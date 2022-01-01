Pho in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve pho
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tiger Belly
9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby
|Pho&Brisket
|$14.00
Vietnamese 16th hour beef bone broth served with our low & slow 13th hour beef brisket. adorned with cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, and green onions (toppings can be served on side). Comes with classic fresh rice noodles (can substitute noodles). Gluten free with rice noodles.
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|Pho-ritto
|$12.00
(Vietnamese Burrito Fusion)
Your choice of protein, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. (Make it Vegan by Substituting Crispy Tofu)
**Pork marinade has soy sauce
** Crispy Tofu is Gluten Free