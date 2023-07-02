Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food

  • Home
Popular Items

Greek Pita Sandwich

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Feta cheese in a Warm Pita, with Your Choice of Dressing, Add Protein for an additional charge

Hairdresser Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Fries, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, Two Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Crispy Chickpeas, Crispy Pita Sticks, Side Hummus, Red Wine Vinaigrette, & Feta Dressing

Grassroots Menu

GRASSROOTS ICE CREAM

Serves 25 to 30

One Scoop

$4.66

1 1/2 Scoops

$5.59

Two Scoops

$6.52

Three Scoops

$7.45

Dairy Free Ice Cream

Dairy free ice cream made with coconut milk and oat milk.

Float

$8.38

Choose your soda, Choose your ice cream. We will make whatever you dream of. ( No refunds on weird combos)

Bulk Toppings (1/4 lb - 4 oz)

$5.25

Miscellaneous Ice Cream Shop

Milkshake

$8.38Out of stock

Made with whole milk. CANNOT BE MADE WITH SORBET OR DAIRY FREE ICE CREAMS.

Deep Roots Menu

Specials - Deep Roots Street Food

.

Grilled Cheese And Soup Combo

$12.00

A Petite Cheddar and American Grilled Cheese, paired perfectly with a Cup of any of our Homemade Soups.

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Traditional Tacos from the Yucatan Peninsula, Marinated and Braised overnight in warm Chiles and Spices, Topped with Pickled Onions, Covered with an Achiote Aioli, Served on Corn Tortillas 3 for 13

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Fried Jalapeno, Cream Cheese Spread, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onion, on Sourdough

Soups

Chili Beef and Bean

$5.85+

House Made Beef and Black Bean Chili. (Mild)

Vegan Chili

$5.85+

Housemade Vegan Chili, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, and Savory Spices and textured soy.

New England Clam Chowder

$5.85+

Creamy and Hearty House-made Clam Chowder.

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$5.85+

Sweet Onions, Tomatoes, with a Southwest spice blend. Topped with Tortilla Strips

Sharing Plates

Falafel Sharing Plate

$12.00

Seven Falafel, Hummus, Tzatziki, Cucumber Slices, , Warm Pita Triangles for Sharing

Hummus Sharing Plate

$11.00

Hummus, Cucumber Slices, Warm Pita Triangles

New England Poutine

Waffle fries, Topped with House-made Chowder, Bacon, Cheddar, Scallion

Greek Street Cart Fries

Waffle Fries, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Purple Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Sauce, Tzatziki, Crumbled Feta, and Scallions

Handhelds

All of our handhelds are served with House Russet Chips. Enjoy these offerings as is, or add additional proteins from the available options.

Near-East Falafel Wrap (V)

$14.95

Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Feta Dressing, Tzatziki in a Wrap

Turkish Berliner

$15.95

Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap

Eggplant Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Eggplant, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell pepper, Feta Dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap

Greek Pita Sandwich

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Feta cheese in a Warm Pita, with Your Choice of Dressing, Add Protein for an additional charge

Banh Mi

$13.95

Pickled Daikon Radish & Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Mayo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinegar Dressing, in a House Baked Baguette, (VG) upon Request Add protein for additional charge

Pho-ritto

$12.95

Rice Noodles, Pickled Medley, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Add Protein for additional charge

Rosie's Chili Dog

$12.95

¼ LB Angus Beef Dog, House made Chili, Mustard, and Onions in an Artisan Bun.

Modern Street Dog

$9.95

¼ LB Angus Beef Hot Dog, Secret Sauce, Sweet Onions, and Sauerkraut, in an Artisan Bun

Plain Hot Dog

$7.95

1\4 lb Angus Beef Hot Dog on an Artisan Bun

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Dream your own Grilled Cheese on New York Sourdough

GC - BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Cheddar Cheese, Carolina Style BBQ Pulled Pork, and Pickled Red Onion on Grilled Sourdough

Fork Food

Enjoy these offerings as is, or add additional proteins from the available options.

Hairdresser Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Fries, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, Two Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Crispy Chickpeas, Crispy Pita Sticks, Side Hummus, Red Wine Vinaigrette, & Feta Dressing

Greek Chicken & Bacon Salad

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sourdough Croutons, and a Side of Feta Dressing, (GF) Upon Request

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Scallions, Rice Noodles, Side of Peanut Sauce, and Sweet Chili Vinegar

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta in a made to order Creamy Cheese Sauce

M&C - BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Spiral Noodles in a Made to Order Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Drizzled with our Secret BBQ Sauce, (GF) Upon request

Kids Menu - For Children under 10

Grilled Chicken w/ Kids size Fries and Cuke slices

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Nuggets with a Child's Portion Fries, Cucumber slices, and Choice of Dressing.

Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate

$6.50

Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate - Hummus, Cucumber slices, Crispy Pita sticks, tzatziki sauce,one chicken skewer, one falafel. $(Swap Chicken for two more falafel to make vegetarian)

Kids Grilled CHEESE and Cuke slices

$7.00

Kid's small Grilled Cheese or half grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of our house Russet Chips, and Cucumber Slices.

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Kid’s portion of Our Made to Order Mac n Cheese

Kids Quesadilla and Cuke slices

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla Served with small amount of chips, Cucumber slices

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Portion of Pasta with Butter

Sides

Starters, main meal enhancements and our daily soup offerings

Chicken Eggrolls (House-made)

$4.00

2 for 4

Hummus (8oz)

$8.00

Side Chips (House-made)

$3.75

House fried Chips

Side Crispy Chick Peas

$1.25

Side Feta Dressing $

$0.90

Side Five Falafel (5) $

$5.00

Served w/ side Tzatziki

Side Fries $

$4.00

Side Greek Mustard Dressing

$0.90

Side Grilled Chicken Nuggets $

$4.00

Side Jalapeños $

$0.50

Side of Cucumber Slices $

$1.25

Side Of Hummus $

$1.00

Side of Peanut Sauce (Vietnamese)$

$0.90

Side of Phoritto Sauce

$0.90

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.90

Side of Sour Cream$

$0.90Out of stock

Side Of Sweet Chili Vinegar dressing$

$0.90

Side Pita Bread Stick (2) $

$1.25

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing $

$0.90

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Shaved Beef And Lamb (Not GF)

$5.00

Side Tzatziki Sauce $

$0.90

Side Vegan Tahini Sauce

$0.90

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Whole Warm Greek Pita

$2.00

Drinks

Quench your thirst with house made beverages or bottled local sodas / water

Local Bottled Soda

$3.00

Proudly serving only local soda from Hosmer Mountain and Harmony Springs

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Poland Spring

Lemonade and Ice Tea

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY: Grassroots ice cream and street food, offering a wicked good ice cream and a global street food experience.

Website

Location

4 Park Place, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

