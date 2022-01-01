Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant imageView gallery

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

234 Reviews

$$

3450 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Dinner

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

House made salsa with tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.00

Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, hot or Chipotle BBQ. Served with celery sticks and Ranch or Blue Cheese dip

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon

Tijuana Street Fries

$10.00

Crispy potato wedge fries topped with carnitas, salsa valentina, chipotle aioli, cilantro and a side of queso sauce

Tres Queso Fundido

$12.00

Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla Chips layered with melted queso, black beans. lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cilantro

Mini Taquitos Appetizer

$10.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

Soup + Salad

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Steak Fajita Salad

$15.00

Tacos - Enchiladas - Burritos

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$14.00

Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Your choice of meat stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with red chile salsa and jalapeno cheese sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Burrito BOWL

$16.00

Your choice of meat or veggies with mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fire salsa

Single Taco (1)

One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla

Birria Taco Plate

Birria Taco Plate

$14.00

Three shredded beef birria tacos served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion - served with guajillo dipping broth and mexican rice

Birria Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Shredded Beef Birria stuffed in a grande flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled peppers and onions - served with guajillo dipping both, guacamole, and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Burrito Roberto

$16.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$20.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Al Pastor Pork Fajita

$18.00

Al pastor. Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Fajita

Veggie Fajita

$16.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Barbacoa Fajita

$18.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Carnitas Fajita

$18.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

STEAK & CHICKEN MIX FAJITA

$22.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

STEAK & SHRIMP MIX FAJITA

$24.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp & Veggie MIX Fajita

$24.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Molcajete

Chicken Molcajete

Chicken Molcajete

$21.00

Chipotle grilled chicken cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Steak Molcajete

$22.00

Skirt Steak cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Veggie Molcajete

$18.00

Grilled zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Carnitas Molcajete

$21.00

Shredded Pork Carnitas cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Barbacoa Molcajete

$21.00

Shredded Beef Barbacoa cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Al Pastor Molcajete

$21.00

slow cooked al pastor pork cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Shrimp Molcajete

$24.00

Shrimp cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Steak and Chicken MIX Molcajete

$24.00

Chipotle grilled chicken and Skirt Steak cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Steak and Shrimp MIX Molcajete

$25.00

Skirt Steak and Shrimp cooked in a fire salsa with bell peppers and onions - topped with queso panela and cilantro - served with two sides and tortillas

Chicken/Ribs/Steak

Poblano Stuffed Chicken

$18.00

baked chicken breast stuffed with roasted poblano peppers an cheese - topped with poblano pesto and white cheese sauce - served with two sides

Chipotle Ribs

$22.00

Slow cooked baby back ribs smothered in chipotle bbq sauce - served with agave wedge potatoes

Carne Asada

$23.00

Tender grilled 8oz skirt steak- served with two sides

Sides/Extras

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side RF Beans

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Borracho Beans

$3.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

16oz House Salsa

$5.00

Side Chihuahua Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Fries

$3.00

8oz Fire Salsa

$3.50

8oz House Salsa

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Black beans side

$3.00

Borracho Beans Side

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Extra Fajita Side Plate

$6.00

Side Chili Queso

$2.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side Fire Salsa

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Side Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Green Tomatillo

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Tostada

$5.00

Dessert

churros

$5.00

fried ice cream

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Margarita Pie

$5.00

Apple chimichanga

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Cherry chimichanga

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Specials

Corona Extra

$4.00

Happy Hour Bucket

$15.00

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$18.00

Retail

$15 Vote Taco T-shirt

$15 Vote Taco T-shirt

$15.00
$15 Vote Tequila Tshirt

$15 Vote Tequila Tshirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

