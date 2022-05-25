Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Verdura Tapas Wine Bar

23 Reviews

$$

10 Hartford Ave

Unit A4

Granby, CT 06035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5-25 French Wine 101 Ticket

May 25th French Wine 101

5-25 French Wine 101 Ticket

5-25 French Wine 101 Ticket

$75.00

May 25th, 2022 6:30pm Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar Tickets $75 Menu: First: Goat Cheese Mousse Canapé Second: Baked Sole with Buttered Radishes Third: Petite Bistro Filet with Mushroom Duxelles and Beurre Rouge Fourth: Confit Duck Leg with Demi Glace and Brûlée Figs Fifth: Milk & Dark Chocolate Layered Pudding with Toasted Coconut Enjoy 5 courses paired with 5 french wines, along with an expert discussion on the wine

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$45.00

Charcuterie Board

$55.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$60.00

Crudite

$40.00

Shrimp Cocktail 1 Dozen

$25.00

Proteins

18-20lb Whole Turkey

$80.00

raw, seasoned and ready to cook

5lb Roasted Prime Rib

$120.00

cooked rare, au jus

Honey Rosemary Ham

$60.00

Sides - 32oz

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$14.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$15.00

Green Bean Casserole

$15.00

Sausage Stuffing

$18.00

Cranberry Sauce

$8.00

Bacon Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Corn Bread 6pc

$12.00

Honey Glazed Baby Carrots

$18.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mixed Greens - Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots

$16.00

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Green Beans

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zen Marketplace - Coming Soon!

Website

Location

10 Hartford Ave, Unit A4, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

Gallery
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar image
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar image
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar image
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Dads Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 R Hartford Granby, CT 06060
View restaurantnext
At The Barn
orange starNo Reviews
17R E Granby Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Present Company
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tunxis Road Tariffville, CT 06081
View restaurantnext
Soma Grille
orange starNo Reviews
731 Hopmeadow St. Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar - 11 Schoephoester Road
orange starNo Reviews
11 Schoephoester Road Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Table 570 Asian Fusion - Simsbury
orange star4.1 • 460
570 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Granby

Tiger Belly
orange star4.7 • 803
9 Mill Pond Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
orange star4.4 • 612
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
La Figata
orange star4.5 • 581
9 Bank Street Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby
orange star4.3 • 186
10 Hartford Avenue Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
orange star4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
orange star4.7 • 162
4 Park Place Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Granby
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston