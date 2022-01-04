Granby bars & lounges you'll love

History of the sling mixology class

Tickets $70

4 drinks and a 5 course dinner

January 26th 6:30pm

Originally a Gin cocktail, the Sling has evolved over the years into its current cocktail. Come learn about the history of the Sling and all its various iterations.

Menu:

Frisee Salad‍ - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Hash

Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade

Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree

Coconut Macarons‍ - Chocolate ganache

