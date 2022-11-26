Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Lion Brewing

1500 Main Street

Springfield, MA 01103

Order Again

Popular Items

Armory Truffle Frites
Hall of Fame Wings
Highbrow Sticky Ribs

Small Plates

Chips & Pico & Queso

$6.00

Chopped Wedge Salad

$13.00

Hall of Fame Wings

$13.00+

Carrot Sticks / danish bleu cheese dressing Sub Tofu No Charge

Boomer's Nachos

$13.00

In house fried Mi Tierra tortillas / pico de gallo / lime sour cream / avocado / Carnitas / queso fondito / pickled onion / jalapenos / chives

House Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Pepper's Sliders

$13.00

Highbrow Sticky Ribs

$13.00+

Pork ribs / Asian Glaze / toasted sesame seed Sub tofu no charge

Armory Truffle Frites

$12.00

Shoestring fries / white truffle oil / parmesan / herbs / roasted garlic aioli

Heavy Plates

Downtown Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer + tempura dipped day boat Chatham Cod / shoestring fries / cajun coleslaw / tarter sauce / lemon

Seuss' Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Campanelle pasta / White Lion Ale / cheese blend / garlic / herbs / cheese cracker crust

ThunderBoom Burger

$15.00

Prime grade black angus burger / Bibb lettuce / thick tomato / shaved red onion / black label bacon / roasted garlic aiolo / White Lion beer mustard /sesame seed bun / shoestring fries

Birthplace Tacos

$15.00

Shredded beef short rib / Mi Tierra corn tortillas / chopped slaw / pico de gallo / lime sour cream / avocado / queso fondito /pickled onion / jalapenos

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Specials

Fish Fry-Day

$12.95

FF Pint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale bar food brought to you by HighBrow Restaurant

Location

1500 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Directions

