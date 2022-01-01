Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve quesadillas

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
Beef Quesadilla$14.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
Edamame Quesadilla$12.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
More about At The Barn
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla and Cuke slices$7.00
Kids Quesadilla Served with small amount of chips, Cucumber slices (Vegetarian)
More about Deep Roots Street Food
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
B. Edamame Quesadilla$14.40
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Chicken Quesadilla$15.60
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Beef Quesadilla$16.80
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
More about Z Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Sashimi

Pad Thai

Gnocchi

Salmon Rolls

Wonton Soup

Yellow Curry

Crispy Duck

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston