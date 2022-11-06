Finnegan's Marin Restaurant
No reviews yet
877 Grant Avenue
Novato, CA 94945
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Irish Potato Poppers
jalapeno, cheddar, ranch dipping sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke
citrus ponzu, sesame seeds, wasabi cream, house fried wontons
Fried Calamari
fennel, lemon, tartar & cocktail sauce
Fries
sweet potato, garlic or regular - choice of lemon aioli, chipotle aioli or ranch
Irish Nachos
waffle fries, pulled pork, bacon, cheese, salsa, sour cream
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
bacon, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction
Rueben Rolls
corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island
Smoked Cauliflower
chipotle aioli, ranch
Wings
original buffalo, fiery smoke house, spicy thai ginger
Basket Of Waffle Fries
criss cut fries, chipotle aioli
Onion Rings
From The Grill
Beyond Burger
arugula pesto, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pretzel bun, fries
Chicken Breast Sandwich
avocado, tomato, red onion, lettucce, swiss cheese, lemon aioli, country italian roll
N.Y. Steak Sandwich 6oz
smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, country itallian roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
apple cider slaw, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, brioche bun, bread and butter pickles
The "Goff" Burger
8oz beef patty, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, poppers
The Burger 8oz
chuck brisket-short rib patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
The Rueben
marbled rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese
Big Blue Donohoe
8oz beef patty, spinach, bacon, blue cheese, mushrooms
Pub Favorites
Chicken Dore
lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables
Corned Beef & Cabbage
braised cabbage, carrots, fingerling potatoes, creamy horseradish
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce
Flank Steak 10oz
mashed potatoes, vegetables, chimichuri
Guinness Pot Roast
mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables, Guinness gravy
Shepherd's Pie
lamb, peas, carrots, onions, potato crust, house salad
Smoked Baby Back Ribs
cheesy mashed potatoes, coleslaw
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
potatoes, peppers, onions, two poached eggs, sourdough toast Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Salads-Soup
Soup Cup Hot
made fresh daily
Soup Bowl Hot
made fresh daily
Arugula & Beet
goat cheese, fennel, red onion, tomato, citrus vinaigrette
Caesar
hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons
Iceberg Wedge
bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, red onion
Manny's Taco Salad
black beans, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, blackend chicken, cheese, guajillo vinaigrette
Mixed Greens
tomato, red onion, carrots, shaved fennel
The Cobb
chicken, bacon, carrots, tomato, egg, red onion, avocado, bleu cheese dressing
Burrata Caprese
Chef's Features
Beef Stroganoff
top sirloin, mushrooms, onion, sherry wine, sour cream, pappardelle
Farmhouse Mac & Cheese
smoked pork belly, white cheddar cream sauce, bread crumbs
Seafood Pasta
shrimp, cod, callops, garlic, white wine, sundried tomatoesm basil, pappardelle
The "Wilkins" Pizza
pulled pork, bbq sauce, red onion, mixed cheese, smoked bacon
The "Houlahan" Pizza
basil, pesto, mozzarella, chicken, caramelized onions, mushrooms
The Caufield" Pizza
mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, whiskey fennel sausage
Dessert
Specials
Mango Habenero Wings
Winter Farro Arugula Salad
Sweet Potato Flatbread
Turkey Pot Pie
Turkey, Cran, & Stuffing Sandwich
Bay Scallop Linguini
Pumpkin Spice Brulee
Carrot Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Sweet Potato Hash
Turkey&Egg Bagel
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
meat, cheese, bun, fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
french fries, ranch
Kids Egg Breakfast
one egg, bacon or sausage, home fries
Kids Fish & Chips
two pieces of fried cod, fries
Kids Grilled Chicken
mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables
Kids Mac & Cheese
macaroni, white cheddar
Kids Pancakes
butter, syrup, whipped cream, choice of chocolate chip or berries
Kids Pasta
marinara sauce
Kids Pizza
cheese or pepperoni
Kid Veggies
Kids Caesar
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sides
Sauces
Side of 1000 island
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Balsamic
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Chili Vinaigrette
Side Chimichurri
Side of Chipotle
Side of Citrus Vinaigrette
Side of Cocktail Sauce
Side Creamed Horseradish
Side of Dijon Mustard
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Hollandaise
Lemon Aioli
Lemon Basil Vinagerette
Side of Lemon Caper Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side Parmesean
Side of Pesto
Sour Cream
Side of Tatar Sauce
Side of Ranch
Family Meals
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Adios MF
Alabama Slammer
Amaro 75
Amaro Seventy Five
Appletini
Bartenders Buck
Big Finnegan's Punch
Bloody Mary (Titos)
Bloody Mary (Well)
Blueberry Lemonade
Cadillac Margarita
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Basil Cooler
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Farmers Strawberry Paloma
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Hibiscus Smash
Honey Sage Bourbon
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Whiskey Sour
Irish Mule
Jamaican Coffee
Kamakazee
Lemon Drop
Little Spice Is Nice
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Mango Tine
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Novato Sunset
Novato Sunset
Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned (Well)
Paloma
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Stay See
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Up To 90
Tropical Storm
Beer
Beer Flight
Black N Tan
Blind Pig
Carlsberg
Cooperage Helles
Del Cielo Òrale
Great White
Fieldwork Critical Excess
Fieldwork Sound Parade
Guinness 16 Oz Pint
Guinness 20oz
Headlands IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Scrimshaw Pilsner
Stella
World Series Stella
World Series Carlsberg
BTL Coors Light
BTL Bud Light
Golden State Cider
BTL Pliney The Elder
BTL IPNA (Non Alc)
Corona
Heineken 00 NA
Peroni
World Series Coors Lt
World Series Corona bt
$6 Draft Growler Fill
$7 Draft Growler Fill
$8 Draft Growler Fill
$9 Draft Growler Fill
Glass Growler No Fill $15
Growler To-Go $31
Growler To-Go $35
Growler To-Go $39
Growler To-Go $44
Wine
Corkage
GLS Seghesio Zinfandel
GLS Alexander Valley Cabernet
GLS Acacia Pinot Noir
BTL Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL Alexander Valley Cabernet
BTL Acacia Pinot Noir
GLS Cristalino Brut
GLS Gloria Ferrer BDN
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
GLS Vineyards Pinot Gris
Joel Gott SB
Bonterra SB
GLS Hess Chard
BTL Cristalino Brut
BTL Gloria Ferrer BDN
BTL Hess Chardonnay
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL Vineyards Pinot Gris
BTL Joel Gott SB
BTL Bonterra SB
BTL Hess Chard
Trecini Rose
BTL Trecini Rose
GLS Cristalino Brut
GLS Gloria Ferrer BDN
BTL Cristalino Brut
BTL Gloria Ferrer BDN
Gloria Half BTL
BTL Brunch Champagne
NA Beverages
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Coke
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Ginger Ale
Kids Grapefruit Juice
Kids Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Refill
Kids Roy
Kids Shirley
Kids Soda Water
Kids Sprite
Kids Refill
Kids Chocolate Milk
Apple Cider
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk 16 oz
Orange Juice 16 oz
Pineapple Juice 11 oz
Root Beer
Refill
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Tomato Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Ginger Pineapple Beer
Gaby Smash
Hibiscus Fizz
Pint Night
Black N Tan
Fieldwork IPA
Ghost Town Pale Horse
Ghost Town Power Nap IPA
Guinness 16 Oz Pint
Guinness 20oz
Harp Irish Lager
Ghost Town Reckoning
Kona Big Wave
Lagunitas Michelada
Moonlight Pilsner
Blind Pig
Lagunitas IPA
Scrimshaw Pilsner
Smithwicks Irish Red
Brunch
Two Eggs Any Style
bacon, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Avocado Toast
two poached eggs, roasted garlic filone toast, micro greens, chili lime salt Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
B.L.T. with Fried Egg
bacon, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
California Benedict
tomato, avocado, two poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, two poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, home fries Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
potatoes, peppers, onions, two poached eggs, sourdough toast Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Croissant Sandwich
scrambled egg, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, sweet dijon mustard Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup, butter Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Bacon (4)
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Eggs (2)
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Ham (2)
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Home Fries
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Sausage (2)
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Side Toast (2)
Item Only Available 10am-2pm on Sundays
Merch
SM Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt
MED Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt
LG Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt
XL Finnegans St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt
XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Long Sleeve Shirt
SM Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt
MED Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt
LG Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt
XL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt
XXL Finnegan's St.Pat's Green - Yellow Shirt
Ladies Grey V Neck Large
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Finnegan's Marin, an American bar and grill meets Irish pub in downtown Novato, is North Marin's gathering place. Awarded Best Bar/Restaurant & Bar in Marin by the Pacific Sun, Finnegan's offers wonderful food, a full bar, and a community oriented nightlife.
877 Grant Avenue, Novato, CA 94945