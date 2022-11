Frigo Foods - Springfield

Thanksgiving Boneless Breast Feast (Serves 10-12)

$289.00

**All orders must be placed by Monday, November 21st and picked up by Wednesday, November 23rd at 4 PM - Please specify your pick up time in "Edit Order for Pickup" Prompt if you can! Thank you!!** Stuffed or Unstuffed Boneless Turkey Breast Each Feast Comes with: - Homemade Sausage Stuffing with Herbs, Onions, Celery & Carrots - Cranberry Sauce - Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Roasted Butternut Squash with Brown Sugar - Fresh Turkey Gravy - Fresh Baked Rolls - Choice of One Pie (Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan, Chocolate Cream)