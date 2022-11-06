Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavour Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

15715 Main Street NE, Suite 101

Duvall, WA 98019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$18.00

roasted san marzano tomatoes, cream, onions, basil, garnished with mini grilled cheese sandwiches

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

golden beets, haricot verts, arugula, niçoise olives, beet vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$16.00

hearts of romaine, shaved Reggiano, buttery focaccia croutons, white anchovy filets, house-made caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, sliced steak tomatoes, basil pistou, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, micro basil

Cheese

Two Cheeses

$15.00

served with apple mostrada, candied pecans, cold pressed olive oil. Reny Picot Smoked Gouda - Spain (cow) smooth, buttery, semi-soft, slightly sweet caramel undertone Fontina - Italy (cow) earthy, mushroom, woody taste, creamy, nutty Edam - Netherlands (cow) semi-hard, slightly salty, nutty Mantoro - Spain (cow) sweet, salty, tangy, slightly nutty

Four Cheeses

$30.00

served with apple mostrada, candied pecans, cold pressed olive oil. Reny Picot Smoked Gouda - Spain (cow) smooth, buttery, semi-soft, slightly sweet caramel undertone Fontina - Italy (cow) earthy, mushroom, woody taste, creamy, nutty Edam - Netherlands (cow) semi-hard, slightly salty, nutty Mantoro - Spain (cow) sweet, salty, tangy, slightly nutty

Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

cucumber, pickled shallots, diced avocados, rosemary croccantini

Brown Butter Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

caramelized onions, bacon lardons, thyme, crispy shallots, balsamic gastrique

Braised Bacon

$20.00

slow braised, deep fried, salsa verde, jicama

Diver Scallops

$18.00

onion soubise, tomato chutney

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$65.00

Prime Filet Mignon, yukon gold potato puree, signature flavour bistro steak sauce, maitre d butter

Pacific Halibut

$55.00

grilled onion, potato brunoise, english peas, tomato confit, seafood consommé

Rack of Lamb

$60.00

pistachio crusted, roasted carrots puree, potato cake, spicy tomato jam, lamb jus

Okanogan Double R Ranch Ribeye

$60.00

yukon gold potato puree, sauteed wild mushrooms, haricot verts, beef jus

Mushroom Risotto

$45.00

wild Mushrooms, truffle oil, asparagus, tomato confit

Troll King Salmon

$60.00

fingerling potatoes, pearl onions, wild mushrooms, truffled pea sauce

Braised Rabbit and Gnocchi

$45.00

slow braised rabbit, cipollini onions, confit tomatoes, house-made potato gnocchi, rabbit jus

Short Rib Stroganoff

$45.00

tender boneless short rib, red onions, wild mushrooms, pappardelle pasta, truffle butter cream sauce

Tuscan White Bean Pappardelle

$40.00

wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach, shaved reggiano

Duck Breast

$60.00

peking duck breast, fresh grilled corn, green garbanzo, red bell peppers, garlic succotash, cherry compote, burgundy reduction

Bar/HH

Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00

jerk marinated beef, sesame seeds, green onions

Pan Roasted Manilla Clams

$20.00

arugula, pickled red onions, creole remoulade, scotch egg

Carribean Wings

$16.00

jumbo gulf prawns, creole seasoning, four cheese creamy grits

Beef Sliders

$16.00

American Kobe wagyu, bibb lettuce, roma tomato, caramelized onions, aioli

Penn Cove Mussels

$20.00

onion soubise, tomato chutney

Street tacos

$16.00

Sides

Side Fry Bread

$4.00

Side Toasted Bread

$4.00

Toasted Bread and Butter

$5.00

Side Potato Puree

$8.00

Side Fingerling Potato

$8.00

Side Veg

$10.00

Truffle Popcorn

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Cheesecake

$12.00

graham cracker crust, cream cheese, lime zest

Pumpkin Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$12.00

vanilla, pumpkin, brioche bread, bourbon cream sauce

Olympic Mountain Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$10.00Out of stock

Makers Mark Bourbon Ice Cream

$14.00

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$14.00

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, madagascar vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

dark chocolate, espresso, orange peel, chocolate ganache, raspberry coulis, fresh fruit

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Caramel Apple Streusel Cake

$14.00

gala apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, caramel sauce, madagascar vanilla ice cream

S'mores Macarons

$12.00Out of stock

graham cracker crumbs, almond flour, milk chocolate, marshmallow fluff

Beignets

$10.00

Dessert Drinks

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Crème De Cacao, Cream

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Crème De Cacao, Cream

Spanish Coffee

$15.00

Rum, Kahlua, Amaretto, Coffee, Cinnamon, Fired Tableside

S’mores Old Fashioned

$15.00

Whiskey, Chocolate Bitters, Cinnamon Syrup, Fudge And Graham Cracker Rim, Toasted Marshmallow Fluff

Sea Salt Caramel White Russian

$14.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Caramel, Cream

Black Forest Cake

$14.00

Nocino Walnut Liqueur, Amaretto, Black Walnut Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Cherry

Spiced Apple Butter Rum

$14.00

Ports/Grappas, Ice Wine

Quinta Das Carvalhas LBV

$15.00

2018 Whidbey Ruby Port

$12.00

Valdouro Ruby Port

$10.00

2019 Inneskillen Riesling Ice Wine

$22.00

Blo Nardini Grappa

$14.00

Zenata Grappa Di Amarone

$16.00

Pedro Ximenex La Cigarrera Sherry

$16.00

Mocktails

The Not Now Mule

$9.00

Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime, Copper Mug, Rocks

Verde-verde

$7.00

Lemon-lime Soda, Fresh Lime Juice, Lime Wedge, Salted Rim, Rocks

The Apple Fell Far

$10.00

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider, Blood Orange Balsamic, Orange Peel, Rocks

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Voss Water

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Common Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Gin Martini

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Vesper Martini

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

French 75

$11.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Liquor

Titos

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Johnny walker black

$16.00

Casa Draagones

$20.00

Baileys

$12.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Willett Bourbon

$20.00

Bardstown Bourbon

$25.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$20.00

JP Trodden

$15.00

Skip Rock Vodka

$14.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$10.00

Oola Gin

$14.00

Beer

IPA

$7.00

Pilsner

$7.00

Porter

$7.00

Open

Corkage

$35.00

Layman's Corkage

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15715 Main Street NE, Suite 101, Duvall, WA 98019

Directions

