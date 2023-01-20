  • Home
  Osorio's Latin Fusion*** - 1910 North Casaloma Drive
Osorio's Latin Fusion*** 1910 North Casaloma Drive

No reviews yet

1910 North Casaloma Drive

Appleton, WI 54913

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenderloin Brochetas (Kabobs)

Hijos

Kids Grilled Fish Wrap

$8.00

Flour Tortilla | Whitefish | Lettuce | Cheese | Ranch

Kids Shrimp Skewers

$10.00

GF 2 Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

GF Panko-crusted Chicken Strips | Cotija Ranch

Kids 'Dilla Dog

$6.00

1/4 pound Beef Hot Dog | Flour Tortilla | Melty Cheese

Kids Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla | Ground Beef | Pico | Pickles

Kids Chili Dog 'Dilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla | Melty Cheese | Beef & Bean Chili | Beef Hot Dog

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

V Flour Tortilla | Melty Cheese | Optional Protein Add On

Kids Taco

$5.00

GF Corn Tortilla | Lettuce | Cheese | Protein Choice

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Penne Noodles | Simple Tomato Sauce | Ground Beef

Kids Snack Plate

$14.00

GF V Hard Boiled Egg | Carrots & Ranch | Mandarin Oranges

Dessert

Margarita-Misu

$8.00

V Marias Cookies | Lime | Cream Cheese | Lime Zest

Latina-Misu

$8.00

V Chocolate Marias Cookies | Dulce de Leche | Cream Cheese | Coffee | Cocoa

Corriander Flan

$7.00

GF V | Corriander | Baked Custard

Orange Cake

$7.00

V Orange Sponge Cake | Gran Gala Sauce

Avocado Creme Brulee

$9.00

GF V Avocado | Baked Custard | Sugar Crust

Cheesecake of the Month

$8.00

V Homemade Cheesecake | Rotating Flavor

Specials

Tenderloin Brochetas (Kabobs)

$26.00

Tenderloin | Red Pepper | Green Pepper | Shallot | Mushroom | Fresh Herb Chimichurri

Basil Sea Bass

$36.00

Gluten Free Hand-cut Chilean Sea Bass | Tomato | Caper | Basil Butter Cream Sauce

Lobster Pasta

$36.00

Lobster Claws | Cheese Tortellini | Red Pepper | Spinach | Tomato Cream Sauce | Garlic Bread

Sea Bass Espárrago

$38.00

Gluten Free Hand-cut Chilean Sea Bass | Asparagus Prosciutto Cream Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creative Cuisine & Lively Libations with a Latin Flair!

Website

Location

1910 North Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913

Directions

