- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Plan B - Springfield
Plan B Springfield
No reviews yet
1000 West Columbus Avenue
Springfield, MA 01105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bar Pickles
American Nachos (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Blue Chips (GF)
Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos
Buffalo Shrimp (GF)
5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch
Calamari & Pickes
Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli
Firecracker Cauliflower
Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee
Full Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Full Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Tenders (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Half Wings (GF)
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Jalapeno Poppers (GF)
We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo
Mini Cheese Burgers
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Southern Sliders
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries
Baja Fish Taco
Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream
Pulled Pork Taco
Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts
Southwest Chicken Taco
Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ
Soup & Salad
Beef Chili Cup (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Burger Salad
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Caesar Salad Small
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
California Cobb
Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch
Garden Salad Small (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Garden Salad Large (V/GF)
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Greek Salad Small
Greek Salad Large
Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki
Super Salad (V/GF)
Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Build Your Own Burger
B-Burgers
3 Shrooms
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Bacon Cheese
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Baja Burger
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Blue Cheese
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun
Chili Cheese Burger
House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce
Philly Steak Burger
Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce
Pretzel
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
Tavern Classic
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
The Squealer
Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo
West Coast
A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo
Non Beef Burgers
The Fried Chicken Sando
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce
Cuban Burger
Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles
Organic Veggie Burger
House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo
Turkey Club
Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane
The Italian Job
Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Big Plates
Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions
Pulled Pork Mac and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork
Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce
Shepherd's Pie
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
Fish and Chips
Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki
Sides
Fancy Fries
Disco Fries
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Fries
Truffle Parm Fries
Tater Tots
Disco Tots
Truffle Tots
Parmesan Tots
Truffle Parm Tots
Cole Slaw
Fresh Potato Chips
Green Fries
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand Cut Fries
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA BEVS - Springfield
Bottled beer - Springfield
Ace Pineapple Cider
Allagash White
Banded Brewing Charms & Hexes
Bell's Porter
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Building 8 The IPA
Coors Light
Dogfish Head 60 Miute
Dogfish Head 90 Min
Downeast Blue Slushie
Downeast Can
Exhibt A Goody Two Shoes
Ginger Libation
Harpoon IPA
High Noon
Jacks Abby House Lager
Jacks Abby Post Shift Pilsner
Left Hand Milk Stout
Long Trail Double Bag
Magic Hat #9
Mich Ultra
Mighty Squirrel Double Cloud Candy
Moat Mountain Blueberry Ale
Narragansett
Odouls
Omission IPA
Omission Lager
PBR 16 oz
Rogue Dead Guy
Sam Adams Wicked Easy
Samual Adams Boston Lager
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Smuttynose Old Brown Dog
Spencer Trappist Monk's
Stone IPA
Troegs Perpetual
Truly Bucket
Truly Seltzer
Two Roads No Limits 16 oz
Two Weeks Notice West Side Big Slide
Vanished Valley Pomona
White Lion Marcus Camby
Wormtown Be Hoppy
Red Wine - Springfield
Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle
Canyon Road Merlot 6 oz
Canyon Road Merlot 9 oz
Canyon Road Merlot Bottle
Canyon Road Pinot Noir 6 oz
Canyon Road Pinot Noir 9 oz
Canyon Road Pinot Noir Btl
Farmhouse Red 6 oz
Farmhouse Red 9 oz
Farmhouse Red Bottle
Federalist Bottle
Gnarly Head Zin 6 oz
Gnarly Head Zin 9 oz
Gnarly Head Zin Bottle
Montpellier Pinot Noir Bottle
2018 Pinot Noir CA
Noble Vines 337 Cabernet 6 oz
Noble Vines 337 Cabernet 9 oz
Noble Vines 337 Cabernet Bottle
The Velvet Devil Merlot 6 oz
The Velvet Devil Merlot 9 oz
The Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle
Z Aalexander Brown Cab 6 oz
Z Aalexander Brown Cab 9 oz
Z Aalexander Brown Cab Bottle
Gnarly Head Cabernet
Robert Hall Cabernet
Mark West Pinot Noir
Marquis Red Blend
Battle Axe Malbec
White Wine - Springfield
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Beringer White Zin 6 oz
Beringer White Zin 9 oz
Beringer White Zin Bottle
Brotherhood Reisling 6 oz
Brotherhood Reisling 9 oz
Brotherhood Reisling Bottle
Canyon Road Chardonnay 6 oz
Canyon Road Chardonnay 9 oz
Canyon Road Chardonnay Btl
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 6 oz
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 9 oz
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Btl
Chateau St Michelle Chard 6 oz
Chateau St Michelle Chard 9 oz
Chateau St Michelle Chard Bottle
Chateau St Michelle Rose 6 oz
Chateau St Michelle Rose 9 oz
Chateau St Michelle Rose Bottle
Coppolo Pinot Grigio 6 oz
Coppolo Pinot Grigio 9 oz
Coppolo Pinot Grigio Bottle
Hess Chardonnay 6 oz
Hess Chardonnay 9 oz
Hess Chardonnay Bottle
Hess Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz
Hess Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz
Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Josh Rose 6 oz
Josh Rose 9 oz
Josh Rose Bottle
La Marca Prosecco
Snap Dragon 6 oz
Snap Dragon 9 oz
Snap Dragon Bottle
Sofia Prosecco cans
Toad Hollow Chard 6 oz
Toad Hollow Chard 9 oz
Toad Hollow Chard Bottle
Gnarly Head Chardonnay
Clos du Bois
Noble Vines 152
14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc
Z Alexander Brown Savignon Blanc
La Belle Fete Rose
Lunetta Prosecco
Cocktails - Springfield
Apple Cider Margarita
Apple Cider Sangria
Apple Mule
Apple-y Ever After
Blackberry Bourbon Heritage
Bourbon Nip of the week
Cider Mill Margarita
Cocktail Special
Coco Loco
Cosmopoliatn
Absolute citron, lime, cranberry and orange infused simple syrup
Cranberry Cinnamon Whisky Sour
Dark 'N Stormy
Grandma's Apple Pie Moonshine ala mode
Jack-O-old Fashion
John Daily
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams Bourbon, Fresh squeezed lime & Golsings ginger beer
Lawn Boy
Long Island Iced Tea
Mojito
Prickly Pear Margarita
Pumpkin Patch
Randall "B" Porter
S'mores Martini
Sam Adams Shandy
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Special Cocktail
Top Shelf LI Iced Tea
Whisky Sour
House made sour mix, maraschino cherry, orange slice & Evan Williams Bourbon
Grape Kool Aid
Draft Beer - Springfield
**Sample
Allagash White
Amherst Brewing Draft
Back East Draft
Banded Brewing Charms and Hexes
Banded Jolly Woodsman
BBC Coffee Porter
Beer Flight #1
Beer Flight #2
Bissell Brothers The Substance
Carlson Orchard Oak Hill
Cisco Forever New England
Citizen Cider Draft
Color Blind Dilated Eyes
Colorblind Iris
Dogfish Head 60 Min
Downeast Cider Donut
Exhibit A Cat's Meow
Exhibit A Just a Kitten
Fiddlehead Mastermind
Finback Draft
Four Quarters Phaze
Four Quarters Space Face
Greater Good Giant Pumpkin
Greater Good Pulp Daddy
Industrial Arts Pocket Wrench
Industrial Arts Wrench
Ithaca Flower Power
Jack's Abby Copper Legend
Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Latte
Loophole Parapet
Maine Lunch
Medussa Laser Cat
New Belgium Fat Tire
New England Draft
Newburgh Draft
Retro Draft
Sam Adams Seasonal
Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin
Sierra Nevada Draft
Singlecut Draft
Sloop Juice Bomb
Southern Tier Pumpking
Stormalong Unfiltered
Switchback Ale
Thomas Hooker #NOFILTER
Two Roads Lil' Heaven
Two Roads Lil' Juicy
Two Roads Two Juicy
Two Weeks Notice Big Riff
Two Weeks Notice Draft
Two Weeks Notice Kolschial Dis
Two Weeks Notice West Side
Vanished Valley Fruits of Labor
White Lion Bellini
White Lion Blue Marshmallow
White Lion Blueberry Marshmellow
White Lion Cold Crush
White Lion Lions of the Sea
Wormtown Blizzard of '78
Zero Gravity Draft
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield, MA 01105