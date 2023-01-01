Main picView gallery

Blazers 7380 Redwood blvd

No reviews yet

7380 Redwood blvd

Novato, CA 94945

Menu

Appetizers

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Charred jalapeño buttermilk dip

Thick Cut Fries

$9.00

skin on & garlic aioli

Dirty Skins

$10.00

House made cheese sauce, green onions, pickled jalapenos

Queso & Chips

$4.00

Warm and comforting queso cheese dip served with house corn tortilla chips.

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Charred jalapeno dip, parmesan cheese, & lemon slice

Baja Style Shrimp Taco(s)

$7.00+

Beer battered shrimp, flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, and lime.

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Roasted corn, black beans, drizzled with chefs’ sauce & house-made queso with a side of salsa

Smoke Cauliflower Steaks

$8.00

BBQ Seasoning, lime aioli, pickled onion

Salads/Soups

Kale Salad

$15.00

Crispy spiced chickpeas, pumpkin seed dressing, radish, avocado, cashew parmesan

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Shaved apples, blistered grapes, pecans, dijon dressing, shaved aged goat cheese

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, Chipotle dressing, fire roasted peppers, black beans, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion & seasoned tortilla chips

Smoked Brisket Chili

$13.00

Butter beans, tomato, Pasillas chili, crema Mexicana

Sandos

1/3 Lb Smash Burger

$15.00

Potato roll, melted American cheese, caramelized onion, house sauce, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles on the side

1/3 Lb. Veggie Burger

$16.00

(Flavors as Big as Texas without the Bull) Potato roll, house-made mix of black beans, mushrooms, cheese, and herbs and spices, topped with house chipotle sauce, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles on the side

Crispy Fried Chicken Po' Boy

$16.00

Soft French roll, buttermilk brine chicken, house pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & garlic aioli

Pulled Pork Sando

$15.00

Potato roll, Tangy jalapeno slaw, house-made sweet pickles

Brisket Sando

$18.00

Ciabatta, horseradish cream, salsa verde, arugula, au jus

BBQ

All served with house-made sweet pickles, choice of potato salad, coleslaw, or fries, served with bourbon BBQ sauce and Caroline mustard sauce.

BBQ Ribs St. Louis

$24.00+

…tender and juicy

Smoked 1/2 Chicken BBQ

$24.00

Signature rub, moist and tender meat, and plenty of flavor

Pulled Pork BBQ

$23.00

Blazin saddlebags

Beef Brisket BBQ

$25.00

…slow and low

Desserts

Warm Brownie - Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, house caramel, topped with sprinkles, and candied pecans

Sides/Extras

Tangy Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Tangy jalapeno slaw, cabbage, cilantro, jalapenos, red onion, red wine vinegar

Creole Potato Salad

$4.00

Red Potatoes, mayonnaise and grain mustard, fire roasted peppers, green onions with Cajun spice.

Salsa Casera

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Jalapeno Buttermilk Sauce

$1.00

Carolina Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Beers

Draft

East Brothers Blonde Ale

$7.00

BLONDE ALE 4.2% ABV. Blonde Ale - 4.2% ABV. Blonde Ale - 4.2% ABV An American classic, golden with a touch of honey- crisp, refreshing, and exceptionally clean.

HB Robust Porter

$9.00

Robust Porter - 6.1% ABV is a rich and complex beer that is a favorite of our chef and brewer friends. In addition to providing a strong and durable sense of wholeness and calm, this beer has also been proven to make the drinker highly attractive.

Shiner Bock

$8.00

Shiner Bock - 4.4% ABV from Spoetzl Brewery is a Vienna style beer, brown in color, is slightly hoppy

Seismic Lager

$7.00

Tremor California 5.0% ABV is as local as it gets when it comes to craft beer. Sourcing 100% organic barley from California farmers, we work with Admiral Maltings located in Alameda, CA to craft the freshest, floor malted barley.

New Glory Hazy Pale

$8.00

5.8% ABV this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies

Henhouse IPA

$9.00

California- American IPA- 6.9% ABV. This style of beer generally offers hop-forward flavors and aromas as well as hop bitterness supported by a malt backbone. Use of different hops offer different flavors and aromas.

Farmers Mexican Lager

$7.00

ABV 5.5% - Named by their farm crew and perfected by our brewers, Valle is a flavorful and refreshing Mexican Lager brewed with estate grown rice harvested just steps from the brewery doors. This brew is fermented cold for a clean crisp flavo

Allagash IPA

$9.00

6.8% ABV Higher and higher, hops reach for sun, filling with citrusy and tropical flavor. Hop Reach IPA blooms with these lush hop notes, making for a beer that’s both full-bodied and refreshing.

Reality Czeck Pilsner

$8.00

4.9% ABV - Soft, delicate and clean with a distinct freshness reminiscent of fresh baked bread and dreamy floral hops.

Kyla Sunset Trio

$8.00

6.5% ABV SUNBREAK SERIES SUNSET TRIO WITH A HINT OF PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE & GUAVA

Golden State Dry Cider

$8.00

6.3% ABV BRIGHT - JUICY - CRISP Mighty Dry is made with 100% fresh-pressed west coast apple juice and fermented with champagne yeast. Juicy, freshly cut apple aromatics balance seamlessly with a bright, crisp taste to produce our flagship cider. ​

Coors LT

$6.00

Coors Light is a 4.2% (US) ABV light beer brewed

St. Paulies - NA Beverage

$6.00

For those that prefer a non-alcoholic Girl, St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic (N.A.) has a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish and the taste of an imported beer without the alcohol.

Laganitas IPA

$8.00

6.2% ABV A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops, including Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and a splash of honorary “C” hop, Simcoe. Best enjoyed from mustache.

Coronita BTL

$4.00

4.6% ABV Fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt Crisp, clean, and well balanced between hops and malt. The finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast

Coronita Bucket 5 pack

$15.00

(5) Bottles - 4.6% ABV Fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt Crisp, clean, and well balanced between hops and malt. The finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast

Modelito BTL

$4.00

Pilsner Mexico 4.4% ABV Rich, Full-flavored Pils Characterized By An Orange Blossom Honey Aroma With A Hint Of Herbs. Well-balanced Taste And Light Hop Character With A Crisp, Clean Finish. Better Without The Lime.

Modelito Bucket 5 pack

$15.00

(5) Bottles - Pilsner Mexico Rich, Full-flavored Pils Characterized By 4.4% ABV An Orange Blossom Honey Aroma With A Hint Of Herbs. Well-balanced Taste And Light Hop Character With A Crisp, Clean Finish. Better Without The Lime.

Canned

Montucky Cold Snack

$7.00

4.1% ABV - A SNACKABLE LIGHT LAGER BORN IN MAJESTIC BIG SKY COUNTRY. THIS ALL-MALT, DROOL-WORTHY, GOLDEN NECTAR IS LIGHT IN BITTERNESS AND FULL TILT IN FESTIVITY. MONTUCKY COLD SNACKS PAIR WONDROUSLY WITH ADVENTURE, BELLY LAUGHS, AND GAS-STATION DELICACIES SHARED WITH YOUR BUDS.

Maui Hard Seltzer

$7.00

5% ABV Spiked sparkling water with a hint of natural passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors

Belching Beavers Hard Seltzer

$7.00

5.5% ABV - Passion Fruit & Guava Hard Seltzer, brewed using real fruit - no artificial flavors or extracts. An easy-drinking style to balance out our carb intake. It's either this or the gym, so hard seltzer it is!

Beer Specials

Blazin Red Beer

$9.00

Refreshing - Farmers Mexican Lagar on draft, mixed with Clamato juice, a splash of Jugo Seasoning sauce, lined with Tajin Mild Hot sauce coated with Clasico seasoning, with a lime.

Dandy Shandy

$7.00

Our little Shandy - is a beer cocktail made of equal parts beer and citrusy lemon-lime soda.

Wine

Wine Glasses

GLS House White

$9.00

Clos du Bois (Chardonnay) California- This wine exhibits ripe fruity flavors of pear, crisp green apple, vanilla and toasty caramel. A medium-bodied wine, approximately 70% is barrel-fermented to integrate fruit and oak flavors. Partial malolactic fermentation adds a rich texture and buttery component.

GLS House Red

$9.00

The 2020 Clos du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon is a decadently smooth, full-bodied wine. Deep purple shows in the glass with aromas of black cherry and a subtle touch of vanilla from the oak. The palate presents layers of plum, blackberry, mocha and toasted oak. This wine carries the rich berry notes through the finish.

GLS Pinot Noir - Reaburn

$13.00

Brilliant crimson in color, Raeburn Pinot Noir leads with pleasing aromas of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated.

GLS Cabernet - J Lohr

$12.00

The 2020 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is dense and dark at the core. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry, hazelnut, and vanilla from our extensive barrel aging program. Big, juicy red-fruit flavors infuse the palate while softly textured tannins lead to a long, gratifying finish.

GLs Sauvignon Blanc - J Lohr

$12.00

The 2021 Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is pale yellow in color, highlighted by aromas of honeysuckle, lime, sweet herbs, and fig. These aromas are complemented on the palate by bright flavors of grapefruit, kiwi, passion fruit, and guava, with the rich texture and long finish provided by the acacia barrels.

GLS Cuvee - J Vineyard

$13.00

J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced aromas of fresh sourdough bread, green apple, tangerine and almond. A dance of bubbles leads to a focused palate that delicately balances sweet and tart notes of raspberry, cherry, wild strawberry and lemon rind, whisked away by a crisp and lively finish. Pair this versatile sparkler with Asian shrimp dumplings with yuzu glaze or Stilton cheese with toasted hazelnuts. Blend: 51% Chardonnay, 41% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier.

GLS Rosé of Grenache - Trecini

$12.00

"This Rosé of Grenache is a deliciously vibrant Rosé with characteristics of strawberries, roses, white peaches black cherry, and raspberry. The finish lingers on your palette but begs for another sip. Cold or room temperature this Rosé will please all year around. The spice in the Rosé of Grenache makes it a perfect pairing with spiced and herb-heavy dishes including roasted meats, vegetables, and a variety of ethnic foods. If you are a Grenache lover, you will enjoy this Rosé."

Wine Bottles

Wine Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Summertime fun - Chilled orange juice and sparkling wine.

Red Raspberry Bellini

$11.00

Sparkling Champaign, with Raspberry puree, fresh raspberries and a lemon twist.

Corkage

Corkage Charge

$15.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Lemonaide

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Canned/Bottle Soda

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Louisiana Pantry's Mexican Glass Bottled Soda is a must-have for any soda connoisseur.

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coffee

Decaf

$3.00

Regular

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Smokehouse & Beer Garden

7380 Redwood blvd, Novato, CA 94945

Main pic

