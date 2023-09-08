Burgers

The Signature Incredible

$9.99

Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The BBQ Bacon

$11.99

Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.

The Nacho Man

$10.99

Jalapenos and Nacho Chips give this burger a nice kick! Made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Coolio

$10.99

Who knew Ranch would be this great with our Incredible Patties! Cool Ranch Chips give this burger a perfect crisp to go with the fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, Ranch, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Shroominator

$10.99

Mushroom lovers crave our Shroominator made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Flamin' Hot

$10.99

One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Combo Fries & Drink

$4.99

Combo Cheese Fries & Drink (+$1)

$5.99

Drinks & Dessert

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Can

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauce Cups

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.29

Incredible Sauce Cup

$0.39

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.59

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.39

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.59