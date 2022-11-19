Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews

No reviews yet

101 S. Detroit St

LaGrange, IN 46761

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Burger
Bacon Cheesy Burger
Wrangler

Appetizers

Chili Beer Cheese Tots

$9.00

Kitchen Chaos Fries

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings Appetizer

$7.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Queso Loco Waffle Fries

$13.00

Smoked Bacon Cheese Ball App

$7.00

Soft Pretzel Bites w/Beer Cheese

$7.00

Features & Platters

Smoked Meats Platter

$17.00

Burgers

AntiCarb

AntiCarb

$13.00

Bacon Cheesy Burger

$14.00

Bacon's My Jam Burger

$15.00

Beer Cheesinator

$15.00

Fajita Quesadilla Burger

$13.00

Hogamaniac

$18.00

Luau Burger

$17.00

Mozzilla Burger

$15.00
Patty Whack

Patty Whack

$13.00

Pickle Burger

$14.00

Plant-astic Burger

$16.00

Shrooms & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Wrangler

$15.00

Build-Your-Own Burger

$9.00

Sandwiches

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steakhouse Melt

$16.00

Thin sliced steak, smoked mushrooms & onions, swiss, american, steakhouse aioli on parm-crusted bread

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fireside Philly

$15.00

Jacked Up Hot Ham Sammy

$16.00

Life's a Beach Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Sweet & Spicy Pulled Pork

$14.00

The Sledgehammer

$17.00

West Coast Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Wraps

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Wrap

$15.00
Fresco Chicken Wrap

Fresco Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Straight Jacket

$17.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Sides

Dipping Sauce

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cornbread Muffin

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Smoked Baby Potatoes

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Pretzel Twists

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Entrees

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Piggy Mac

$11.00

Smokehouse Pub Mac

$12.00

Salads

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$14.00

Field of Greens

$15.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Hawaiian Salad

$14.00
Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Soups

Today's Soup (bowl)

$4.00

Dessert

Not Yo Mama's Bread Puddin'

Not Yo Mama's Bread Puddin'

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Fireside!

Location

101 S. Detroit St, LaGrange, IN 46761

