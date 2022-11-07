Restaurant header imageView gallery

PastaMasta Collins

758 Reviews

$$

2151 N Collins Street

Suite 105

Arlington, TX 76011

Popular Items

Angel Hair
Bowtie
Fettuccine

Build Your Own Pasta

Angel Hair

Angel Hair

$2.00
Bowtie

Bowtie

$2.00
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$4.00
Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$4.00
Elbow Macaroni

Elbow Macaroni

$2.00
Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$2.00
Gluten Free Spaghetti

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$3.00
Linguine

Linguine

$2.00
Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$4.00
Penne

Penne

$2.00
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$2.00
Spinach Fettuccine

Spinach Fettuccine

$3.00
Tri-Color Rotini

Tri-Color Rotini

$3.00
Twisted Macaroni

Twisted Macaroni

$2.00
Whole Grain Penne

Whole Grain Penne

$3.00

No Pasta

Fan Faves

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.00
Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$8.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00
Bowtie Pasta Primavera

Bowtie Pasta Primavera

$8.00
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$8.00
Twisted Mac & Chicken with Pesto Cream Sauce

Twisted Mac & Chicken with Pesto Cream Sauce

$8.00
Legendary Caesar Salad

Legendary Caesar Salad

$7.00

Sides & Extras

2 Breadsticks

2 Breadsticks

$1.50
6 Breadsticks with Marina

6 Breadsticks with Marina

$4.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$2.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$0.25
Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$2.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$4.00
Half Meatballs

Half Meatballs

$2.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.00
Half Shrimp

Half Shrimp

$2.00

Pasta Sauces

$2.00

Desserts

Homemade Brownies

Homemade Brownies

$2.00
Homemade Cookies

Homemade Cookies

$1.50

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00
Tropicana Fruit Punch

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.00
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.00
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Brisk Iced Tea Strawberry Melon

Brisk Iced Tea Strawberry Melon

$2.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$4.99

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick and Drink

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick and Drink

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$5.49

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick and Drink

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$5.49

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick and Drink

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

Kids Meal comes with Breadstick and Drink

Kids Drink

$0.99

Catering

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$32.00
Family Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

Family Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$32.00
Family Baked Ziti

Family Baked Ziti

$32.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2151 N Collins Street, Suite 105, Arlington, TX 76011

Directions

