fried Okra

$4.99+

Fries

$4.99+

Green Beans

$4.99+

Side Salad

$4.99+

Red beans n Rice

$4.99+

Baked Potato

$4.99

Loaded Potato

$5.99

Cornbread

Sauce

$0.50

Muffin

$1.00

White Gravy

$1.50

Side Of Gravy

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

tomatoes & onions

$4.99

rice & gravy

$4.99

Dressing

$4.99

Kids Meal

Kids Catfish Meal

$8.95

Kids Whole Wing Meal

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$8.95

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$8.95

Dutch Apple Pie

$8.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

veggie plate

Veggie Plate

$16.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$5.99

24 oz Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cannister Of Tea

$16.99

Virgin Rita

$5.50

Fanta Orange

$2.99

8oz Water

$1.00

Kool Aid

$2.99

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Wine

Merlot

$6.50

Malbec

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50

Chardonay

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Mimosas Glass

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Henn Dog N Coke

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Screwdriver (OJ & Vodka)

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$10.00

Buckshot (Whiskey & Coke)

$10.00

Mango Rita on the Rocks

$10.00

Strawberry Rita on the Rocks

$10.00

Peach Rita on the Rocks

$10.00

Rita On The Rocks

$10.00

Carribean Rum Punch

$10.00

La Bamba

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Shot Bottle

$3.00

Rum &coke

$10.00

Roal F**k

$10.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey & Coke

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Double Shot

$3.00

Coffee

Kenya

$2.99

Texas Maple Pecan

$2.99

Bourbon Streusel

$2.99

Latte

$5.99Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.99Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato

$5.99Out of stock

Mocha

$5.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Chai Latte

$5.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Spiced Chai Tea

$4.99Out of stock

Matcha Green Tea Frappucino

$5.99Out of stock

Bag Of Coffee

$16.99

TeaZ

$28.99

Daiquiri and Ritas

MARGARITA

MANGO RITA

STRAWBERRY RITA

PEACH RITA

WATERMELON RITA

HURRICANE

HYPNOTIC

OCTANE

LONG ISLAND

LIQUID MARIJUANA

SOUTHERN PEACH TEA

CLASSIC ARNOLD PALMER

THE WEEKEND

CARIBBEAN FIX

TROPICAL BREEZE

SWEET TEA

Pina Colada

CREAM POPPER

STRAWBERRY SWIRL

PEACHES & CREAM SWIRL

BLUE PASSION SWIRL

THE TWISTER

ROCK BOTTOM

THE PUNISHER

SOUTHERN STUNNER

SILENT CREEPER

BOTTLE BEER

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

JELLO SHOTS

$1.00

EXTRA SHOT

$1.00

Breakfast

Southern Eats Classic Breakfast

$15.00

Chicken Fried Chicken n Eggs

$15.95

Country Fried Steak n Eggs

$16.95

Pork Chop n Eggs

$15.95

Grilled Salmon n Eggs

$16.95

Chicken n Waffle

$16.95

Catfish n Waffle

$16.95

Biscuits N Gravy

$14.00

SIDES

2 Eggs

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Potatoes

$3.95

Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Eats Chicken & Waffles is a Southern restaurant serving fresh quality food for the soul. We are known for our signature Chicken & Waffles and Catfish. We also serve plenty of other tasty delicious entrees for all walks of life.

Location

6407 S Cooper St STE 101, Arlington, TX 76001

Directions

Main pic

