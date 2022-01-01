Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Waffles
Granby restaurants that serve waffles
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles
$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, maple bourbon aioli, bacon, scallions
More about At The Barn
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
Avg 4.7
(162 reviews)
Side Waffle Fries
$5.00
More about Deep Roots Street Food
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Dumplings
Chicken Salad
Sashimi
Caesar Salad
Paninis
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Calamari
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston