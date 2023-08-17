1636 North | Offsite 2twenty2 222 Worthington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
We believe in being generous and thoughtful in the way we prepare our food and engage with our guests and community. And like you, we know the value of a good meal shared between friends & family. And every meal we create is meant to be a gift just for you. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon.
Location
222 Worthington Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Gallery