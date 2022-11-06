Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finnegan's Marin Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

877 Grant Avenue

Novato, CA 94945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
The Rueben
Onion Rings

Starters

Irish Potato Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

jalapeno, cheddar, ranch dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.00

citrus ponzu, sesame seeds, wasabi cream, house fried wontons

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

fennel, lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce

Fries

$8.00

sweet potato, garlic or regular - choice of lemon aioli, chipotle aioli or ranch

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$15.00

waffle fries, pulled pork, bacon, cheese, salsa, sour cream

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bacon, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction

Rueben Rolls

Rueben Rolls

$8.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island

Smoked Cauliflower

Smoked Cauliflower

$10.00

chipotle aioli, ranch

Wings

Wings

$16.00

original buffalo, fiery smoke house, spicy thai ginger

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$10.00

criss cut fries, chipotle aioli

Onion Rings

$11.00

From The Grill

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$18.00

arugula pesto, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pretzel bun, fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.00

avocado, tomato, red onion, lettucce, swiss cheese, lemon aioli, country italian roll

N.Y. Steak Sandwich 6oz

$18.00Out of stock

smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, country itallian roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

apple cider slaw, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, brioche bun, bread and butter pickles

The "Goff" Burger

The "Goff" Burger

$20.00

8oz beef patty, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, poppers

The Burger 8oz

The Burger 8oz

$16.00

chuck brisket-short rib patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle

The Rueben

$17.00

marbled rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese

Big Blue Donohoe

Big Blue Donohoe

$19.00

8oz beef patty, spinach, bacon, blue cheese, mushrooms

Pub Favorites

Chicken Dore

Chicken Dore

$21.00Out of stock

lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

braised cabbage, carrots, fingerling potatoes, creamy horseradish

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer battered cod, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce

Flank Steak 10oz

Flank Steak 10oz

$22.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes, vegetables, chimichuri

Guinness Pot Roast

Guinness Pot Roast

$25.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables, Guinness gravy

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$20.00Out of stock

lamb, peas, carrots, onions, potato crust, house salad

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

cheesy mashed potatoes, coleslaw

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.00Out of stock

potatoes, peppers, onions, two poached eggs, sourdough toast Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Salads-Soup

Soup Cup Hot

$6.00

made fresh daily

Soup Bowl Hot

$10.00

made fresh daily

Arugula & Beet

$14.00

goat cheese, fennel, red onion, tomato, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, red onion

Manny's Taco Salad

Manny's Taco Salad

$17.00

black beans, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, blackend chicken, cheese, guajillo vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

$12.00

tomato, red onion, carrots, shaved fennel

The Cobb

The Cobb

$17.00

chicken, bacon, carrots, tomato, egg, red onion, avocado, bleu cheese dressing

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Chef's Features

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00Out of stock

top sirloin, mushrooms, onion, sherry wine, sour cream, pappardelle

Farmhouse Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

smoked pork belly, white cheddar cream sauce, bread crumbs

Seafood Pasta

$27.00Out of stock

shrimp, cod, callops, garlic, white wine, sundried tomatoesm basil, pappardelle

The "Wilkins" Pizza

The "Wilkins" Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

pulled pork, bbq sauce, red onion, mixed cheese, smoked bacon

The "Houlahan" Pizza

The "Houlahan" Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

basil, pesto, mozzarella, chicken, caramelized onions, mushrooms

The Caufield" Pizza

The Caufield" Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, whiskey fennel sausage

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

cinnamon vanilla raisins, caramel, whipped cream

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

chocolate, caramel, whipped cream

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

candied pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream

S'mores Kit for 6ppl

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Specials

Mango Habenero Wings

$18.00Out of stock

Winter Farro Arugula Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Flatbread

$20.00Out of stock

Turkey Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Turkey, Cran, & Stuffing Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Bay Scallop Linguini

$30.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Brulee

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$18.00

Turkey&Egg Bagel

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

meat, cheese, bun, fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

french fries, ranch

Kids Egg Breakfast

$8.00

one egg, bacon or sausage, home fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

two pieces of fried cod, fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

macaroni, white cheddar

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

butter, syrup, whipped cream, choice of chocolate chip or berries

Kids Pasta

$8.00

marinara sauce

Kids Pizza

$8.00

cheese or pepperoni

Kid Veggies

$4.00

Kids Caesar

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Side Cheesy Mashed

$3.00Out of stock

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side Veggies

$6.00Out of stock

Ext Plate

Table Bread And Butter

$1.00

Sauces

Side of 1000 island

$0.25

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side of Balsamic

$0.25

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side of Chili Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side of Chipotle

$0.25

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Side Creamed Horseradish

$0.50

Side of Dijon Mustard

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Side of Hollandaise

$2.00

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Lemon Basil Vinagerette

$0.50

Side of Lemon Caper Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mayo

Side Parmesean

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Tatar Sauce

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Family Meals

Chicken Dore Family Meal

Chicken Dore Family Meal

$80.00Out of stock
Dublin Pot Roast Family Meal

Dublin Pot Roast Family Meal

$80.00Out of stock
Shepherd's Pie Family Meal

Shepherd's Pie Family Meal

$75.00Out of stock
Farmhouse Mac & Cheese Family Meal

Farmhouse Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$60.00Out of stock
Beef Stroganoff Family Meal

Beef Stroganoff Family Meal

$80.00Out of stock
Corned Beed & Cabbage Family Meal

Corned Beed & Cabbage Family Meal

$75.00Out of stock

Secret Menu

4pc. Adult Tenders

$13.00

Bowl Of Waffle Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Adios MF

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaro 75

$13.00

Amaro Seventy Five

$13.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bartenders Buck

$10.00

Big Finnegan's Punch

$14.00

Bloody Mary (Titos)

$11.00

Bloody Mary (Well)

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Basil Cooler

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Farmers Strawberry Paloma

$13.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hibiscus Smash

$14.00

Honey Sage Bourbon

$13.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Jamaican Coffee

$10.00

Kamakazee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Little Spice Is Nice

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mango Tine

$13.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Novato Sunset

$13.00

Novato Sunset

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned (Well)

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Stay See

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Up To 90

$13.00

Tropical Storm

$10.00

Beer

Beer Flight

$15.00

Black N Tan

$9.00

Blind Pig

$8.00

Carlsberg

$7.00

Cooperage Helles

$8.00

Del Cielo Òrale

$8.00

Great White

$8.00

Fieldwork Critical Excess

$8.00

Fieldwork Sound Parade

$8.00

Guinness 16 Oz Pint

$6.00

Guinness 20oz

$9.00

Headlands IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

World Series Stella

$3.00

World Series Carlsberg

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

Golden State Cider

$7.00

BTL Pliney The Elder

$9.00

BTL IPNA (Non Alc)

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken 00 NA

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

World Series Coors Lt

$3.00

World Series Corona bt

$3.00

$6 Draft Growler Fill

$16.00

$7 Draft Growler Fill

$20.00

$8 Draft Growler Fill

$24.00

$9 Draft Growler Fill

$28.00

Glass Growler No Fill $15

$15.00

Growler To-Go $31

$31.00

Growler To-Go $35

$35.00

Growler To-Go $39

$39.00

Growler To-Go $44

$44.00

Wine

Corkage

$15.00

GLS Seghesio Zinfandel

$14.00

GLS Alexander Valley Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Acacia Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$52.00

BTL Alexander Valley Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Acacia Pinot Noir

$48.00

GLS Cristalino Brut

$9.00

GLS Gloria Ferrer BDN

$13.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Vineyards Pinot Gris

$11.00Out of stock

Joel Gott SB

$11.00

Bonterra SB

$11.00

GLS Hess Chard

$10.00

BTL Cristalino Brut

$28.00

BTL Gloria Ferrer BDN

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Vineyards Pinot Gris

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Joel Gott SB

$36.00

BTL Bonterra SB

$36.00

BTL Hess Chard

$32.00

Trecini Rose

$13.00

BTL Trecini Rose

$48.00

GLS Cristalino Brut

$8.00

GLS Gloria Ferrer BDN

$13.00

BTL Cristalino Brut

$28.00

BTL Gloria Ferrer BDN

$48.00Out of stock

Gloria Half BTL

$24.00

BTL Brunch Champagne

$18.00

NA Beverages

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Coke

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Grapefruit Juice

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Refill

Kids Roy

Kids Shirley

Kids Soda Water

Kids Sprite

Kids Refill

Kids Chocolate Milk

Apple Cider

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk 16 oz

$4.00

Orange Juice 16 oz

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 11 oz

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Refill

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Pineapple Beer

$5.00

Gaby Smash

$5.00

Hibiscus Fizz

$5.00

Pint Night

Black N Tan

$9.00

Fieldwork IPA

$9.00

Ghost Town Pale Horse

$8.00

Ghost Town Power Nap IPA

$9.00

Guinness 16 Oz Pint

$6.00

Guinness 20oz

$9.00

Harp Irish Lager

$7.00

Ghost Town Reckoning

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Lagunitas Michelada

$7.00

Moonlight Pilsner

$4.00

Blind Pig

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Smithwicks Irish Red

$7.00

Brunch

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.00Out of stock

bacon, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Avocado Toast

$12.00Out of stock

two poached eggs, roasted garlic filone toast, micro greens, chili lime salt Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

B.L.T. with Fried Egg

$15.00Out of stock

bacon, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

California Benedict

California Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

tomato, avocado, two poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Classic Benedict

$15.00Out of stock

canadian bacon, two poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.00Out of stock

potatoes, peppers, onions, two poached eggs, sourdough toast Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Croissant Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

scrambled egg, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, sweet dijon mustard Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Short Stack

$10.00Out of stock

two buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup, butter Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Bacon (4)

$4.00

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Eggs (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Ham (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Home Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Sausage (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Side Toast (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays

Merch

SM Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

SM Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
MED Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

MED Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
LG Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

LG Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
XL Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

XL Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
SM Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

SM Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

$20.00
MED Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

MED Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

$20.00
LG Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

LG Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

$20.00
XL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

XL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

$20.00
XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt

$20.00

Ladies Grey V Neck Large

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Finnegan's Marin, an American bar and grill meets Irish pub in downtown Novato, is North Marin's gathering place. Awarded Best Bar/Restaurant & Bar in Marin by the Pacific Sun, Finnegan's offers wonderful food, a full bar, and a community oriented nightlife.

Location

877 Grant Avenue, Novato, CA 94945

Directions

Gallery
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant image
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant image
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ayawaska Novato - Novato
orange starNo Reviews
850 Lamont Ave Novato, CA 94945
View restaurantnext
Le Col Rouge
orange star4.0 • 316
1531 S Novato Blvd Novato, CA 94947
View restaurantnext
HopMonk Tavern - Novato
orange star3.9 • 1,782
224 Vintage Way Novato, CA 94945
View restaurantnext
Trailhead - 127 San Marin Drive Novato, Ca.
orange starNo Reviews
127 San Marin Dr. Novato, CA 94945
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Novato
orange starNo Reviews
121 San Marin Dr Novato, CA 94945
View restaurantnext
Boca Pizzeria - Novato
orange starNo Reviews
454 Ignacio blvd Novato, CA 94949
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Novato

Rustic Bakery - Novato
orange star4.8 • 3,667
1407 Grant Avenue Novato, CA 94945
View restaurantnext
Le Col Rouge
orange star4.0 • 316
1531 S Novato Blvd Novato, CA 94947
View restaurantnext
Marin Coffee Roasters - Ignacio
orange star4.4 • 237
466 Ignacio Blvd Novato, CA 94949
View restaurantnext
Marin Coffee Roasters - Drive Through
orange star4.2 • 103
1551 S Novato Blvd Novato, CA 94947
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Novato
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston