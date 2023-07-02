Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY: Grassroots ice cream and street food, offering a wicked good ice cream and a global street food experience.
4 Park Place, Granby, CT 06035
