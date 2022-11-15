Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Fomu Fenway

review star

No reviews yet

140 Brookline Ave

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

Pints

Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

Cold Brew

$12.00

Grasshopper Pie

$12.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate Cookie Dough

$12.00

Cookies + Cream

$12.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$12.00

Birthday Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Flavor (check social or call)

$12.00

Toppings

Jar Hot Fudge

$9.00

8 oz. Candy Covered Chocolate Peanuts

$7.00

8 oz. All Natural Rainbow Sprinkles

$7.00

8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles

$7.00

8 oz. Vegan Gummy Bears

$7.00

8 oz. Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumble

$7.00

16 oz. Cookie Dō

$10.00

Novelties

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

Seasonal Ice Cream Bar

$7.50

Ice Cream Cakes

All cakes are handmade with a combination of ice cream and house made baked goodies. Available in 6” and 8” sizes. *NO CUSTOMIZATIONS AVAILABLE **ALL SALES FINAL. No Refunds.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"

$46.95

Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"

$59.95

Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

$46.95

Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"

$59.95

Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"

$46.95

Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains soy, peanuts, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"

$59.95

Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains peanuts, soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Confetti Cake- 6"

$46.95

Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Confetti Cake- 8"

$59.95

Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Baked Goods

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie- 3 pack

$9.00

Magic Bars- 3 pack

$10.00

Sundae Packs

Includes your choice of pints, toppings, a scoop and insulated bag

Sundae Pack for 5

$50.00

Sundae Pack for 10

$95.00

Sundae Pack for 25

$235.00

Sundae Pack for 50

$450.00

Gift Cards + Merch

Amazing Vegan Ice Cream Cookbook

$21.00

Birthday Candles

$4.00

Stainless Steel Straw

$3.00

Disposable Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

SMALL Insulated FoMu Bag

$4.00

LARGE Insulated Bag

$9.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Cake Topper

$12.00

Choice of Cake Topper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years! Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!

Location

140 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

Gallery
Fomu image
BG pic
Main pic

Map
