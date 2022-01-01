- Home
- /
- Portland
- /
- Northeast Portland
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
62 Reviews
$$
3443 NE 57th Ave
Portland, OR 97213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Featured Items & Specials
Blue Cheese Tender Salad
It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Double Mountain — Dry Cider
Double Mountains flagship cider with juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile.
Meatball Sub
House-made beef & pork meatballs in house marinara, with mozzarella, and pepperoncini peppers, on a french roll. Garnished with parsley, and served with your choice of side.
Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.
Apps & Munchies
Side Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Basket Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Large Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Side Tot
Classic tater tots
Basket Tot
Classic tater tots
Large Tot
Classic tater tots
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).
Sweet Potato Fries
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Tejas Queso
Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.
Pork Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and warm Queso.
Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings
6 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
18 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
24 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
36 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
48 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
100 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
6 PDX Nuggets
Soy protein nuggets
9 PDX Nuggets
Soy protein nuggets
6 Vegan Drums
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
Chicken Tenders
3 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
5 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
7 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
3 Tenders + Fries
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Fresh Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Jamaican Jerk Salad
Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Mandarin Salad
Mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onions. Sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Peanut Tender Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onion. Sesame Ginger vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Tender Salad
It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crunchy romaine, fresh croutons, shaved pecorino. Caesar dressing + lemon wedge.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Sam & Ben's BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Straight Up Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Jerk Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion. Chipotle aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Emma Sandwich
It's back!! Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli. Served on a pub bun.
Kids Meals
Desserts
Pizzas & Calzones
Garlic Knots
Housemade pizza dough tied into knots and doused in garlic butter. Served with marinara or Queso.
Cheese Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella.
Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Margherita Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Aloha Mr. Hand Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple.
Susan's Sausage & Pepper Pie
Red sauce, mozzarella, housemade sausage, mama lil's peppers.
Almost Famous Buffalo Pie
Buffalo Nam sauce + red sauce, mozzarella, topped with green onion and blue cheese crumbles.
Dr. Coznell's Peanut Pie
Spicy Peanut sauce, mozzarella, red onions, topped with cilantro, shredded carrots, and ground peanuts.
El Jefe Pie
El Jefe sauce + red sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos, and blue cheese crumbles. Outrageously spicy. NO RETURNS.
Calzone
Handmade calzones baked with ricotta + mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Fountain Beverages
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Hi-C, Fanta
Iced Tea
Mexican Coke
Classic recipe, made with pure cane sugar. Imported from Mexico.
Topo Chico
Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.
Henry’s Root Beer
A robust sassafrass brew & local tradition for more than century. Portland, OR.
Jarritos -- Pineapple
All natural pineapple flavors, 100% Mexican, 200% delicious. Imported from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Dry Soda -- Vanilla Bean
Bubbly botanical water, independently owned in the PNW. Slightly sweetened with cane sugar. Seattle, WA.
Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Lemon Ginger
A potent combination of ginger and lemon. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.
Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Clear Mind
A chorus of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.
Rogue CBD Seltzer
Bursting with berry and cucumber flavors. 30mg CBD. Newport, OR.
Beer, Wine & Ciders
16oz Draft Pint (Mason Jar)
Pint of FOTM Brewing beer TOGO in a 16oz mason jar!
24oz. Crowler Can
Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!
32oz Growler Fill
We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!
64oz Growler Fill
We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!
24oz. Crowler 4-Pack
Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!
Rainier
Cheap, cold, American lager. 16oz.
Son of Man "Beti" Basque Style Cider
Beti is bright and effervescent, with just a hint of sourness. This vintage has delicious flavors and aromas of green banana and honeydew melon.
Double Mountain — Dry Cider
Double Mountains flagship cider with juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile.
Double Mountain--Old World Perry
2 Towns -- "Made Marion" Cider
A full-bodied cider featuring the crown jewel of Oregon blackberry crops. Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.
Underwood Wine -- Pinot Noir
Grown and canned locally! Delicious. Red. Wine. 375ml can.
Underwood Wine -- Rose
Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.
Underwood Wine -- Pinot Gris
Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.
SeekOut Hard Seltzer -- Apricot Mango
A tangy and bright hard seltzer featuring fresh-pressed clementine and grapefruit. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.
SeekOut Hard Seltzer -- Blackberry lemonade
A refreshing Blackberry Lemonade seltzer that is not too sweet. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.
Cocktails TOGO
Margarita Cocktail
Our classic FOTM margarita ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree!
Bloody Mary Cocktail
Our classic FOTM Bloody Mary, ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree.
John Daly Cocktail
A boozy & refreshing Arnold Palmer! Absolut Citron, Cointreau, lemon juice, and sweet tea. 21+, limit 2 per entree.
Pomegranate Whiskey Sour
A classic whiskey sour augmented with pomegranate liqueur. Pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree.
Mango Habanero Margarita
A new take on our classic FOTM margarita. Made with Habanero infused tequila, and Mango simple syrup. Ready to pour over ice & enjoy! 21+, limit 2 per entree!
Sides & Addons
Fresh Sauces & Dressings
Large Jar Sauce
16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
Small Jar Sauce
8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
Large Jar Dressing
16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
Small Jar Dressing
8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
3-Pack Large Jars
Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!
Bottled Lime Cilantro
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Bottled Spicy Peanut
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Bottled Buffalo Hot
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
3-Pack Bottled Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- FREMONT LOCATION
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland, OR 97213