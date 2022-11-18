  • Home
  • /
  • Appleton
  • /
  • Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall - 4301 W Wisconsin Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall 4301 W Wisconsin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4301 W Wisconsin Ave

Appleton, WI 54913

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ORIGINAL CRUNCH TENDERS
CRUNCH WRAP
BAM BAM SHRIMP

APPETIZERS

ORIGINAL CRUNCH TENDERS

$13.00

Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders and sweet mustard brew sauce served with choice of fries or our BAM BAM MASHED POTATOES (add $.50)

BAM BAM SHRIMP

$16.00

Hand breaded shrimp tossed in our signature bam bam sauce

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$13.00

Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany served with beer cheese dip

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed edamame with sea salt

FIRE ROASTED NACHOS

$15.00

Smoked pulled chicken, queso blanco dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime cream

HOUSE-MADE POTATO CHIPS

$8.00

House-made potato chips served with ranch dip

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

served with chipotle ranch

QUESADILLA

$14.00

Blackened chicken, cheese blend, fajita seasoned peppers, onions, and mushrooms, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

Baked spinach and artichoke dip with chips and veggies

FIRE WINGS

$11.00+

Memphis Blü BBQ Sauce or Frank’s Buffalo Sauce (unable to set on fire for carryout)

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

White cheddar Kaufhold’s Kurds from Ellsworth, WI served with ranch dressing

SOUP & SALAD

FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

$4.00+

Served with Cheese and Sour Cream

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, eggs, house-made croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

CRUNCH CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce

SW CHIX SALAD

$17.00

Blackened chicken, mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, corn tortilla topping and chipotle ranch

APPLE CRAN SALAD

$17.00+

Grilled chicken, kale and spinach mix, cranberry, red apple, bacon, feta, walnut, and a homemade apple dijon vinaigrette

SESAME SALMON SALAD

$22.00

Sesame Seared Salmon, Spinah Kale Blend, Carrot, Green onions, w/ Soy Ginger Garlic Vinaigrette

SMALL CEASAR

$4.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

SANDWICHES

ELK BURGER

$17.00

New Zealand Free Range Elk combined with flavorful Beef Brisket, seasoned and grilled with venison & pork bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato on a Kaiser Roll.

BAM BAM SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Hand-breaded shrimp, greens, black bean corn salsa, cheese blend, and bam bam sauce, served on flour tortillas

SHRIMP PO BOY SAND

$18.00

Creole Shrimp Salad in a New England split top brioche bun

BEER CHEESE STEAKBURGER

$16.00

Ground beef steakburger topped with bacon, beer cheese sauce, and mixed greens, on a pretzel bun

CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Blackened chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, spicy sour cream, and black bean corn salsa.

CHICKEN SANDWICH - CRISPY OR GRILLED

$15.00+

Grilled or hand breaded chicken, pickles, and cayenne aioli, served on a Kaiser roll

CRUNCH WRAP

$15.00

Crunch chicken tenders, greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and ranch dressing, served in a tomato basil wrap

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

Light and crispy fried haddock served on a toasted kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato and avocado, topped with a tangy sour cream sauce.

FOX RIVER STEAKBURGER

$16.00+

Ground beef steak burger, mixed greens, tomato, and onion, on a Kaiser roll

FRENCH DIP BRISKET

$15.00

Pulled beef brisket on a soft roll, served with au jus

GRILLED CHEESE WITH BACON

$14.00

Toasted sourdough with Cheddar, Pepper Jack and crispy bacon

CHICKEN STREET TACOS

$16.00

Honey chipotle marinated chicken, BLT slaw, and cilantro lime cream, served on flour tortillas

CHILI SALMON TACOS

$16.00

Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas

SIGNATURE

CHICKEN MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$19.00

Baked apple Dijon chicken served over butter and garlic mashed potatoes with a white wine mushroom sauce

BLACKENED CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta, blackened chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Cajun style tortilla strips

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$18.00

Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles, maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip

VEGETARIAN ORANGE CHICKEN

$18.00

Meatless breaded chicken with our house made orange and ginger sauce over brown rice, quinoa, green peppers, onion, shredded carrots and a grilled orange slice.

HONEY SALMON

$26.00

Seared salmon with our Memphis BBQ Rub, mushroom and caramelized onion risotto over a honey dijon sauce with fried green onion

SCOTTISH ALE FISH AND CHIPS

$22.00

Marble Eye Scottish Ale battered cod, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

STEAK AND FRITS

$26.00

Seared Sirloin topped with tomato, mushroom and broccoli, served with Parmesan fries and drizzled with rosemary oil

DESSERT

HAZELNUT CHOCOLATE FLUTE

$9.00

Smooth hazelnut gelato swirled with rich chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CRUNCH (GF)

$9.00Out of stock

a flourless chocolate almond cake with crunchy chopped hazelnuts, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$7.00

BIG COOKIE SKILLET

$7.00

TRIPLE CHOC CAKE

$8.00

GREEN APPLE MOUSSEE CAKE

$8.00

PIZZA

10" MARGHERITA

$13.00+

Herb oil, WI Brick Cheese, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

10" J'S FAV

$15.00+

Red sauce, WI Brick Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms

10 " 4 MEATLOVERS

$15.00+

Red sauce, WI Brick Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon

10" MANGO HAB CHICKEN

$15.00+

Chicken, Mango, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Mango Habanero Sweet Sauce

10" THAI CHICKEN

$15.00+

Thai peanut sauce, WI Brick cheese, chicken, carrots, cilantro, and pistachios

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00+

Red sauce, WI Brick Cheese

14" MARGHERITA

$20.00

14" J'S FAV

$24.00

14" 4 MEATLOVERS

$24.00

14" MANGO HAB CHICKEN

$24.00

14" THAI CHICKEN

$24.00

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$19.00

MERCHANDISE

MUG CLUB

$40.00

COOKING

HATS

SHIRTS

WEATHER WEAR

LOGO

EMPTY GROWLER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54913

Directions

Gallery
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shop Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5015 W Greenville Drive Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3025 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Cinder's Charcoal Grille - W Wisconsin Ave
orange star3.6 • 300
2369 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 713
2107 N Richmond St Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
orange starNo Reviews
2107 North Richmond Street Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston