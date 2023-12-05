- Home
491 Reviews
$$
101 Main St Ste B
East Jordan, MI 49727
DRINKS
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
FOOD MENU
Bar Snacks
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, Roasted “Iron Corn”, mozzarella & provolone blend, and boom boom sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream on side
- Foundry Wings
All-natural and raised without antibiotics jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce.
- Garlic Cheese Curds$5.00
Real Wisconsin cheese, hand battered in a garlic fresh parsley breadcrumb, and deep fried for a warm buttery crunch
- Molten Beer Cheese Sliders$18.50
Three DAMMM good patties, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, bacon jam, white cheddar, and beer cheese on a toasted pretzel bun
- Pierogi$14.00
- Pig Iron Fries$14.00
Smoked pulled pork, three cheese sauce, scallions, roasted red peppers, sliced jalapeños, and boom boom sauce served over crispy fries
- Pretzel Bites$5.00
Warm pretzel bites served with beer cheese.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip garnished with green onions and served with pita wedges
- Street Tacos
Flour shell, pickled red onion, house slaw, Roasted “Iron Corn” and chili lime mayo with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Sweet Chipotle Cauliflower$5.00
Lightly breaded cauliflower deep fried and tossed in a sweet chipotle pepper BBQ sauce
Fresh Greens
- BBQ Ranch Salad$15.00
Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, avocado, crispy onions, Roasted “Iron Corn”, and tortilla crumb tossed in our very own house BBQ ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, sweet crouton crumb, shaved Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
- EJ Backyard Wedge Salad$14.00
A delicious wedge salad topped with pickled onions, crumbled feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, and pesto ranch. Glazed with maple balsamic
- Traverse City Cherry Salad$15.50
Blended greens, local dried cherries, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese served with house made sweet cherry vinaigrette dressing on the side
- Homecoming SpecOut of stock
Handcrafted Flatbreads
- Sweet Basil
Flatbread crust, red sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella & provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, fire-roasted artichoke, cherry tomatoes, fire roasted chicken, and fresh basil
- Margharita
Flatbread crust, basil pesto, mozzarella & provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
- Nothing But the Meat
Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and capicola
- BBQ BLU Chicken
Flatbread crust, BBQ sauce, fire roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, scallions, and blue cheese crumble
- EJ Sicilian
Call it the best dammm pizza you’ll ever have! Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, capicola, Italian sausage, fresh spinach, red onion, and red pepper flake
- Just the Cheese
Flatbread crust, Red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese
- Just the Pepperoni
Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni
Crafted Sandwiches
- Cali BLT$15.00
Michigan sourdough topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, and sliced avocado. Served with house fries
- Cowboy Chicken$16.00
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast tossed in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and housemade BBQ ranch. Served with house fries.
- Crispy Two Hearted Cod$16.00
Beer battered cod on a brioche bun topped with tomatoes, house slaw, lettuce, pickles, and garlic aioli. Served with a side of tartar sauce and fries
- DA Reuben$17.00
Reuben stacked high with corned beef, white cheddar, sauerkraut and crispy onions smothered in golden sauce
- Grease Monkey Grilled Cheese$16.00
Sourdough topped with white cheddar, mozzarella & provolone blend, mac 'n cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, and sweet dried cherries. Weird, right? But delicious! Served with house fries
- Hot Honey Chicken$14.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, hot honey sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house fries
- Popeye's Choice$19.50
Creamy pesto chicken topped with avocado, white cheddar, tomato, and spinach layered on two toasted pitas. Served with house fries
- Ultimate Steak Melt$17.00
This steak will "MELT" your heart! Topped with caramelized onions, white cheddar, and our very own "Ooo Sauce". Served with au jus and house fries
- Cubano$17.50
Garlic Toasted Cubano. pickles, Hatfield ham, pork belly, havarti cheese, yellow mustard. served with fries.
- Pulled Pork sandwich$14.00Out of stock
Pulled pork on a brioche bun with pickles, house bbq pulled pork, coleslaw, served with cottage fries.
DAMMM GOOD BURGERS
- Iron Worker Burger$21.00
Double burger for the inner ironworker, topped with caramelized onion, pickle, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, and bacon
- The Bronco$17.00
Brisket blend patty loaded with crispy onions, mac 'n cheese, bacon, and our Original BBQ Sauce
- The Black Bean$17.00
Black bean burger, sliced avocado, Roasted “Iron Corn”, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and boom boom sauce with a touch of heat
- Spicy JAMMM$18.00
DAMMM GOOD Burger for the morning lovers! Half pound patty topped with sweet jalapeño bacon JAAAM, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns, and a fried egg
- Foundry Classic$15.00
8oz tri-blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Crafted Entrees
- Chicken & Waffles$17.50
Fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and crumbled cherrywood bacon served with maple syrup.
- Foreman's Catch$23.00
Beer battered cod served with a side of slaw and house fries.
- Foundry Mac$21.00
Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, crispy chicken, red pepper, fresh spinach, smoked bacon, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumble
- Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
6oz Korean glazed Atlantic salmon, white & red quinoa, kale, green garbanzo bean, and broccolini
- Pork Ribeye$22.00
10 oz Pork Ribeye topped with a sauteed onion bacon Fuji apple compote Jack Daniels butter sauce Served with Roast works baby potatoes and craft veggies
- Tenders$15.00
Crispy chicken tenders plated with house fries
Foundry Sides
Desserts
- Salted Caramel Brownie$10.00
The chewy edges and moist fudgy center deliver a DAMMM GOOD brownie experience. Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, and topped with candied walnuts and caramel drizzle
- Sweet Skillet$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge.
Kids
Ribeye Chili
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come and Experience the Ultimate Craft where Great People + Great Food = One DAMMM GOOD time!
101 Main St Ste B, East Jordan, MI 49727