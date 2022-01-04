Granby bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Granby
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
|Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad
|$11.00
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
More about La Figata
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|Popular items
|tuscano
|$10.00
polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette
|cheese pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
|wood fired 3 meat bolognese
|$18.00
beef, pork & veal, plum tomatoes, basil, whipped ricotta, orecchiette
More about Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar
TAPAS
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
|Popular items
|Sling mixology ticket
|$70.00
History of the sling mixology class
Tickets $70
4 drinks and a 5 course dinner
January 26th 6:30pm
Originally a Gin cocktail, the Sling has evolved over the years into its current cocktail. Come learn about the history of the Sling and all its various iterations.
Menu:
Frisee Salad - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Hash
Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade
Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree
Coconut Macarons - Chocolate ganache
|Tequila Dinner Ticket
|$70.00
January 4th, 2022 6:30pm
6 courses with tequila pairings
Tickets $70
Menu:
1. Shrimp Consomme: lemongrass ginger custard
2. Yellowtail Crudo: mango pickle & fried plaintain
3. Crab Salad: avocado lime dressing, chili dusted tortilla strips & starfruit
4. Quinoa Citrus Salad: Cucumber & chocho ribbons
5. Pork Tenderloin: chipotle cauliflower puree & smoked shallot
6. Mango Souffle: mango coconut rum sauce
|Speakeasy Night Ticket
|$70.00
January 19th 630pm
Speak Easy Dinner “Don’t ask about our Speak Easy Night”
1920’s inspired food and drinks
Tickets $70
Menu:
Cocktails:
Bees Knees
Mary Pickford
Old Fashioned
Food:
Deviled Eggs
oysters rockefeller
assorted canapes: smoked shrimp, prosciutto & melon, bleu cheese mousse
lobster newberg
roast quail with duchess potatoes
pineapple upside down cake