Dessert & Ice Cream
Fomu Fenway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years! Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!
Location
140 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery