Chicken wraps in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, lettuce
More about Freshie's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Freshie's Cafe
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
|Cobb Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, house blue cheese, stuffed in a wrap
|Valley Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & buttermilk ranch in a wrap