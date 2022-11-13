Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flagship Taproom - Windsor

1001 McClelland Drive

Windsor, CA 95492

Popular Items

Lagunitas Hop Water

Non-Alcoholic

Coca-Cola (Can)

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
La Croix

$2.00
Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00
Root Beer (Can)

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Yerba Mate Blackberry Mint

$3.00Out of stock
Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.00
Yerba Mate Classic Gold

$3.00
Yerba Mate Cranberry Pomegranate

$3.00
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.00
Yerba Mate Lima Limon

$3.00
Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$3.00
Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

$3.00Out of stock
Heineken 0.00% Beer

$5.00
Lagunitas IPNA

$5.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00
Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.00

Domestic Bottles/Cans for here

Bud Light

$5.00
Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00
Corona

$5.00
PBR

$5.00

Sabe Moscow Mule

$5.00
Underberg

$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock
White Claw Lemon

$5.00
White Claw Mango

$5.00
White Claw Raspberry

$5.00
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00
White Claw Tangerine

$5.00
White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Wine

Pedroncelli Rosé

$10.00+

Balletto Rosé of Pino Noir

$11.00+

Balletto Teresa's UnOaked Chardonnay

$11.00+

Dark Horse Chardonnay

$9.00+Out of stock

Trecini Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Trecini Merlot

$13.00+

Lesse Fitch Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Pasqua Zin

$9.00+

Tanglewood Brut

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00

Rosè Slushie (Pint Glass)

$12.00

Cider Slushie (Pint Glass)

$10.00

Margarita Slushie (Pint Glass)

$12.00

Mimosa

$20.00+

Crowlers Online

32oz Can of West Coast IPA

$16.00

32oz Crowler of West Coast IPA to go. Offsite consumption only please!

32oz Can of Hazy IPA

$16.00

32oz Crowler of West Coast IPA to go. Offsite consumption only please!

32oz Can of Lager

$14.00

32oz Crowler of Lager to go. Offsite consumption only please!

32oz Can of Hard Cider

$16.00

32oz Crowler of Hard Cider to go. Offsite consumption only please!

32oz Can of Dark Beer

$16.00

32oz Crowler of Dark Beer (Porter/Stout/Amber) to go. Offsite consumption only please!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a local business owned and operated by childhood best friends. We aim to bring great beer, wine, and food to the community in a friendly space. We do weekly Brunch, Trivia, Tap Takeovers and monthly Bingo.  Cheers to a new journey in Windsor and the opening of our 3rd location in Sonoma County!

