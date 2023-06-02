Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Stone Grill & Pizza

380B Franklin ave

Franklin Square, NY 11010

PIZZAS

10 Inch Pizzas (Serves 1-2)

10 Inch Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese, house sauce

10 Inch Margarita Pizza

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil

10 Inch BBQ Pizza

$14.00

BBQ glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Buffalo Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Buffalo Blazed Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Butter Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Butter chicken, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and cream drizzle

10 Inch Fajita Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Fire Fusion Pizza

$16.00

Honey garlic glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and sesame seeds

10 Inch Lahori Pizza

$16.00

Chicken tikka, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, lahori sauce, and cilantro

10 Inch Tikka Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Breaded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and ranch drizzle

10 Inch Chapli Pizza

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Hot Honey Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, bacon, hot honey drizzle, fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil

10 Inch Meat Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

10 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.00

Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Pizzas (Serves 4-5)

18 Inch Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, house sauce

18 Inch Margarita Pizza

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil

18 Inch BBQ Pizza

$28.00

BBQ glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Buffalo Pizza

$28.00

Buffalo glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$28.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Veggie Pizza

$28.00

Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Buffalo Blazed Pizza

$32.00

Buffalo glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Butter Chicken Pizza

$32.00

Butter chicken, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and cream drizzle

18 Inch Fajita Pizza

$32.00

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Fire Fusion Pizza

$32.00

Honey garlic glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and sesame seeds

18 Inch Lahori Pizza

$32.00

Chicken tikka, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, lahori sauce, and cilantro

18 Inch Tikka Lovers Pizza

$32.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$32.00

Breaded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and ranch drizzle

18 Inch Chapli Pizza

$32.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Hot Honey Pizza

$32.00

Pepperoni, bacon, hot honey drizzle, fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil

18 Inch Meat Supreme Pizza

$32.00

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$32.00

Pepperoni, shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$32.00

Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and house sauce

18 Inch Half and Half Pizzas

18 Inch Half and Half Pizza

SALADS

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Classic Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers

Tikka Lovers Salad

$12.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños

PASTAS

Alfredo Pasta

$13.00

Grilled chicken, house alfredo sauce, and Parmesan cheese

Parmesan Pasta

$13.00

Breaded chicken, house sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Penne Alla No Vodka Pasta

$14.00

Grilled chicken, no vodka sauce, and parmesan cheese

Veggie Pasta

$13.00

Alfredo/marinara, onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese

Lahori Pasta

$14.00

Chicken tikka, lahori sauce, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, and Parmesan cheese

Bolognese Pasta

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, house sauce, and Parmesan cheese

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese blend, house sauce

Classic Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, onions, and green peppers

Tikka Lovers Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños

Supreme Quesadilla

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes

RICE PLATTERS

Achari Tikka w/ Rice Platter

$12.00

Achari tikka, onions, and green peppers

Chicken Tikka w/ Rice Platter

$12.00

Chicken tikka, onions, and green peppers

Grilled Chicken w/ Rice Platter

$13.00

Grilled chicken, onions, and green peppers

Tawa Keema Platter

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro

HEROES / WRAPS

Heroes

Chicken Tikka Hero

$12.00

Chicken tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and chipotle sauce

Parmesan Hero

$12.00

Breaded chicken, house sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.00

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and chipotle sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$12.00

Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mayo, and provolone cheese

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Patties, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Chipotle Sauce, Mayo

Achari Tikka Wrap

$12.00

Achari tikka, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green pepper

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$12.00

Chicken tikka, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers

BURGERS / SANDWICHES

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Ketchup

Burger - No Cheese

$8.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo

Classic Burger

$9.00

Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo

Mex Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle sauce

Hot Fire Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sriracha, and mayo

Memphis Sweet Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and honey BBQ

Blaze Burger

$10.00

Spicy beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sriracha

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sammich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, ketchup, and mayo

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chipotle sauce

Crispy Sammich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and ranch

Nashville Spice Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, jalapeños, sriracha, and chipotle sauce

Sweet and Spicy Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, honey BBQ, and chipotle sauce

Hot Honey Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and hot honey

TENDERS / WINGS

Tenders

4 Pcs Tenders

$6.00

7 Pcs Tenders

$10.00

12 Pcs Tenders

$16.00

Wings

4 Pcs Wings

$8.00

7 Pcs Wings

$13.00

12 Pcs Wings

$22.00

SIDES

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

6 pieces, breaded mozzarella cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

6 pcs, breaded jalapeños with cheese

Garlic Knots

$5.00

6 pieces, baked dough, and Italian seasoning

Pizza Rolls

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms

Chicken Roll

$9.00

Breaded chicken, house sauce, and mozzarella

Buffalo Roll

$10.00

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella

Tikka Lovers Roll

$10.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños

Chapli Roll

$10.00

Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes

French Fries

Fries

$3.50

Salted, Cajun, chili lime, or masala

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Melted cheese sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, and cheese

Philly Fries

$10.00

Shaved steak, onions, peppers, and provolone

Tikka Fries

$10.00

Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and cheese

Supreme Fries

$10.00

Ground beef, onions, peppers, and cheese

DESSERTS / BEVERAGES

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$4.00

Classic Falooda

$7.00

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Juice

$1.50

Soda Can

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

CATERING MENU (MUST SCHEDULE AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE)

Pizzas

18 Inch Specialty Pizzas - 4

$110.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE. 4 for $110

18 Inch Cheese Pizzas - 5

$85.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE. 5 for $85

Pastas

Small Alfredo Pasta

$45.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Alfredo Pasta

$85.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Parmigiana Pasta

$45.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Parmigiana Pasta

$85.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Penne No Vodka Pasta

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Penne No Vodka Pasta

$95.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Lahori Pasta

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Lahori Pasta

$95.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Bolognese Pasta

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Bolognese Pasta

$95.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Platters

Small Rice Platter

$30.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Rice Platter

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Chicken Tikka Platter

$45.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Chicken Tikka Platter

$85.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Achari Tikka Platter

$45.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Achari Tikka Platter

$85.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Grilled Chicken Platter

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Grilled Chicken Platter

$95.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Small Tawa Keema Platter

$50.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Large Tawa Keema Platter

$95.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.

Wings

36 Wings

$55.00

PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE. Choice of 3 sauces

