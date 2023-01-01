Foster 39 Roslyn Ave
No reviews yet
39 Roslyn Ave
Sea Cliff, NY 11579
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Oysters East Coast 6 pcs
$18.00
Oysters West Coast 6 pcs
$21.00
Fresh Littlenecks 6pcs
$10.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$20.00
Oysters Motoyaki
$17.00
Marrow Bones
$25.00
Meatballs
$16.00
Gambas
$24.00
Coal Roasted Octopus
$24.00
Gnudis
$22.00
Tako Yaki
$18.00
Calamari
$18.00
Sea Bream Ceviche
$18.00
Miso Eggplant
$14.00
Matzo Ball Soup
$15.00
Latkes
$11.00
Pastas
Entrees
Scallops
$35.00
Veracruz
$36.00
Steelhead
$35.00
Burger
$22.00
Elk Osso Buco
$45.00
Steak Frites
$58.00
NY Strip Steak
$45.00
Pork Chop
$36.00
Fried Chicken
$29.00
45-day Dry Age Ribeye
$120.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs
$80.00
Surf & Turf
$190.00
Seafood Stew
$30.00
Farroto with Short Ribs
$34.00
Farroto Veg
$18.00
Bavette Steak
$40.00
Sides
Desserts
Kids Options
Cocktails
Wine
Kettmeir PG
$16.00
Te Pa Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Subsoil Chard
$15.00
VieVite Rose
$17.00
Riva Leone Gavi
$13.00
Vivier Gaps Crown Chardonnay
$145.00
Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay
$50.00
Mannequin Orin Swift Chardonnay
$105.00
Groth Sauvignon Blanc
$75.00
Gehricke Chardonnay
$68.00
Sawtooth Rielsing
$48.00
Do Ferriero Albarino
$65.00
Gaba do Xil Godello
$70.00
Domaine Marc Morey Chassagne Montrachet
$240.00
Pierre Riffault Sancerre
$68.00
Domaines Herbauges Muscadet
$45.00
Kettmier PG Bottle
$72.00
Te Pa Sauv Blanc Bottle
$67.00
Subsoil Chard Bottle
$67.00
Riva Leone Gavi Bottle
$58.00
VieVite Rose Bottle
$76.00
Castello Monaci Petraluce Verdeca
$50.00
Ronchi Pietro Friulano
$45.00
Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio
$85.00
Casalfarneto Verdicchio
$48.00
Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino
$58.00
La Follette Pinot Noir
$18.00
Sean Minor Cabernet
$16.00
Ugalde Rioja
$15.00
Trivento Golden Malbec
$15.00
Rebellious Red Blend
$17.00
Domaine Vallot Cotes du Rhone
$17.00
Valori Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
$13.00
Campo al Mare Supertuscan
$20.00
Hess Allomi Cab
$100.00
Silver Oak Cab
$175.00
Far Niente Cab
$280.00
Fisher Coach Insignia Cab
$220.00
Barnard Griffin Cab
$55.00
Janiuk Cab
$90.00
Maverick Ranches Cab
$60.00
Gehricke Knights Valley Cab
$94.00
Enroute Pinot Noir
$165.00
Maritana Pinot Noir
$118.00
Ken Wright Pinot Noir
$75.00
Etude Pinot Noir
$90.00
8 Years in the Dessert Zin Blend
$120.00
The Pairing Cab Blend
$70.00
Barlow Merlot
$78.00
Voix de la Vigne Cab Franc
$88.00
Argiano NC Toscana Rosso
$52.00
Nino Negri Inferno Nebbiolo
$48.00
Tenuta San Guida Guidalberta
$165.00
Donatella Cinelli Brunello
$160.00
Rivetto Del Comune Serralunga Barolo
$155.00
Ferrero Pepita Toscana Rosso
$66.00
Vigneti La Selvanella Chianti Classico Ris
$80.00
Farina Amarone della Valp Classico
$120.00
Tenuta Rapitala Nero d'Avola
$50.00
Castello Monaci Piluna Primitivo
$45.00
Casali Barone Barolo
$98.00
Corte Rugolin Valp Ripasso
$74.00
Rodolfo Cosini Brunello
$126.00
Louis Jadot Santenay
$86.00
Chateau Cantenac Brown Margaux
$200.00
Chateau la Nerthe Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$175.00
Domaine Bott St. Joseph
$135.00
Domaine Clos Chapelle Beaune
$150.00
Lafleur Grandtour Malbec
$45.00
Costers del Priorat Pissarres Priorat
$75.00
Vina Sastre Roble Ribera del Duero
$68.00
Vinas Viejas de Pegaso Garnacha Zeta
$65.00
Trivento Malbec Bottle
$67.00
La Follette PN Bottle
$80.00
Campo Supertuscan Bottle
$88.00
Bodegas Ugalde Rioja Bottle
$67.00
Valori Montepulciano Bottle
$58.00
Domaine Vallot Cotes du Rhone Bottle
$67.00
Sean Minor Cabernet Bottle
$72.00
Rebellios Red Blend Bottle
$67.00
Osmote Pet Nat
$16.00
Avinyo Cava
$15.00
Luca Paretti Prosecco
$12.00
Champagne
$25.00
Avinyo Cava Brut
$55.00
Duval LeRoy Champagne
$98.00
Liquor
Diplomatico
$17.00
Goslings
$12.00
Meyers
$12.00
Ron Zacapa
$20.00
Mount Gay
$14.00
Santa Teresa 1796
$18.00
Plantation Pineapple Rum
$14.00
Bacardi Light
$12.00
Avua Prata
$16.00
Avua Amburana
$16.00
Leblon
$14.00
Beefeater
$13.00
Boodles
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Roku Gin
$14.00
Uncle Vals
$12.00
Dewars
$13.00
JW Red
$13.00
JW Black
$14.00
Compass Box
$16.00+
Chivas
$15.00
Cutty Sark
$14.00
Famous Grouse
$14.00
Jamesons
$11.00
Bushmills
$11.00
Seagrams 7
$11.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Don Julio
$15.00+
Casamigos
$13.00+
Don Julio 42
$45.00
Reserva de la Familia
$16.00
Clase Azul
$19.00+
Partida
$15.00+
Patron Silver
$12.00
Herradura Silver
$13.00
Tres Generaciones Repo
$13.00
Basil Haydens
$14.00
Knob Creek 9yr
$13.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00
Woodford Res Bourbon
$13.00
Blantons
$16.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Dickel Bourbon
$13.00
Michters Bourbon
$14.00
Weller Reserve
$16.00
Weller 12 yr
$18.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Stagg Bourbon
$17.00
Brothers Bond
$13.00
HW Campfire
$13.00
Noahs Mill
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
Kamiki
$16.00
Suntory
$14.00
Kikori
$14.00
Shibui
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$13.00
Woodford Rye
$13.00
Michters Rye
$14.00
Sazerac Rye
$14.00
Old Overholt Bonded Rye
$11.00
Dickel Rye
$12.00
Peerless Rye
$18.00
Kentucky Owl Rye
$20.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Chopin
$15.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Titos
$12.00
Bison Grass Vodka
$13.00
Reyka
$13.00
Wodka
$9.00
Macallan 18
$18.00
Macallan 12
$15.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
Glennfiddich 12
$16.00
Balvenie
$25.00+
Talisker
$10.00
Ardberg 10
$10.00
Macallan Estate
$26.00
Glenfiddich Grand Cru
$25.00
Lismore 18 yr
$17.00
Highland Park
$16.00
Monkey Shoulder
$16.00
Ben Riach 10yr
$14.00
Carpano Antica
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Amaro Montenegro
$10.00
Amaro Cio Ciaro
$10.00
Zucca Rabarbaro
$10.00
Byrhh
$10.00
Bonal
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Cynar
$10.00
Ramazotti Amaro
$10.00
Amaro Nonino
$12.00
Amaro Lucano
$12.00
Taylor Fladgate 10 yr
$11.00
Taylor Fladgate 20 yr
$14.00
Fonseca Bin 27
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Del Maguey
$15.00+
Banhez Mezcal
$15.00
los Siete Misterios
$13.00
Remy VSOP
$12.00
Beer
Bells 2 Hearted
$8.00
Bells Amber
$8.00
Narragansett Light
$7.00
Allagash Wheat
$8.00
Capt Lawrence Clearwater Kolsch
$8.00
Barrier Kings Lager
$10.00
Barrier Shadows & Dust IPA
$13.00
Infinite Machine Pilsner
$11.00
Industrial Arts Wrench IPA
$11.00
Voodoo Ranger Juice Power
$8.00
Hitachino White Ale
$14.00
Singlecut Cowbell Choc Milk Stout
$13.00
Aslin Volcano Sauce Sour Ale
$12.00
Athletic Brewing Non Alcholic IPA
$7.00
Doc's Hard Apple Cider
$8.00
Hudson North Ski Trip Hazy Cider
$8.00
Heineken
$7.00
Non Alcoholic
Coffee
BRUNCH FAMILY STYLE
PLATTERS
CHEF TASTING MENU
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fostering Community through Food and Drink
Location
39 Roslyn Ave, Sea Cliff, NY 11579
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sea Cliff
More near Sea Cliff
Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Glen Head
No reviews yet
Port Washington
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Great Neck
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.