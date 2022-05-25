5-25 French Wine 101 Ticket

$75.00

May 25th, 2022 6:30pm Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar Tickets $75 Menu: First: Goat Cheese Mousse Canapé Second: Baked Sole with Buttered Radishes Third: Petite Bistro Filet with Mushroom Duxelles and Beurre Rouge Fourth: Confit Duck Leg with Demi Glace and Brûlée Figs Fifth: Milk & Dark Chocolate Layered Pudding with Toasted Coconut Enjoy 5 courses paired with 5 french wines, along with an expert discussion on the wine