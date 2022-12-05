Restaurant header imageView gallery

FORT RAMSAY CORNER STORE
8317 Jim Ramsay Rd

No reviews yet

8317 Jim Ramsay Rd

Vancleave, MS 39565

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken
Shrimp PoBoy
Philly Cheese Steak PoBoy

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$4.59+
BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$3.99+
Club

Club

$6.99

Turkey Ham & Bacon on your choice of Bread. Dress it the way you want!

BLT

BLT

$4.99

Bacon Lettuce Tomato on your Choice of Bread

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$4.89+
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$4.89+
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.89+

Breakfast

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$5.89

Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken, Or Spicy Chicken with Egg and Cheese

French Toast Sandwich

$5.89

Your Choice Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken, or Spicy Chicken with Egg and Cheese.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$5.99
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Plates

Hamburger Steak & Gravy

Hamburger Steak & Gravy

$9.99

Hamburger Steak Coverd with Sauted Onions & Brown Gravy, Two sides, and your choice of Bread.

Fried Pork Chop & Gravy

Fried Pork Chop & Gravy

$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken & Gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken & Gravy

$9.99
Catfish

Catfish

$12.98
Crab Cakes (3)

Crab Cakes (3)

$12.98
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.98

Kids Table

Chicken Nuggets (5)

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$4.99
Chicken Tender (1)

Chicken Tender (1)

$4.99
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99
P&J Sandwich

P&J Sandwich

$4.99

Side Items

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$2.89+
Rice & Gravy

Rice & Gravy

$2.89+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.89+
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$2.99+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.89+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.89+
Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$2.89+
Potato Wedge

Potato Wedge

$2.89+
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$2.89+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$2.89
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.89+

Fun Foods

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.99
Jalapeno & Cheese Corn Dog

Jalapeno & Cheese Corn Dog

$1.99
Pizza Stick

Pizza Stick

$1.89
Cajun Fried Meat Pie

Cajun Fried Meat Pie

$2.99
Chicken & Cheese Crispito

Chicken & Cheese Crispito

$1.89
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$2.99
Boudin & Cheese Egg Rolls (2)

Boudin & Cheese Egg Rolls (2)

$3.60
Pork Egg Rolls (2)

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$3.60
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls (2)

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls (2)

$3.60Out of stock

Chicken Tender Box

2pc Tender

2pc Tender

$5.89
3pc Tender

3pc Tender

$6.29
4pc Tender

4pc Tender

$7.29
5pc Tender

5pc Tender

$7.89
6pc Tender

6pc Tender

$8.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$3.89+
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$4.99+

Chili Cheese Burger

$4.99+
Pizza Buger

Pizza Buger

$4.89+
Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$6.99+
Double Bacon Cheese Burger

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.99+

PoBoys

Turkey & Cheese PoBoy

Turkey & Cheese PoBoy

$9.99
Ham & Cheese PoBoy

Ham & Cheese PoBoy

$9.99
Roast Beef & Gravy PoBoy

Roast Beef & Gravy PoBoy

$10.99
Cheese Burger PoBoy

Cheese Burger PoBoy

$9.99

Pizza Burger PoBoy

$9.99

Pizza Burger comes with Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, and Cheese.

Chili Cheese Burger PoBoy

$9.99
Club PoBoy

Club PoBoy

$9.99

Club PoBoy Has Turkey, Ham, and Bacon and dressed the way you like.

Pulled Pork PoBoy

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak PoBoy

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak has grilled onions and bell peppers and dressed the way you like!

Catfish PoBoy

Catfish PoBoy

$11.99
Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$11.99
Crab PoBoy

Crab PoBoy

$11.99
Meatball & Cheese PoBoy

Meatball & Cheese PoBoy

$9.99
Chicken PoBoy

Chicken PoBoy

$9.99

Your Choice of Crispy Chicken, Spicy Chicken, or Grilled Chicken

MilkShakes

Milkshake

Milkshake

$2.99+
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8317 Jim Ramsay Rd, Vancleave, MS 39565

Directions

