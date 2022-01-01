Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken
Pizza

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

62 Reviews

$$

3443 NE 57th Ave

Portland, OR 97213

12 Wings
9 Wings
6 Vegan Drums

Featured Items & Specials

Blue Cheese Tender Salad

$14.00

It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Double Mountain — Dry Cider

$7.00

Double Mountains flagship cider with juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile.

Meatball Sub

$14.00

House-made beef & pork meatballs in house marinara, with mozzarella, and pepperoncini peppers, on a french roll. Garnished with parsley, and served with your choice of side.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.

Apps & Munchies

Munchies and small bites.

Side Fry

$5.00

Fresh-cut russets

Basket Fry

$7.50

Fresh-cut russets

Large Fry

$9.50

Fresh-cut russets

Side Tot

$5.00

Classic tater tots

Basket Tot

$7.50

Classic tater tots

Large Tot

$9.50

Classic tater tots

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Thick-cut sweet potatoes.

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli

Tejas Queso

$8.50

Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.

Pork Nachos

$13.50

Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and warm Queso.

Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings

Traditional Buffalo style & Soy-based options for vegans.

6 Wings

$8.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Wings

$12.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Wings

$16.50

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

18 Wings

$24.25

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

24 Wings

$32.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

36 Wings

$47.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

48 Wings

$62.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

100 Wings

$125.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 PDX Nuggets

$7.50

Soy protein nuggets

9 PDX Nuggets

$10.75

Soy protein nuggets

6 Vegan Drums

$10.75

Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane

Chicken Tenders

Breaded, all-natural chicken tenders. Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce.

3 Tenders

$9.00

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

5 Tenders

$14.75

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

7 Tenders

$20.50

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Tenders

$26.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

3 Tenders + Fries

$11.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Fresh Salads

Fresh romaine and mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Jamaican Jerk Salad

$10.00

Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onions. Sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Peanut Tender Salad

$13.50

Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onion. Sesame Ginger vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Tender Salad

$14.00

It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crunchy romaine, fresh croutons, shaved pecorino. Caesar dressing + lemon wedge.

Sandwiches & Wraps

All-natural meats, Dos Hermanos ciabatta roll (vegan). Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Sam & Ben's BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Straight Up Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Jerk Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion. Chipotle aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.

Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap

$13.75

Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.

Emma Sandwich

$14.50

It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli. Served on a pub bun.

Kids Meals

Smaller sizes for smaller folks.

3 Wings + Fries

$7.00

3 Wings tossed in sauce and served with fries.

2 Tenders + Fries

$7.00

2 Chicken tenders tossed in sauce and served with fries.

Corn Dog + Fries

$7.00

German-style corn dog served with fries.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla and Tillamook Cheddar.

Desserts

Fried sweets and other desserts
Fried Oreos

$5.00

4 Oreos deep fried in pancake batter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Deep fried Twinkie in pancake batter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.00

Pizzas & Calzones

Hand-stretched pizza made fresh daily from house sourdough starter. Chewy and bubbly with a slight char on the crust.

Garlic Knots

$9.50Out of stock

Housemade pizza dough tied into knots and doused in garlic butter. Served with marinara or Queso.

$21.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella.

$24.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

$25.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

$19.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple.

$26.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, housemade sausage, mama lil's peppers.

$26.00+Out of stock

Buffalo Nam sauce + red sauce, mozzarella, topped with green onion and blue cheese crumbles.

$26.00+Out of stock

Spicy Peanut sauce, mozzarella, red onions, topped with cilantro, shredded carrots, and ground peanuts.

$26.00+Out of stock

El Jefe sauce + red sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos, and blue cheese crumbles. Outrageously spicy. NO RETURNS.

Calzone

$13.75Out of stock

Handmade calzones baked with ricotta + mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Hi-C, Fanta

Iced Tea

$2.75
Mexican Coke

$3.00

Classic recipe, made with pure cane sugar. Imported from Mexico.

Topo Chico

$3.00

Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.

Henry’s Root Beer

$3.00

A robust sassafrass brew & local tradition for more than century. Portland, OR.

Jarritos -- Pineapple

$3.00

All natural pineapple flavors, 100% Mexican, 200% delicious. Imported from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Dry Soda -- Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Bubbly botanical water, independently owned in the PNW. Slightly sweetened with cane sugar. Seattle, WA.

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Lemon Ginger

$4.00

A potent combination of ginger and lemon. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Clear Mind

$4.00

A chorus of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.

Rogue CBD Seltzer

$6.00

Bursting with berry and cucumber flavors. 30mg CBD. Newport, OR.

Beer, Wine & Ciders

16oz Draft Pint (Mason Jar)

$6.50

Pint of FOTM Brewing beer TOGO in a 16oz mason jar!

24oz. Crowler Can

$8.00

Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!

32oz Growler Fill

$8.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

64oz Growler Fill

$16.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

24oz. Crowler 4-Pack

$28.00

Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!

Rainier

$3.00

Cheap, cold, American lager. 16oz.

Son of Man "Beti" Basque Style Cider

$6.50

Beti is bright and effervescent, with just a hint of sourness. This vintage has delicious flavors and aromas of green banana and honeydew melon.

Double Mountain — Dry Cider

$7.00

Double Mountains flagship cider with juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile.

Double Mountain--Old World Perry

$7.00
2 Towns -- "Made Marion" Cider

$6.50

A full-bodied cider featuring the crown jewel of Oregon blackberry crops. Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.

Underwood Wine -- Pinot Noir

$10.00

Grown and canned locally! Delicious. Red. Wine. 375ml can.

Underwood Wine -- Rose

$10.00

Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.

Underwood Wine -- Pinot Gris

$10.00

Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.

SeekOut Hard Seltzer -- Apricot Mango

$6.00

A tangy and bright hard seltzer featuring fresh-pressed clementine and grapefruit. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.

SeekOut Hard Seltzer -- Blackberry lemonade

$6.00

A refreshing Blackberry Lemonade seltzer that is not too sweet. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.

Cocktails TOGO

Margarita Cocktail

$11.00

Our classic FOTM margarita ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree!

Bloody Mary Cocktail

$11.00

Our classic FOTM Bloody Mary, ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree.

John Daly Cocktail

$11.00

A boozy & refreshing Arnold Palmer! Absolut Citron, Cointreau, lemon juice, and sweet tea. 21+, limit 2 per entree.

Pomegranate Whiskey Sour

$11.00

A classic whiskey sour augmented with pomegranate liqueur. Pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree.

Mango Habanero Margarita

$11.00

A new take on our classic FOTM margarita. Made with Habanero infused tequila, and Mango simple syrup. Ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree!

Sides & Addons

Sides of sauce, dressing, queso, and more!
Side Sauce

Side of award winning sauce. $0.75 each.

Side Dressing

Side of housemade dressing. $0.50 each.

Side Aioli

Side of housemade aioli. $0.75 each.

Side Celery

$1.00

Cut fresh daily. Great for dipping.

Side Queso

$3.50

Housemade cheese dip.

Side Marinara

$3.00

Housemade classic marinara.

Ketchup

Fresh Sauces & Dressings

Large Jar Sauce

$9.00

16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

Small Jar Sauce

$5.00

8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

Large Jar Dressing

$9.00

16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

Small Jar Dressing

$5.00

8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

3-Pack Large Jars

$24.00

Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!

Bottled Lime Cilantro

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

Bottled Spicy Peanut

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

Bottled Buffalo Hot

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

3-Pack Bottled Sauce

$18.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- FREMONT LOCATION

Website

Location

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

