Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max's Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue

Springfield, MA 01105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bowl (tav)
Caesar Salad (tavern)
Spicy Tuna Tacos

Starters

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

priced per piece. cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon

Shrimp Cocktail Jar

$15.50

green goddess, horseradish, cocktail sauce, celery, house crackers

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

arrabbiata, lemon, garlic aioli

Seared Blue Crab Cake

$19.00

parsnip vinaigrette, heirloom carrots, brussels sprouts, radish slaw, pickled mustard seed

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$14.00

two per order. furikake rice, crispy wonton, sesame seeds

French Onion Soup

$10.00

garlic croutons, raclette

Slow Roasted Szechuan BBQ Ribs

$19.00

half rack pork ribs, sesame, scallion

Shrimp Toast (tav)

$11.00

sriracha aioli, herb salad

Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

hot honey drizzle

Biscuits

$5.00

Broiled Camembert Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

roasted grapes, balsamic, pistachio, apple, rosemary, caramelized onion, crackers

Roasted Pumpkin & Lentil Soup

$9.00

pumpkin seed oil, toasted pumpkin seed, smoked salt crema

Salads

Caesar Salad (tavern)

Caesar Salad (tavern)

$12.00

romaine, kale, lemon-caesar dressing, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumb

Wedge Salad (tavern)

$14.00

blue cheese dressing, bacon lardons, pickled onion, grape tomatoes, pumpernickel crumbs

Garden Salad

$13.00

peas, cucumber, radish, garbanzo bean, asparagus, pea shoots, edamame, romaine, kale, goddess dressing, sesame seeds, sunflower dressing

Apple Salad (tavern)

$13.00

frisee, arugula, cider vinaigrette, celery, red onion, marcona almonds

Spinach Salad (tavern)

$15.00

warm bacon vinaigrette, shallots, asian pear, chopped bacon, crumbled gorgonzola

1/2 Wedge Salad

$8.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$8.50

warm bacon vinaigrette, shallots, Asian pear, chopped bacon, crumbled gorgonzola

D Entrees

Tavern Double

$18.50

two 1/4lb angus patties, lettuce, tomato, raclette cheese, pickle, macerated onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun

Tavern Classic

$19.00

8oz angus burger, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, brioche bun

Baked Garganelli Pasta (Dinner)

$24.00

cherry tomatoes, eggplant, parmesan, pecorino romano, prosciutto

Pan Roasted Chicken

Pan Roasted Chicken

$27.00

Savory pan perdue, sweet corn, tomato, black pepper veloute

Seared Duck Breast

$32.00

red curry, eggplant, cherry tomato, sugar snap peas, basil

Poke Bowl (tav)

$17.00

jasmine rice, cucumber, wakame seaweed, avocado, edamame, radish, sesame dressing

Seasonal Vegetable Grain Bowl (Dinner)

$21.00

green peas, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, quinoa, kale, pistachio, carrot puree

Pork Shank (tav)

$28.00Out of stock

creamy polenta, wilted swiss chard

Faroe Island Salmon (Dinner)

$31.00

Aleppo honey glaze, Moroccan broccoli & cauliflower "couscous", castelvetrano olives, golden raisins, pistachios, orange, curried cauliflower puree

Fish & Chips (Dinner)

$24.00

beer-batted pollack, tartar sauce, house-cut chips, tavern pickles

Fish Stew

$27.00

white fish, shrimp, eggplant, green garbanzo, tomato herb broth, baguette, sauce rouille

Turkey Club

$17.00

smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, arugula, herb aioli, sourdough

Chophouse

8oz Filet Mignon (t)

$54.00

Choice of steak prep

14oz NY Strip (t)

$48.00

Choice of steak prep

14oz Ribeye (t)

$55.00

Choice of steak prep

10oz Prime Top Sirloin (t)

$37.00

Choice of steak prep

10oz Flat Iron Steak (t)

$38.00

Choice of steak prep

10oz Flank Steak (t)

$33.00

Sides

Roasted Carrots

$9.00

carrot puree, cumin yogurt, toasted pistachios

Sauteed Spinach (t)

$9.00

garlic sauteed spinach, romano, asiago and parmesan cheee fondue, garlic chips

Brandied Mushrooms

$9.00

caramelized pearl onions

Smashed Red Bliss Potatoes

$7.00

Hasselback Potato

$9.00

parmesan cheese fondue, cheddar, bacon lardon, dill pollen, scallion

Asparagus Polonaise

$9.00

red lentil sauce, fried egg

Side Fries (tav)

$7.00

Side Broccoli (t)

$8.00

Side Squash (t)

$8.00

Add Proteins

Add Chicken (tav)

$6.00

Add Salmon (tav)

$11.00

Add Shrimp (tav)

$7.00

Add Steak (tav)

$15.00

Add Tofu (tav)

$6.00

Add Burger (tav)

$8.00

Desserts - Tavern

Banana Pudding (tavern)

$9.00

vanilla wafers, banana brulee, toasted marshmallow

Caramel Sundae (tavern)

$10.00

caramel mousse, salted caramel ice cream, pecan pralines, shortbread cookie

Flourless Choc Torte (tavern)

$10.00

whipped cream, fresh berries

Key Lime Pie (tavern)

$9.00

graham cracker, candied lime, whipped cream, meringue cookies

Sorbet (tavern)

$7.00

Choice of lemon, blood orange-raspberry, peach passion

Brunch

BR Hash

$17.00

BR Steak & Eggs

$19.00

BR Croque

$18.50

topped with two fried eggs. raclette & cheddar cheese, herbed prosciutto cotto, dijonnaise, sourdough

BR Sandwich

$15.00

BR Omelette

$16.00

Avocado Toast (tav)

$16.00Out of stock

BR Yogurt

$11.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips (t)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese (t)

$6.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich (t)

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger (t)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken (t)

$7.00

Kids Apples (t)

$3.00

Kids Tenders (t)

$7.00

Side - Pasta

$6.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield, MA 01105

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jefe Takeout - 2739 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2739 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120
View restaurantnext
Scatz Holy Smokez BBQ & Catering - 180 JOHNSON STREET
orange starNo Reviews
180 Johnson Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Rollin' 'Stone - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
792 Putney Road Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
3 Depot St canton, CT 06019
View restaurantnext
341 North Main Grille
orange starNo Reviews
341 North Main Street Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizza Berlin - 151 Webster Square Road
orange starNo Reviews
151 Webster Square Road Berlin, CT 06037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Hot Table - Breckwood Shoppes
orange star4.7 • 4,191
455 Breckwood Blvd Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Student Prince Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,501
8 Fort St Springfield, MA 01103
View restaurantnext
Mexirico
orange star4.5 • 1,125
64 Hancock st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext
Frigo Foods - Springfield
orange star4.7 • 839
90 William St Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston