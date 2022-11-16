Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Feelin a Little Philly

8 Reviews

$

1111 S Prairie Ave

Pueblo, CO 81005

Popular Items

Bell Feelin
Regular Feelin
Ultimate Feelin

Cheesesteaks

Regular Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped steak, grilled onions, melted white American cheese

Mushroom Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, melted white American cheese

Bell Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped steak, grilled onions, bell peppers melted white American cheese

Ultimate Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese

Italian Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped steak, grilled onions, marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese

Chicken Feelin

$6.25+

Chopped chicken, grilled onions, melted white American cheese

Steak Cheesesteak Fries

$14.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American, cheese wiz on a bed of fries

Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$14.00

Chopped Chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American, cheese wiz on a bed of fries

Nachos Cheesesteak

$10.95

Cheesesteak Wrap

$3.75

Basket for 2

Basket for 2 Regular Feelin

$19.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 Mushroom Feelin

$19.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 Bell Feelin

$19.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 Ultimate Feelin

$19.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & white American cheese. 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 Italian Feelin

$19.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 Chicken Feelin

$19.00

Chopped chicken, grilled onions, white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 - Veggie

$19.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks

Basket for 2 - Meatball

$19.00

Meatballs, marinara sauce & Provolone chese. Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks

Basket for 2 - Crispy Chicken Parm

$19.00

Crispy Chicken, Marinara sauce & Provolone Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks

Basket for 2 - BLT

$19.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks

Sandwiches

Veggie & Cheese

$6.25+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, bell peppers, white American cheese

BLT

$6.25+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato,

Meatball

$6.25+

Meatballs, marinara, melted Provonlone cheese

Crispy Chicken Parmesan

$6.25+

Crispy chicken, marinara, melted Provolone, Parmesan cheese

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$9.95

1/3 patty, toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$10.95

1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun

Bacon Burger

$10.95

1/3 patty, bacon, toasted bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, bacon, toasted bun

Double Hamburger

$12.95

2 1/3 patties, toasted bun

Double Cheeseburger

$13.95

2 1/3 patties, melted white American cheese, toasted bun

Double Bacon Burger

$13.95

2 1/3 patties, bacon, toasted bun

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

2 1/3 patties, melted white American cheese, bacon, toasted bun

Sliders

Steak Slider

$2.00

chopped steak, with choice of grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers and melted white American cheese placed on top of a slider bun.

Chicken Slider

$2.00

chopped chicken, with choice of grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers and melted white American cheese placed on top of a slider bun.

Blt Slider

$2.00

Chicken parm Slider

$2.00

Meatball Slider

$2.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

$4.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato

Steak Philly Salad

$10.00

Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese on a bed of lettuce and tomato

Chicken Phily Salad

$10.00

Chopped chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese on a bed of lettuce and tomato

Sides

Side Fries

$2.50

French fries

Side Onion rings

$3.50

Beer battered onion rings

Lays Potato Chips

$1.50

Lays potato chips

BBQ Lays

$1.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion Lays

$1.50

Side Green chili

$1.50

Green chili strips

Side Bacon

$1.50

Extra Bacon

Side Cheese wiz

$0.75

Cheese wiz

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Misc $1

$1.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Funnel cake fries

$5.50

Funnel cake fries

Kennadi's Kookie

$3.50

Kennadi's family kookie pack

$12.00

4 Kennadis Kookies

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger Meal

$5.00

1/4 lb patty, toasted bun

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$5.00

1/4 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun

Kids Chicken tenders Meal

$5.00

3 crispy chicken tenders

Kids Corn dog Meal

$5.00

Corn dog

Kids 2 Sliders Meal

$5.00

2 Sliders includes fries or chips and a drink

Kids Hamburger No Fry

$2.50

Kids Cheeseburger No Fry

$2.50

Kids Chicken Tender No Fry

$2.50

Kids Corn Dog No Fry

$2.50

Can NA Beverages

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Root Beer

$1.50

Can Sierra Mist

$1.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can Sweet Tea

$1.50

Can Lemonade

$1.50

Can Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Can Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005

Directions

Gallery
Feelin A Little Philly image
Feelin A Little Philly image

Map
