A map showing the location of Flipping Bird 4322 Tweedy BlvdView gallery

Flipping Bird 4322 Tweedy Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4322 Tweedy Blvd

South gate, CA 90280

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

#1 2 Tenders & Fries

$11.99

All tenders served with buttered Texas toast, pickles and flippin’ sauce

#2 2 Sliders & Fries

$13.99

All sliders served with slaw, pickles and flippin’ sauce

#3 1 Tender 1 Slider & Fries

$12.99

All tenders served with buttered Texas toast, pickles and flippin’ sauce & all sliders served with slaw, pickles and flippin’ sauce

Single Tender

$4.59

Served with buttered Texas toast, pickles and flippin’ sauce

Single Slider

$6.69

All sliders served with slaw, pickles and flippin’ sauce

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast, Flippin' sauce, American cheese, butter

Smashville Fries

$15.99

2 chopped tenders loaded with flipping sauce, cheese sauce, slaw & pickles

25 Tenders

$99.99

Served with Flippin' sauce

50 Tenders

$187.99

Served with Flippin' sauce

75 Tenders

$269.29

Served with Flippin' sauce

100 Tenders

$349.99

Served with Flippin' sauce

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Awesome Slaw

$3.49

Side of Flippin' Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Mountain Dew

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4322 Tweedy Blvd, South gate, CA 90280

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

milk+cookies
orange star5.0 • 78
4331 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Tamaleria Maria's - 3871 E Imperial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3871 E Imperial Hwy Lynwood, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Lynwood
orange star4.5 • 3,318
3220 E IMPERIAL HWY LYNWOOD, CA 90262
View restaurantnext
Eatgud Cafe
orange star4.3 • 932
3008 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Macrofit Coffee Bar - Located Inside Madhouse Gym
orange starNo Reviews
4901 Patata Street Cudahy, CA 90201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South gate

Tacos Gavilan - South Gate
orange star4.4 • 950
5800 FIRESTONE BLVD SOUTH GATE, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Eatgud Cafe
orange star4.3 • 932
3008 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0078 - South Gate (Santa Ana)
orange star4.4 • 211
2647 Santa Ana St. South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0053 - South Gate (Tweedy)
orange star4.4 • 211
4181 Tweedy Blvd. #101 South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0268 - South Gate (Garfield)
orange star4.4 • 211
10840 Garfield Avenue #102 South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
milk+cookies
orange star5.0 • 78
4331 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South gate
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston