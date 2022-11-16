Feelin a Little Philly

- Home
8 Reviews
$
1111 S Prairie Ave
Pueblo, CO 81005
Popular Items
Cheesesteaks
Regular Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, melted white American cheese
Mushroom Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, melted white American cheese
Bell Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, bell peppers melted white American cheese
Ultimate Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese
Italian Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese
Chicken Feelin
Chopped chicken, grilled onions, melted white American cheese
Steak Cheesesteak Fries
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American, cheese wiz on a bed of fries
Chicken Cheesesteak Fries
Chopped Chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American, cheese wiz on a bed of fries
Nachos Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Wrap
Basket for 2
Basket for 2 Regular Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 Mushroom Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 Bell Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 Ultimate Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & white American cheese. 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 Italian Feelin
Chopped steak, grilled onions, Marinara sauce, Provolone cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 Chicken Feelin
Chopped chicken, grilled onions, white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 - Veggie
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & white American cheese 1 Large sub cut in half. Includes 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 can drinks
Basket for 2 - Meatball
Meatballs, marinara sauce & Provolone chese. Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks
Basket for 2 - Crispy Chicken Parm
Crispy Chicken, Marinara sauce & Provolone Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks
Basket for 2 - BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Includes 1 Large sub, 2 fries OR 2 chips and 2 small drinks
Sandwiches
Hamburgers
Hamburger
1/3 patty, toasted bun
Cheeseburger
1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun
Bacon Burger
1/3 patty, bacon, toasted bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, bacon, toasted bun
Double Hamburger
2 1/3 patties, toasted bun
Double Cheeseburger
2 1/3 patties, melted white American cheese, toasted bun
Double Bacon Burger
2 1/3 patties, bacon, toasted bun
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 1/3 patties, melted white American cheese, bacon, toasted bun
Sliders
Steak Slider
chopped steak, with choice of grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers and melted white American cheese placed on top of a slider bun.
Chicken Slider
chopped chicken, with choice of grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers and melted white American cheese placed on top of a slider bun.
Blt Slider
Chicken parm Slider
Meatball Slider
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato
Steak Philly Salad
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese on a bed of lettuce and tomato
Chicken Phily Salad
Chopped chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese on a bed of lettuce and tomato
Sides
Side Fries
French fries
Side Onion rings
Beer battered onion rings
Lays Potato Chips
Lays potato chips
BBQ Lays
Nacho Cheese Doritos
Sour Cream & Onion Lays
Side Green chili
Green chili strips
Side Bacon
Extra Bacon
Side Cheese wiz
Cheese wiz
Side Ranch
Side Italian
Misc $1
Jalapeno Cheddar
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Jalapeno Cheddar Chips
Desserts
Kids Meals
Kids Hamburger Meal
1/4 lb patty, toasted bun
Kids Cheeseburger Meal
1/4 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun
Kids Chicken tenders Meal
3 crispy chicken tenders
Kids Corn dog Meal
Corn dog
Kids 2 Sliders Meal
2 Sliders includes fries or chips and a drink
Kids Hamburger No Fry
Kids Cheeseburger No Fry
Kids Chicken Tender No Fry
Kids Corn Dog No Fry
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1111 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005