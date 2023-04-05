Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Student Prince Restaurant

1,501 Reviews

$$

8 Fort St

Springfield, MA 01103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Schnitzel
German Pretzel
Red Cabbage

Dinner Appetizers

Bratwurst Appetizer

$11.00

Haus made bratwurst, haus sauerkraut

Camembert Cheese

$12.00

imported bavarian camembert, honey mustard

Chicken Tenders- Plain

$12.00

lemon, mint & garlic

Chicken Tenders-S&P

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

sea salt & roasted red pepper aioli

Fort Sampler

$23.00

giant german pretzel, onion rings, crispy brussel sprouts, potato cakes, apple sauce, beer cheese sauce

German Pretzel

$12.00

honey mustard, jalapeno beer cheese

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

golden fried, sour cream, apple sauce

Tossed Garden Salad

$7.00

Roquefort ~ PINT (Sm)

$10.00

Roquefort ~ QUART (Lg)

$20.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl Goulash

$9.00

braised beef, potato, onion & pepper, spicy tomato broth

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Cup Goulash

$7.00

braised beef, potato, onion & pepper, spicy tomato broth

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

mixed lettuce, carrot, grape tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Roquefort Side

$4.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, fried onions, tomato

Dinner Entrees

10oz Filet Fontaine Style

$48.00

roquefort, sauce au poivre, crispy onions

Boston Scrod

$23.00

fine crumb topping , lemon

Braised Lamb Shank

$27.00

lamb demi, carrots, celery

Braised Pork Shank

$27.00

pork gravy

Bratwurst

$21.00

haus made pork and veal sausages, aromatics

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar, garlic aioli, brioche roll

Classic Schnitzel

$24.00

lightly breaded pan fried cutlet, lemon & anchovy garnish

German Sampler

$34.00

Hungarian Beef Goulash

$22.00

traditional stewed beef, hearty brown gravy

Jäger Schnitzel

$21.00

simmered in red wine & mushroom sauce

Kaiser Schnitzel

$21.00

lightly breaded pan fried cutlets, mushroom gravy, lemon garnish

Kassler Rippchen

$23.00

bone-in grilled smoked pork chop, brown sugar glaze, apple sauce

Knackwurst

$22.00

two knackwursts, garlic, light smoke

Paprika Schnitzel

$22.00

Hungarian paprika, bacon, onion, cream

Sauerbraten

$21.00

sweet & sour pot roast, red wine vinegar marinade, pan gravy

Schlachteplatte

$75.00

Seared Salmon

$28.00

cider glaze

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

butter, paprika, fine crumbs, lemon

Wurst Plate

$24.00

bratwurst, knockwurst, chef's choice sausage

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Buttered Egg Noodles

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Corn O'Brien

$9.00

HomeFries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Roquefort Side

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Spätzle

$4.00

Veg Of The Day

$4.00

German Potato

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Extra Gravy

$2.50

Summerfest

Corn O'Brien

$9.00

Haus Shrimp Cocktail

$3.95

Lobster Roll COLD

$29.00

Lobster Roll HOT

$29.00

Rainbow Trout

$22.00Out of stock

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Special Take Out Menu

Website

Location

8 Fort St, Springfield, MA 01103

Directions

Gallery
Student Prince Restaurant image
Student Prince Restaurant image
Student Prince Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crest Room
orange star4.1 • 32
706 Westfield Street West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Skyline Beer Company
orange star4.8 • 650
98 Southwick Road Westfield, MA 01085
View restaurantnext
Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar - 11 Schoephoester Road
orange starNo Reviews
11 Schoephoester Road Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Four Dads Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 R Hartford Granby, CT 06060
View restaurantnext
At The Barn
orange starNo Reviews
17R E Granby Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Verdura Tapas Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 23
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Hot Table - Breckwood Shoppes
orange star4.7 • 4,191
455 Breckwood Blvd Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Mexirico
orange star4.5 • 1,125
64 Hancock st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Frigo Foods - Springfield
orange star4.7 • 839
90 William St Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston