Pho in Granby

Tiger Belly image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tiger Belly

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Pho&Brisket$14.00
Vietnamese 16th hour beef bone broth served with our low & slow 13th hour beef brisket. adorned with cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, and green onions (toppings can be served on side). Comes with classic fresh rice noodles (can substitute noodles). Gluten free with rice noodles.
More about Tiger Belly
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho-ritto$12.00
(Vietnamese Burrito Fusion)
Your choice of protein, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. (Make it Vegan by Substituting Crispy Tofu)
**Pork marinade has soy sauce
** Crispy Tofu is Gluten Free
More about Deep Roots Street Food

