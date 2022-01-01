Quesadillas in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
|Beef Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
|Edamame Quesadilla
|$12.00
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
More about Deep Roots Street Food
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|Kids Quesadilla and Cuke slices
|$7.00
Kids Quesadilla Served with small amount of chips, Cucumber slices (Vegetarian)
More about Z Express
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
|B. Edamame Quesadilla
|$14.40
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
|B. Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.60
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
|B. Beef Quesadilla
|$16.80
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream