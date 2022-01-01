Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve chicken wraps

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, pecorino
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, lettuce
More about At The Barn
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Freshie's Cafe

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, house blue cheese, stuffed in a wrap
Valley Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & buttermilk ranch in a wrap
More about Freshie's Cafe
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
H. Chicken Lettuce Wraps (GF)$12.00
B. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.80
Buttermilk Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Lettuce
B. Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Pecorino
More about Z Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Filet Mignon

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Avocado Rolls

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston