Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall 4301 W Wisconsin Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54913
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
No Reviews
3025 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurant
Cinder's Charcoal Grille - W Wisconsin Ave
3.6 • 300
2369 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Appleton
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant