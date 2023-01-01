Blazers 7380 Redwood blvd
7380 Redwood blvd
Novato, CA 94945
Menu
Appetizers
Smoked Chicken Wings
Charred jalapeño buttermilk dip
Thick Cut Fries
skin on & garlic aioli
Dirty Skins
House made cheese sauce, green onions, pickled jalapenos
Queso & Chips
Warm and comforting queso cheese dip served with house corn tortilla chips.
Zucchini Sticks
Charred jalapeno dip, parmesan cheese, & lemon slice
Baja Style Shrimp Taco(s)
Beer battered shrimp, flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, and lime.
Smoked Chicken Nachos
Roasted corn, black beans, drizzled with chefs’ sauce & house-made queso with a side of salsa
Smoke Cauliflower Steaks
BBQ Seasoning, lime aioli, pickled onion
Salads/Soups
Kale Salad
Crispy spiced chickpeas, pumpkin seed dressing, radish, avocado, cashew parmesan
Arugula Salad
Shaved apples, blistered grapes, pecans, dijon dressing, shaved aged goat cheese
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, Chipotle dressing, fire roasted peppers, black beans, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion & seasoned tortilla chips
Smoked Brisket Chili
Butter beans, tomato, Pasillas chili, crema Mexicana
Sandos
1/3 Lb Smash Burger
Potato roll, melted American cheese, caramelized onion, house sauce, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles on the side
1/3 Lb. Veggie Burger
(Flavors as Big as Texas without the Bull) Potato roll, house-made mix of black beans, mushrooms, cheese, and herbs and spices, topped with house chipotle sauce, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles on the side
Crispy Fried Chicken Po' Boy
Soft French roll, buttermilk brine chicken, house pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & garlic aioli
Pulled Pork Sando
Potato roll, Tangy jalapeno slaw, house-made sweet pickles
Brisket Sando
Ciabatta, horseradish cream, salsa verde, arugula, au jus
BBQ
Desserts
Sides/Extras
Tangy Jalapeno Slaw
Tangy jalapeno slaw, cabbage, cilantro, jalapenos, red onion, red wine vinegar
Creole Potato Salad
Red Potatoes, mayonnaise and grain mustard, fire roasted peppers, green onions with Cajun spice.
Salsa Casera
Sour Cream
Jalapenos
Jalapeno Buttermilk Sauce
Carolina Mustard Sauce
Beers
Draft
East Brothers Blonde Ale
BLONDE ALE 4.2% ABV. Blonde Ale - 4.2% ABV. Blonde Ale - 4.2% ABV An American classic, golden with a touch of honey- crisp, refreshing, and exceptionally clean.
HB Robust Porter
Robust Porter - 6.1% ABV is a rich and complex beer that is a favorite of our chef and brewer friends. In addition to providing a strong and durable sense of wholeness and calm, this beer has also been proven to make the drinker highly attractive.
Shiner Bock
Shiner Bock - 4.4% ABV from Spoetzl Brewery is a Vienna style beer, brown in color, is slightly hoppy
Seismic Lager
Tremor California 5.0% ABV is as local as it gets when it comes to craft beer. Sourcing 100% organic barley from California farmers, we work with Admiral Maltings located in Alameda, CA to craft the freshest, floor malted barley.
New Glory Hazy Pale
5.8% ABV this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies
Henhouse IPA
California- American IPA- 6.9% ABV. This style of beer generally offers hop-forward flavors and aromas as well as hop bitterness supported by a malt backbone. Use of different hops offer different flavors and aromas.
Farmers Mexican Lager
ABV 5.5% - Named by their farm crew and perfected by our brewers, Valle is a flavorful and refreshing Mexican Lager brewed with estate grown rice harvested just steps from the brewery doors. This brew is fermented cold for a clean crisp flavo
Allagash IPA
6.8% ABV Higher and higher, hops reach for sun, filling with citrusy and tropical flavor. Hop Reach IPA blooms with these lush hop notes, making for a beer that’s both full-bodied and refreshing.
Reality Czeck Pilsner
4.9% ABV - Soft, delicate and clean with a distinct freshness reminiscent of fresh baked bread and dreamy floral hops.
Kyla Sunset Trio
6.5% ABV SUNBREAK SERIES SUNSET TRIO WITH A HINT OF PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE & GUAVA
Golden State Dry Cider
6.3% ABV BRIGHT - JUICY - CRISP Mighty Dry is made with 100% fresh-pressed west coast apple juice and fermented with champagne yeast. Juicy, freshly cut apple aromatics balance seamlessly with a bright, crisp taste to produce our flagship cider.
Coors LT
Coors Light is a 4.2% (US) ABV light beer brewed
Half Pint Draft
Bottled Beer
St. Paulies - NA Beverage
For those that prefer a non-alcoholic Girl, St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic (N.A.) has a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish and the taste of an imported beer without the alcohol.
Laganitas IPA
6.2% ABV A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops, including Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and a splash of honorary “C” hop, Simcoe. Best enjoyed from mustache.
Coronita BTL
4.6% ABV Fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt Crisp, clean, and well balanced between hops and malt. The finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast
Coronita Bucket 5 pack
(5) Bottles - 4.6% ABV Fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt Crisp, clean, and well balanced between hops and malt. The finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast
Modelito BTL
Pilsner Mexico 4.4% ABV Rich, Full-flavored Pils Characterized By An Orange Blossom Honey Aroma With A Hint Of Herbs. Well-balanced Taste And Light Hop Character With A Crisp, Clean Finish. Better Without The Lime.
Modelito Bucket 5 pack
(5) Bottles - Pilsner Mexico Rich, Full-flavored Pils Characterized By 4.4% ABV An Orange Blossom Honey Aroma With A Hint Of Herbs. Well-balanced Taste And Light Hop Character With A Crisp, Clean Finish. Better Without The Lime.
Canned
Montucky Cold Snack
4.1% ABV - A SNACKABLE LIGHT LAGER BORN IN MAJESTIC BIG SKY COUNTRY. THIS ALL-MALT, DROOL-WORTHY, GOLDEN NECTAR IS LIGHT IN BITTERNESS AND FULL TILT IN FESTIVITY. MONTUCKY COLD SNACKS PAIR WONDROUSLY WITH ADVENTURE, BELLY LAUGHS, AND GAS-STATION DELICACIES SHARED WITH YOUR BUDS.
Maui Hard Seltzer
5% ABV Spiked sparkling water with a hint of natural passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors
Belching Beavers Hard Seltzer
5.5% ABV - Passion Fruit & Guava Hard Seltzer, brewed using real fruit - no artificial flavors or extracts. An easy-drinking style to balance out our carb intake. It's either this or the gym, so hard seltzer it is!
Beer Specials
Blazin Red Beer
Refreshing - Farmers Mexican Lagar on draft, mixed with Clamato juice, a splash of Jugo Seasoning sauce, lined with Tajin Mild Hot sauce coated with Clasico seasoning, with a lime.
Dandy Shandy
Our little Shandy - is a beer cocktail made of equal parts beer and citrusy lemon-lime soda.
Wine
Wine Glasses
GLS House White
Clos du Bois (Chardonnay) California- This wine exhibits ripe fruity flavors of pear, crisp green apple, vanilla and toasty caramel. A medium-bodied wine, approximately 70% is barrel-fermented to integrate fruit and oak flavors. Partial malolactic fermentation adds a rich texture and buttery component.
GLS House Red
The 2020 Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon is a decadently smooth, full-bodied wine. Deep purple shows in the glass with aromas of black cherry and a subtle touch of vanilla from the oak. The palate presents layers of plum, blackberry, mocha and toasted oak. This wine carries the rich berry notes through the finish.
GLS Pinot Noir - Reaburn
Brilliant crimson in color, Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated.
GLS Cabernet - J Lohr
The 2020 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is dense and dark at the core. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry, hazelnut, and vanilla from our extensive barrel aging program. Big, juicy red-fruit flavors infuse the palate while softly textured tannins lead to a long, gratifying finish.
GLs Sauvignon Blanc - J Lohr
The 2021 Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is pale yellow in color, highlighted by aromas of honeysuckle, lime, sweet herbs, and fig. These aromas are complemented on the palate by bright flavors of grapefruit, kiwi, passion fruit, and guava, with the rich texture and long finish provided by the acacia barrels.
GLS Cuvee - J Vineyard
J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced aromas of fresh sourdough bread, green apple, tangerine and almond. A dance of bubbles leads to a focused palate that delicately balances sweet and tart notes of raspberry, cherry, wild strawberry and lemon rind, whisked away by a crisp and lively finish. Pair this versatile sparkler with Asian shrimp dumplings with yuzu glaze or Stilton cheese with toasted hazelnuts. Blend: 51% Chardonnay, 41% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier.
GLS Rosé of Grenache - Trecini
"This Rosé of Grenache is a deliciously vibrant Rosé with characteristics of strawberries, roses, white peaches black cherry, and raspberry. The finish lingers on your palette but begs for another sip. Cold or room temperature this Rosé will please all year around. The spice in the Rosé of Grenache makes it a perfect pairing with spiced and herb-heavy dishes including roasted meats, vegetables, and a variety of ethnic foods. If you are a Grenache lover, you will enjoy this Rosé."
Wine Bottles
BTL House White
Clos du Bois -Chardonnay California- This wine exhibits ripe fruity flavors of pear, crisp green apple, vanilla and toasty caramel. A medium-bodied wine, approximately 70% is barrel-fermented to integrate fruit and oak flavors. Partial malolactic fermentation adds a rich texture and buttery component.
BTL House Red
The 2020 Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon is a decadently smooth, full-bodied wine. Deep purple shows in the glass with aromas of black cherry and a subtle touch of vanilla from the oak. The palate presents layers of plum, blackberry, mocha and toasted oak. This wine carries the rich berry notes through the finish.
BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Seven Oaks
The 2020 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is dense and dark at the core. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry, hazelnut, and vanilla from our extensive barrel aging program. Big, juicy red-fruit flavors infuse the palate while softly textured tannins lead to a long, gratifying finish.
BTL Pinot Noir - Reaburn
Brilliant crimson in color, Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated.
BTL J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
The 2021 Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is pale yellow in color, highlighted by aromas of honeysuckle, lime, sweet herbs, and fig. These aromas are complemented on the palate by bright flavors of grapefruit, kiwi, passion fruit, and guava, with the rich texture and long finish provided by the acacia barrels.
BTL Cuvee - J Vineyard
J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced aromas of fresh sourdough bread, green apple, tangerine and almond. A dance of bubbles leads to a focused palate that delicately balances sweet and tart notes of raspberry, cherry, wild strawberry and lemon rind, whisked away by a crisp and lively finish. Pair this versatile sparkler with Asian shrimp dumplings with yuzu glaze or Stilton cheese with toasted hazelnuts. Blend: 51% Chardonnay, 41% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier.
BTL Rosé - Trecinie
Wine Cocktails
Corkage
NA Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Canned/Bottle Soda
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Smokehouse & Beer Garden
7380 Redwood blvd, Novato, CA 94945