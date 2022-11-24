Plan B imageView gallery

Plan B Springfield

1000 West Columbus Avenue

Springfield, MA 01105

Popular Items

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)
Tavern Classic
3 Shrooms

Appetizers

Bar Pickles

Bar Pickles

American Nachos (GF)

American Nachos (GF)

$12.49

Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce

Blue Chips (GF)

Blue Chips (GF)

$12.29

Fresh potato chips topped with tomatoes, warm blue cheese sauce, bacon, red onion and jalapenos

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

Buffalo Shrimp (GF)

$12.99

5 large crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of mild, hot or insane sauce served with a carrot and celery heart salad & ranch

Calamari & Pickes

Calamari & Pickes

$13.99

Fried calamari & pickles with a lemon thyme aioli

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$12.99

Buttermilk fried, served with sweet chili glaze, red cabbage &frisee

Full Tenders (GF)

Full Tenders (GF)

$13.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Full Wings (GF)

Full Wings (GF)

$21.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Tenders (GF)

Half Tenders (GF)

$11.99

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Half Wings (GF)

Half Wings (GF)

$12.59

Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

Jalapeno Poppers (GF)

$12.99Out of stock

We aren't responsible for the heat in these fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with chicken, bacon and cheese topped with cilantro cream sauce and pico de gallo

Mini Cheese Burgers

Mini Cheese Burgers

$15.59

Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries

Southern Sliders

Southern Sliders

$12.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with buttermilk cole slaw and served with fancy fries

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$12.99

Crispy fried cod over red cabbage and corn slaw topped avocado & Cilantro cream

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.99

Pulled pork with pickled cabbage & fried brussels sprouts

Southwest Chicken Taco

Southwest Chicken Taco

$11.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with black bean & corn relish over cabbage frisee, topped with B-BBQ

Soup & Salad

Beef Chili Cup (GF)

$7.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Beef Chili Bowl (GF)

$10.99

With a dollop of horseradish cream

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99
Burger Salad

Burger Salad

$11.00

Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$11.99

Romaine with garlic croutons, fresh grsted parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

California Cobb

California Cobb

$11.00

Iceburg & romaine topped with chicken, baby tomatoes, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon and blue cheese tossed in tuffle ranch

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

Garden Salad Small (V/GF)

$4.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

Garden Salad Large (V/GF)

$7.99

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Greek Salad Small

$6.99
Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$12.00

Iceberg, romaine, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried garbanzo beans, & Feta cheese, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette, and topped with Tzatziki

Super Salad (V/GF)

Super Salad (V/GF)

$12.59

Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, apple sticks, carrots, candied walnuts & fresh mozzarella tossed in a sweet and spicy vinaigrette

Build Your Own Burger

Build your own Burger

B-Burgers

3 Shrooms

3 Shrooms

$16.49

Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese

Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$16.49

American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$16.59

Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Baja Burger

Baja Burger

$17.49

Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$15.99

Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$17.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg & spiced maple aioli on a croissant bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.59

House made chili, frizzled onions & American cheese sauce

Philly Steak Burger

Philly Steak Burger

$16.99

Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.99

Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Tavern Classic

Tavern Classic

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce

The Squealer

The Squealer

$14.59

Half pork, half beef burger with bacon lettuce, pickles, cheese, tomato, mustard and mayo

West Coast

West Coast

$16.49

A fried egg, avacado & Kalamata olive mayo

Non Beef Burgers

The Fried Chicken Sando

The Fried Chicken Sando

$15.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with our signature seasoning, pickles, pickled cabbage, & throw down sauce

Cuban Burger

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Ground pork, bacon, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese & pickles

Organic Veggie Burger

Organic Veggie Burger

$13.99

House-made with organic beans, quinoa & fresh veggies, with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and garlic mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.49

Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, Melted blue cheese, shredded carrots and crisp celery; mild, hot or insane

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$15.99

Ground chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper sauce & pesto

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.99

Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun

Big Plates

Mac and Jack

Mac and Jack

$14.29

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

Pulled Pork Mac and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with Bourbon BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

Buffalo Chicken Mack and Jack

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheeses & caramelized onions topped with chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.99

Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Crispy fried Wild Alaskan Pollock & fancy fries served with buttermilk cole slaw & tartar sauce

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.99

Salmon, cilantro rice & Quinoa blend, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, & green goddess dressing

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, fried garbanzo beans, and tzatziki

Sides

Fancy Fries

Fancy Fries

$4.29

Disco Fries

$5.19

Truffle Fries

$4.29

Parmesan Fries

$4.29

Truffle Parm Fries

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.29

Disco Tots

$4.99

Truffle Tots

$4.99

Parmesan Tots

$4.29

Truffle Parm Tots

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.29

Fresh Potato Chips

$4.29
Green Fries

Green Fries

$4.29

Mac and Cheese

$5.29

Mashed Potatoes

$5.29Out of stock

Sautéed Kale& Co. with Bacon

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Burgers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid's Cookie

$1.99

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$1.99

Kid Pasta w/Butter

$7.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Dessert

The B Cup

The B Cup

$6.75Out of stock

Flourless chocolate cake filled with a vanilla mousse and dipped in chocolate ganache

Cheesecake Tart

Cheesecake Tart

$6.75

With a seasonal topping

Warm Cookie Sundae

Warm Cookie Sundae

$6.75

Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

NA BEVS - Springfield

Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Diet Coke

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Sprite

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Gingerale

$2.79

24 oz fountain beverage

Soda Water

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Soda

Kid Lemonade

Red Bull

$6.00

Employee Red Bull

$4.00

MIlk

$2.79

Bottled beer - Springfield

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.50

Allagash White

$7.00

Banded Brewing Charms & Hexes

$12.00

Bell's Porter

$6.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Building 8 The IPA

$10.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Dogfish Head 60 Miute

$6.50

Dogfish Head 90 Min

$7.50

Downeast Blue Slushie

$8.50

Downeast Can

$8.00

Exhibt A Goody Two Shoes

$9.00

Ginger Libation

$11.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Jacks Abby House Lager

$7.50

Jacks Abby Post Shift Pilsner

$9.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.50

Long Trail Double Bag

$6.50

Magic Hat #9

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Mighty Squirrel Double Cloud Candy

$13.00

Moat Mountain Blueberry Ale

$8.50

Narragansett

$4.50

Odouls

$4.50

Omission IPA

$7.00

Omission Lager

$7.00

PBR 16 oz

$4.50

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00

Sam Adams Wicked Easy

$5.50

Samual Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$6.50

Spencer Trappist Monk's

$12.00

Stone IPA

$6.50

Troegs Perpetual

$6.50

Truly Bucket

$20.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.50

Two Roads No Limits 16 oz

$8.00

Two Weeks Notice West Side Big Slide

$12.00

Vanished Valley Pomona

$12.00

White Lion Marcus Camby

$12.50

Wormtown Be Hoppy

$10.00

Red Wine - Springfield

Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Merlot 6 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Merlot 9 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Pinot Noir 6 oz

$6.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir 9 oz

$8.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir Btl

$22.00

Farmhouse Red 6 oz

$7.00

Farmhouse Red 9 oz

$10.00

Farmhouse Red Bottle

$26.00

Federalist Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

Gnarly Head Zin 6 oz

$8.00

Gnarly Head Zin 9 oz

$11.00

Gnarly Head Zin Bottle

$30.00
Montpellier Pinot Noir Bottle

Montpellier Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

2018 Pinot Noir CA

Noble Vines 337 Cabernet 6 oz

$9.00

Noble Vines 337 Cabernet 9 oz

$12.00

Noble Vines 337 Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

The Velvet Devil Merlot 6 oz

$9.00Out of stock

The Velvet Devil Merlot 9 oz

$12.00Out of stock

The Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Z Aalexander Brown Cab 6 oz

$10.00

Z Aalexander Brown Cab 9 oz

$14.00

Z Aalexander Brown Cab Bottle

$35.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet

$9.00+

Robert Hall Cabernet

$12.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Marquis Red Blend

$10.00+

Battle Axe Malbec

$12.00+

White Wine - Springfield

14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz

$7.50

14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz

$11.25

14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Beringer White Zin 6 oz

$5.50

Beringer White Zin 9 oz

$7.50

Beringer White Zin Bottle

$20.00

Brotherhood Reisling 6 oz

$8.00

Brotherhood Reisling 9 oz

$11.00

Brotherhood Reisling Bottle

$30.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay 6 oz

$6.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay 9 oz

$8.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Btl

$22.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 6 oz

$6.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio 9 oz

$8.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Btl

$22.00

Chateau St Michelle Chard 6 oz

$7.50

Chateau St Michelle Chard 9 oz

$11.25

Chateau St Michelle Chard Bottle

$28.00

Chateau St Michelle Rose 6 oz

$8.00

Chateau St Michelle Rose 9 oz

$11.75

Chateau St Michelle Rose Bottle

$31.00

Coppolo Pinot Grigio 6 oz

$8.00

Coppolo Pinot Grigio 9 oz

$11.00

Coppolo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Hess Chardonnay 6 oz

$10.00

Hess Chardonnay 9 oz

$13.00

Hess Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz

$7.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz

$11.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$21.00

Josh Rose 6 oz

$10.00

Josh Rose 9 oz

$14.00

Josh Rose Bottle

$33.00

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Snap Dragon 6 oz

$8.00

Snap Dragon 9 oz

$11.00

Snap Dragon Bottle

$25.00

Sofia Prosecco cans

$11.00

Toad Hollow Chard 6 oz

$8.00

Toad Hollow Chard 9 oz

$12.00

Toad Hollow Chard Bottle

$24.00

Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$9.00+

Clos du Bois

$10.00+

Noble Vines 152

$10.00+

14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Z Alexander Brown Savignon Blanc

$12.00+

La Belle Fete Rose

$12.00+

Lunetta Prosecco

Cocktails - Springfield

Apple Cider Margarita

$10.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00

Apple Mule

$10.00

Apple-y Ever After

$10.00

Blackberry Bourbon Heritage

$13.00

Bourbon Nip of the week

$4.00

Cider Mill Margarita

$10.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

Coco Loco

$9.00
Cosmopoliatn

Cosmopoliatn

$10.00

Absolute citron, lime, cranberry and orange infused simple syrup

Cranberry Cinnamon Whisky Sour

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Grandma's Apple Pie Moonshine ala mode

$8.00

Jack-O-old Fashion

$9.00

John Daily

$10.00
Kentucky Mule

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, Fresh squeezed lime & Golsings ginger beer

Lawn Boy

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$10.00

Pumpkin Patch

$12.50

Randall "B" Porter

$10.00

S'mores Martini

$11.00

Sam Adams Shandy

$6.50

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Special Cocktail

$10.00

Top Shelf LI Iced Tea

$14.00
Whisky Sour

Whisky Sour

$9.00

House made sour mix, maraschino cherry, orange slice & Evan Williams Bourbon

Grape Kool Aid

$10.00

Draft Beer - Springfield

**Sample

Allagash White

$7.50

Amherst Brewing Draft

$7.50

Back East Draft

$8.00

Banded Brewing Charms and Hexes

$8.00

Banded Jolly Woodsman

$7.50

BBC Coffee Porter

$6.00

Beer Flight #1

$10.00

Beer Flight #2

$15.00

Bissell Brothers The Substance

$7.50

Carlson Orchard Oak Hill

$7.50

Cisco Forever New England

$7.00

Citizen Cider Draft

$8.50

Color Blind Dilated Eyes

$6.50

Colorblind Iris

$7.50

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$6.50

Downeast Cider Donut

$7.50

Exhibit A Cat's Meow

$8.50

Exhibit A Just a Kitten

$7.50

Fiddlehead Mastermind

$8.50

Finback Draft

$7.00

Four Quarters Phaze

$6.50

Four Quarters Space Face

$8.00

Greater Good Giant Pumpkin

$7.50

Greater Good Pulp Daddy

$8.00

Industrial Arts Pocket Wrench

$7.00

Industrial Arts Wrench

$6.00

Ithaca Flower Power

$7.00

Jack's Abby Copper Legend

$6.00

Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Loophole Parapet

$6.00

Maine Lunch

$8.00

Medussa Laser Cat

$6.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.50

New England Draft

$6.50

Newburgh Draft

$7.00

Retro Draft

$3.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Draft

$7.00

Singlecut Draft

$6.50

Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

Southern Tier Pumpking

$7.00

Stormalong Unfiltered

$6.50

Switchback Ale

$6.50

Thomas Hooker #NOFILTER

$7.50

Two Roads Lil' Heaven

$6.50

Two Roads Lil' Juicy

$6.00

Two Roads Two Juicy

$6.50

Two Weeks Notice Big Riff

$7.00

Two Weeks Notice Draft

$8.50

Two Weeks Notice Kolschial Dis

$6.00

Two Weeks Notice West Side

$8.00

Vanished Valley Fruits of Labor

$6.00

White Lion Bellini

$6.50

White Lion Blue Marshmallow

$7.50

White Lion Blueberry Marshmellow

$7.50

White Lion Cold Crush

$7.50

White Lion Lions of the Sea

$7.00

Wormtown Blizzard of '78

$8.00

Zero Gravity Draft

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

Location

1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield, MA 01105

Directions

Gallery
Plan B image

Map
