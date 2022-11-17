Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

At The Barn

No reviews yet

17R E Granby Rd

Granby, CT 06035

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chefs Burger
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Sweet Chili or Hoisin Honey

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Sweet Chili or Hoisin Honey

PEI Mussels

$14.00

Garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, tomatoes, toasted focaccia bread

Calamari

$14.00

Harissa aoili, peppadew peppers, scallions, radicchio

Cast Iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Pita Chips and Shredded Cheese

Pork Belly

$12.00

maple reduction, roasted acorn squash

Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad

$12.00

Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions

Crab Cake

$18.00

sofrito remoulade, arugula, roasted red onions

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Herbs, grated pecorino, truffle oil, sea salt remoulade

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$18.00

espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, prosciutto, sopresatta, crostini

Cheese Plate

$14.00

espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, crostini

Fish Tacos

$9.00

Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Kabobs

Steak Kabob

$16.00

Garlic pepper steak, barn steak sauce, roasted mushrooms

Chicken Kabob

$12.00

Jerk spiced chicken, aji BBQ sauce, onions & peppers

Swordfish Kabob

$16.00

Blackened swordfish, crispy grits, pico de gallo

Shrimp Kabob

$15.00

Korean BBQ spiced shrimp, kimchi seasoned red cabbage slaw

Greens & Grains

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, grated pecorino, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Beet & Goat Cheese

$11.00

Mixed greens, pistachios, balsamic dressing

Barn Grain Bowl

$12.00

Himalayan red rice, napa cabbage kimchi, egg, cucumber, carrots, micro radish sprouts, soy sesame dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Rice Bowls

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Beef Rice Bowl

$16.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Pulled Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$20.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Swordfish Rice Bowl

$22.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Buttermilk Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Edamame Rice Bowl

$15.00

Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado

Meatless Rice Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$19.00

Burritos

All burritos served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Beef Burrito

$16.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Carne Asada Burrito

$20.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Edamame Burrito

$15.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Quesadillas

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$20.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Edamame Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

butternut goat spread, bacon, apples, arugula, ciabatta roll

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Carolina gold aioli, lettuce, tomato

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese

Bacon Burger

$17.00

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Chefs Burger

$17.00

Balsamic onions, truffle aioli, bacon, cheddar

Granby Burger

$17.00

bourbon onion herb remoulade, cheddar, lettuce

Edamame Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, harissa aioli

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$18.00

Shaved ribeye, cheddar, onions, peppers, horseradish cream

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buttermilk Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, lettuce

Entrees

Summer slaw, garlic pepper spice, sweet mustard aioli

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$34.00

sage cider gastrique, sweet potato cauliflower hash

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

autumn rice, maple pomegranate glaze, butternut noodles

Pumpkin Risotto

$21.00

onions, garlic, espresso cheddar, pumpkin seeds

Cast Iron Chicken

$22.00

Truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweet potato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries

Surf n Turf

$33.00

sweet chili lime sauce, yellow rice saute

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Cavatappi, four cheese sauce & jalapeños

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Pollock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Breaded chicken, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red onions, pecorino & balsamic reduction

Crab Stuffed Haddock

$30.00

mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon dijon

Paella

$32.00

Chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mussels, clams, garlic & saffron rice

Steaks

Served with green beans and mashed potatoes

Hanger Steak (8oz)

$32.00

Served with green beans and mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon (8oz)

$42.00

Served with green beans and mashed potatoes

Ribeye (14oz)

$38.00

Served with green beans and mashed potatoes

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00

Side Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Saffron Rice

$5.00

Side Kimchi Slaw

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion. Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap. @ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together. Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.

17R E Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035

