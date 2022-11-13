Flagship Taproom - Windsor
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a local business owned and operated by childhood best friends. We aim to bring great beer, wine, and food to the community in a friendly space. We do weekly Brunch, Trivia, Tap Takeovers and monthly Bingo. Cheers to a new journey in Windsor and the opening of our 3rd location in Sonoma County!
Location
1001 McClelland Drive, Windsor, CA 95492
