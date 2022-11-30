Flipping Bird 4322 Tweedy Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4322 Tweedy Blvd, South gate, CA 90280
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tamaleria Maria's - 3871 E Imperial Hwy
No Reviews
3871 E Imperial Hwy Lynwood, CA 90262
View restaurant
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
No Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South gate
WaBa Grill - WG0078 - South Gate (Santa Ana)
4.4 • 211
2647 Santa Ana St. South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0053 - South Gate (Tweedy)
4.4 • 211
4181 Tweedy Blvd. #101 South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0268 - South Gate (Garfield)
4.4 • 211
10840 Garfield Avenue #102 South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant
More near South gate