Granby bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Granby

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.00
Pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
Bacon Burger$16.00
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Crispy Brussel Sprout Salad$11.00
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
tuscano$10.00
polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette
cheese pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
wood fired 3 meat bolognese$18.00
beef, pork & veal, plum tomatoes, basil, whipped ricotta, orecchiette
TAPAS

Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sling mixology ticket$70.00
History of the sling mixology class
Tickets $70
4 drinks and a 5 course dinner
January 26th 6:30pm
Originally a Gin cocktail, the Sling has evolved over the years into its current cocktail. Come learn about the history of the Sling and all its various iterations.
Menu:
Frisee Salad‍ - Blood Orange Supremes, red onion, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Hash
Crab and Corn Fritters - Remoulade
Lime Marinated Air Line Chicken - English pea puree
Coconut Macarons‍ - Chocolate ganache
Tequila Dinner Ticket$70.00
January 4th, 2022 6:30pm
6 courses with tequila pairings
Tickets $70
Menu:
1. Shrimp Consomme: lemongrass ginger custard
2. Yellowtail Crudo: mango pickle & fried plaintain
3. Crab Salad: avocado lime dressing, chili dusted tortilla strips & starfruit
4. Quinoa Citrus Salad: Cucumber & chocho ribbons
5. Pork Tenderloin: chipotle cauliflower puree & smoked shallot
6. Mango Souffle: mango coconut rum sauce
Speakeasy Night Ticket$70.00
January 19th 630pm
Speak Easy Dinner “Don’t ask about our Speak Easy Night”
1920’s inspired food and drinks
Tickets $70
Menu:
Cocktails:
Bees Knees
Mary Pickford
Old Fashioned
Food:
Deviled Eggs
oysters rockefeller
assorted canapes: smoked shrimp, prosciutto & melon, bleu cheese mousse
lobster newberg
roast quail with duchess potatoes
pineapple upside down cake
