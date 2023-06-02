- Home
Fire Stone Grill & Pizza
No reviews yet
380B Franklin ave
Franklin Square, NY 11010
PIZZAS
10 Inch Pizzas (Serves 1-2)
10 Inch Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, house sauce
10 Inch Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil
10 Inch BBQ Pizza
BBQ glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Buffalo Blazed Pizza
Buffalo glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter chicken, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and cream drizzle
10 Inch Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Fire Fusion Pizza
Honey garlic glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and sesame seeds
10 Inch Lahori Pizza
Chicken tikka, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, lahori sauce, and cilantro
10 Inch Tikka Lovers Pizza
Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Breaded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and ranch drizzle
10 Inch Chapli Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Hot Honey Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, hot honey drizzle, fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil
10 Inch Meat Supreme Pizza
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
10 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Pizzas (Serves 4-5)
18 Inch Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, house sauce
18 Inch Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil
18 Inch BBQ Pizza
BBQ glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo glazed chicken, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Buffalo Blazed Pizza
Buffalo glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Butter Chicken Pizza
Butter chicken, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and cream drizzle
18 Inch Fajita Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Fire Fusion Pizza
Honey garlic glazed chicken, onions, jalapeños, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and sesame seeds
18 Inch Lahori Pizza
Chicken tikka, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, lahori sauce, and cilantro
18 Inch Tikka Lovers Pizza
Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Breaded chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese, house sauce, and ranch drizzle
18 Inch Chapli Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Hot Honey Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, hot honey drizzle, fresh mozzarella, house sauce, and basil
18 Inch Meat Supreme Pizza
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and house sauce
18 Inch Half and Half Pizzas
SALADS
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Classic Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers
Tikka Lovers Salad
Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños
PASTAS
Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken, house alfredo sauce, and Parmesan cheese
Parmesan Pasta
Breaded chicken, house sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Penne Alla No Vodka Pasta
Grilled chicken, no vodka sauce, and parmesan cheese
Veggie Pasta
Alfredo/marinara, onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese
Lahori Pasta
Chicken tikka, lahori sauce, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, and Parmesan cheese
Bolognese Pasta
Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, house sauce, and Parmesan cheese
RICE PLATTERS
Achari Tikka w/ Rice Platter
Achari tikka, onions, and green peppers
Chicken Tikka w/ Rice Platter
Chicken tikka, onions, and green peppers
Grilled Chicken w/ Rice Platter
Grilled chicken, onions, and green peppers
Tawa Keema Platter
Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro
HEROES / WRAPS
Heroes
Chicken Tikka Hero
Chicken tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and chipotle sauce
Parmesan Hero
Breaded chicken, house sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Hero
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and chipotle sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mayo, and provolone cheese
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Veggie Patties, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Chipotle Sauce, Mayo
Achari Tikka Wrap
Achari tikka, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green pepper
Chicken Tikka Wrap
Chicken tikka, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers
BURGERS / SANDWICHES
Burgers
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Ketchup
Burger - No Cheese
Beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo
Classic Burger
Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo
Mex Burger
Beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle sauce
Hot Fire Burger
Beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sriracha, and mayo
Memphis Sweet Burger
Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and honey BBQ
Blaze Burger
Spicy beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sriracha
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sammich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, ketchup, and mayo
Chicken Tikka Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chipotle sauce
Crispy Sammich
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and ranch
Nashville Spice Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, jalapeños, sriracha, and chipotle sauce
Sweet and Spicy Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, honey BBQ, and chipotle sauce
Hot Honey Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and hot honey
TENDERS / WINGS
SIDES
Sides
Pizza Rolls
Veggie Roll
Onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms
Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken, house sauce, and mozzarella
Buffalo Roll
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
Tikka Lovers Roll
Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños
Chapli Roll
Seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes
French Fries
Fries
Salted, Cajun, chili lime, or masala
Cheese Fries
Melted cheese sauce
Loaded Fries
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, and cheese
Philly Fries
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, and provolone
Tikka Fries
Chicken tikka, achari tikka, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and cheese
Supreme Fries
Ground beef, onions, peppers, and cheese
DESSERTS / BEVERAGES
CATERING MENU (MUST SCHEDULE AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE)
Pizzas
Pastas
Small Alfredo Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Alfredo Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Parmigiana Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Parmigiana Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Penne No Vodka Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Penne No Vodka Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Lahori Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Lahori Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Bolognese Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Bolognese Pasta
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Platters
Small Rice Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Rice Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Chicken Tikka Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Chicken Tikka Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Achari Tikka Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Achari Tikka Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Grilled Chicken Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Grilled Chicken Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Small Tawa Keema Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Large Tawa Keema Platter
PLACE ORDER AT LEAST ONE DAY IN ADVANCE.
Call for Open Hours
380B Franklin ave, Franklin Square, NY 11010