Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Finley's Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

3236 Ginger Creek Dr.

Springfield, IL 62711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon Handheld
Hot Chicken Salad
Fish & Chips

Featured Specials

Featured Tuscan Chicken

$23.99Out of stock

Pork Loin Sandwich

$16.99

Seafood Stuffed Salmon

$34.99Out of stock

Taco Flatbread

$13.99Out of stock

Catfish Appetizer

$10.99Out of stock

Featured Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Smoked Brisket Entree

$22.99Out of stock

Special Pork Loin Dinner

$22.99Out of stock

A La Carte

*BBQ Sauce

$1.25

*Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

*Caesar Dress

$1.25

*Chipotle Ranch

$1.25

*Garlic Aoli

$0.99

*Honey Mustard

$1.25

*Mayo

$0.99

*Pickles

$1.25

*Ranch

$1.25

**Split Meal Fee

$4.99

*Srirachia Aoli

$1.25

*Tartar Sauce

$1.25

*White BBQ

$1.25

*White Gravy

$1.99

1000 Island

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Almonds

$1.50

Au Ju

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Bacon Jam

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

Basil Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Bourbon Bacon Glaze

$0.99

Butter

$0.50

Cabbage

$1.50

Carrots

$1.50

Cashews

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Chick Peas

$1.50

Chili Sauce

$0.99

Cilantro

Cilantro Lime Cream

$0.99

Crostini

$1.50

Croutons

$1.50

Cucumbers

$1.50

Egg

$1.25

Extra Plate

$4.99Out of stock

Giardinara

$0.75

Gouda Cheese

$1.50

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Gruyere Cheese

$1.50

Habanero Pepper Cheese

$1.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Hot Chix Spice

$0.50

Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.25

Lime

Maple Aioli

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Mushroom Blend

$1.99

Olive Tapenade

$0.75

Onions Carmelized

$0.50

Onions Raw

$0.50

Onions Strings

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Pepperjack

$1.50

Pepperocorn Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Peppers

$0.50

Poppy Seed

$0.99

Porter Soaked Cherries

$0.99

Provolone Cheese

$1.50

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Scallions

$0.50

Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Sriracha Hot Sauce

$0.50

Stout Gravy

$1.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Tomato

$0.75

Vinegar & Oil

$0.50

Walnuts

$1.50

White American Cheese

$1.50

White Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

White Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Yellow American Cheese

$1.50

Burgers

Bacon & Swiss

$16.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.99

Brunch Style

$16.99

House Burger

$16.99

Jalapeno Habanero Burger

$16.99

The Big Tap

$14.99

Bourbon Gouda

$16.99

Bruschetta Burger

$16.99

Entrees

Strip Steak Frites

$27.99

Aged Strip Steak With Bourbon Bacon Glaze

$28.99

Meatloaf

$17.99

Chops Diane

$21.99Out of stock

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.99

Fried Chicken

$18.99

Nashville Chicken and Waffles

$16.99

Thai Chicken

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Bourbon Bacon Glazed Salmon

$21.99

Sweet Chili & Lime Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp and Fries

$17.99

Southern Fried Chops

$19.99

Smoked Brisket Entree

$22.99Out of stock

Surf & Surf

$29.99Out of stock

Family Meal Deal

Pasta Alfredo, Salad and Rolls for Four

$40.95

Fried Chicken, Mash, Gravy and Green Beans for Four

$46.95

Fish & Chips, Fries and Coleslaw for four

$46.95

Flatbreads

Jalapeno Chicken Flatbread

$15.99

Margherita Style Flatbread

$13.99

CBR Flatbread

$15.99

Flatbread of the Moment

$13.99Out of stock

Handhelds

Blackened Salmon Handheld

$17.99

Brisket Dip Handheld

$15.99

Creole Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Cubano Sandwich

$15.99

Fish Taco Wrap

$16.99

Finley's Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$15.99

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Handheld

$13.99

Harlem Supper Club

$17.99

Pulled Pork Handheld

$15.99

Hot Chicken Handheld

$16.99

Pulled Pork Wrap

$15.99

Fried Portobello

$14.99

Horseshoes

Horseshoe Bacon

$14.99

Horseshoe Brisket

$14.99

Horse Supreme Brisket

$17.99

Horseshoe Burger

$15.99

Horseshoe Cordon Bleu

$15.99Out of stock

Horseshoe Fried Chicken

$15.99

Horseshoe Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Horseshoe Ham

$14.99

Jalapeno Horseshoe

$16.99

Horseshoe Hot Chicken

$14.99

Horseshoe No Meat

$12.99

Horseshoe Portobello Mushroom

$14.99

Horseshoe Pulled Pork

$14.99

Horseshoe Veggie Burger

$14.99

Ponyshoe Bacon

$15.99

Ponyshoe Brisket

$13.99

Pony Supreme Brisket

$15.99

Ponyshoe Burger

$13.99

Ponyshoe Cordon Bleu

$13.99Out of stock

Ponyshoe Fried Chicken

$14.99

Ponyshoe Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Ponyshoe Ham

$13.99

Jalapeno Ponyshoe

$14.99

Ponyshoe Hot Chicken

$13.99

Ponyshoe No Meat

$11.99

Ponyshoe Portobello Mushroom

$13.99

Ponyshoe Pulled Pork

$13.99

Ponyshoe Veggie Burger

$13.99

Kids menu

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$9.99

Kids Pizza

$9.99

Kids Burger With Fries

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fingers With Fries

$9.99

Kids Mac N Cheese And Fries

$9.99

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Pasta Alfredo w Broccoli and Shrooms

$15.99

Pasta Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp And Grits

$20.99Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$34.99Out of stock

Surf And Surf

$28.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

$14.99

Farm House Salad

$16.99

Hot Chicken Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$10.99

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side Apple & Walnut

$6.99

Greek Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Apple & Walnut Salad

$14.99

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Steak And Mushroom Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Sharables

Bruschetta

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99Out of stock

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.99

Onion Rings

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99Out of stock

Tater Tot Bowl

$11.99

Smoked Nachos

$13.99Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Add On Cup Beer Cheese Soup

$4.99

Add On Cup of Chili

$4.99

Add On Cup Soup Of The Moment

$4.99

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Asian Vegetables

$2.99

Chips

$3.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Gouda Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Green Beans

$3.99Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Beans

$2.99

Soups

Bowl Bacon & Beer Cheese Soup

$6.99

Cup Bacon & Beer Cheese Soup

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

CUP Soup of the Moment

$4.99

BOWL Soup of the Moment

$6.99

Vegetarian Options

Veggie Tap Bean Burger

$15.99

Thai Vegetable Sauté

$16.99

Garden Veggie Press

$15.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Diet 7 Up

$2.99

Retail

TShirt

$24.00

Hat

$24.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

Long Sleeve

$28.00

Beanie

$20.00

Hoodie

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield, IL 62711

Directions

Gallery
Finley's Tap House image
Finley's Tap House image
Finley's Tap House image
Finley's Tap House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana - 3100 W White Oaks Dr
orange star3.9 • 1,308
3100 W White Oaks Dr Springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
Boyds New Generation
orange starNo Reviews
1831 So Grand Ave. East Springfield, IL 62703
View restaurantnext
Broadgauge
orange starNo Reviews
101 North 7th Street Petersburg, IL 62675
View restaurantnext
Boone's - 301 w edwards
orange star3.8 • 209
301 w edwards springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
Joseph's Fine Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 235
3153 Hedley Rd. Springfield, IL 62704
View restaurantnext
Ritz's Lil Fryer
orange starNo Reviews
2148 E North Grand Ave Grandview, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Boondocks - 2909 N. Dirksen Parkway
orange star4.3 • 1,444
2909 N. Dirksen Parkway Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Parkway Cafe
orange star4.4 • 971
2715 North Dirksen Parkway Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Denver Drive
orange star4.6 • 827
2432 Denver Drive Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
HeadWest Subs
orange star4.6 • 827
1124 West Jefferson Springfield, IL 62702
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - 6th Street
orange star4.5 • 820
3325 S 6th St Rd Southern View, IL 62703
View restaurantnext
Head West Sub Stop - Toronto Road
orange star4.6 • 702
1281 Toronto Road Springfield, IL 62712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston